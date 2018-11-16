Archer Daniels Midland: Risk And Opportunity

With potentially mediocre share price growth prospects, we need to search for an attractive entry point to boost dividend receipts and maximize the potential for share price gains.

The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and gains on sales. I repeat — the only way.

Archer Daniels Midland is a long time Dividend Aristocrat. It has a sustainable business for many decades to come, but history suggests little in the way of growth prospects.

Archer Daniels Midland: Zombie Company?

In his article "Dividend-Option Premium Arbitrage: E.I.I. Top Idea For Today," Richard Berger describes Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) as follows:

This company is a near zombie and a long time Dividend Aristocrat. For now, it has a sustainable business for many decades to come, but with little in the way of growth prospects.

The closing ADM share price on Friday, November 9, was $48.26, or $3.74 below the closing price of $52.00 at end of 2014. I decided to take a closer look to see what this company might offer. Firstly, a little about the company:

About Archer Daniels Midland



Source: ADM website.

Excerpted from Archer Daniels Midland's 2017 10-K:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (the Company) was incorporated in Delaware in 1923, successor to the Daniels Linseed Co. founded in 1902. The Company is one of the world’s leading producers of food and beverage ingredients, and other products made from oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The Company’s operations are organized, managed, and classified into four reportable business segments: Agricultural Services, Corn Processing, Oilseeds Processing, and Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients.

A fuller description can be found on pages 4-9 of the 2017 10-K. Archer Daniels Midland is a cyclical business, involving up and down yearly profits, but with solid long-term results. Share prices tend to fluctuate with yearly profits. Archer-Daniels Midland shares appeared to be close to the top of a cycle recently, with shares breaking above $51.00 briefly in August. Buying shares at the top of a cycle may lead to poor returns on investment. Buying at the bottom of a cycle, at depressed share prices will provide better returns. The current trade wars may be contributing to a temporary fall in Archer Daniels Midland’s share price to around the $48 level. A returns-based investing approach will identify if, and when, an attractive entry point is reached.

A Systematic Approach To Reviewing ADM's Past And Projected Future Performance

What I need to do now is undertake the process of determining whether a purchase of ADM shares at current prevailing prices is likely to provide an acceptable rate of return going forward. Part of this process requires quantification of a range of future expectations for ADM, in a format suitable for direct comparison to past results. To take some of the drudgery out of financial analysis of companies, I have developed a systematic approach to gathering historical data and forward estimates and other projections. Readers may gain the impression from the gathered data published below that I have increased the drudgery by an order of magnitude. The saving grace is, at the end of the data gathering, various useful reports for assessing past performance and prospects for the future, are auto-generated. I expect this aspect will appeal to those who are capable professionals in various fields, but do not have a financial background. Below are the sources of the inputs we will use, or have reference to, for the modeling of our projected rates of return.

Input 1 – Company name, ticker and the quarter of the latest earnings release.

Input 2 - Share price history – Sources: Various readily available sources

Input 3 - Dividends history and projections – Sources: Seeking Alpha Essential, and ADM SEC 10-Q and 10-K filings

Input 4 – Actual Earnings and EPS – GAAP and non-GAAP – Sources: ADM SEC 10-Q and 10-K filings

Input 5 - Estimates/projections Earnings and EPS – GAAP and non-GAAP – Sources: ADM SEC 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K filings, Seeking Alpha Essential, Zacks and own estimates as required.

Input 6 – Share Repurchases; And Shares # Used In Calculating Projected EPS - Sources: ADM SEC 10-Q and 10-K filings

Input 7 - Loans and interest expense - Sources: ADM SEC 10-Q and 10-K filings

Input 1 – Company name, ticker and the quarter of the latest earnings release.

The first step in the data collection is to identify the company and the latest available earnings release.

Input form 1

Input 2 - Share Price History

Input 2 below reflects quarterly closing share prices for ADM from 2012 to 2018.

Input form 2

Data from various sources, including NASDAQ and Yahoo Finance.

Looking at Input 2, there appears to be a pattern of share prices increasing one year, then decreasing the next. If the pattern continues, a fall in share price can be expected in FY 2019. Note also the difference in share price growth rates, both 3 and 5-year averages, depending on the initial year of investment. These patterns present both risk and opportunity. From Seeking Alpha Essential, I source a longer (20 year) term view of ADM share price movements per Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 – ADM Share Price History 1998 to present

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Figure 1 shows there has been negligible growth in ADM share price for the last 12 years from 2006 to the present, drawing the “zombie company” comment by Richard Berger referred to above.

Input 3 - Dividends history and projections

With dividends, shareholders receive a direct and tangible benefit, compared to the indirect, and less tangible benefit provided by share repurchases. I want to be able to project dividends over the period ahead with some degree of certainty. To do that I will have reference to ADM’s past record of regular dividend payments and dividend growth. From Seeking Alpha, a long-term view of ADM Dividend growth per Figure 2 below –

Figure 2 – ADM Dividend History 1998 to present

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Unlike its share price, ADM's dividend per share [DPS] has seen steady growth from 2006 to the present, with DPS more than tripling over the 12-year period. From the data in Figure 2, I can see ADM dividend per share [DPS] is an item we should be able to project with a reasonable degree of certainty. Historically, ADM has increased the quarterly dividend amount once per year in the first quarter of the fiscal year, and increases are rounded to whole or 0.5 cents, from which we can determine the percentage increase. Here is my Input 3, which includes projected dividends for ADM through end of FY 2022.

Input form 3

Dividends history – Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

It should be noted Inputs 2 and 3 are in standard format excel spreadsheets requiring minimal input to complete. Only the cells colored light blue require entries, the remainder of the content in the tables is formula driven. As ADM historically only increases dividends once per year, the above Input 3 required just 14 input entries to complete. It was convenient to extract the dividend input from Seeking Alpha Essential, but it could have been sourced from NASDAQ, or from ADM’s SEC filings. The projected dividend increases are Author’s base case estimates (the consensus dividend estimates for ADM in SA Essential are not suitable for my purpose).

Input 4 – Actual Earnings And EPS – GAAP And non-GAAP

We will generally find the following items of actual historical data conveniently grouped together in the company’s SEC 8-K, 10-Q or 10-K filings -

Earnings - GAAP and non-GAAP

Weighted average shares outstanding

diluted Earnings per share ( EPS ) – GAAP and non-GAAP

I gather this data and complete Input 4 below:

Input form 4

Input 5 - Estimates/projections Earnings and EPS - GAAP and non-GAAP

Input form 5

Most of the data in Input 5 is auto-generated from Input 4 and EPS inputs to Input 5. Only the blue and brown highlighted cells require input. For 4 th quarter 2018 to end of FY 2020 I have used consensus estimates from Seeking Alpha Essential (see here). I used Seeking Alpha Essential in preference to Zacks or other potential sources because of the greater number of contributing analysts and the extent of the quarterly detail. For FY 2021 and 2022 I have assumed, in the first instance, EPS will be the same as in the previous corresponding period. The further out estimates go the less reliable. FY 2021 and 2022 are only included as an option for those particular cases where it is possible to make meaningful estimates beyond the next couple of years.

Input 6 - Share Repurchases; And Shares # Used In Calculating Projected EPS

Input form 6

Share Repurchases

Input 6 above is used to gather historical data for share repurchases. With share repurchases, the number of issued shares decreases, which increases the percentage share of the company for remaining shareholders. I recognize management often reward themselves for increasing EPS by this means. That may be a valid reason for criticism of management, but not share repurchases, per se. Another concern is shares may be purchased at over-valued prices. ADM has repurchased a total of 86.2 million shares, under its currently approved share repurchase program, at an average price of $43.90 per share. Purchases amounted to $2.04Bn in 2015, $1.0Bn in 2016 and $750MM in 2017, a total of $3.79Bn, under the current program. The lowest average repurchase price was $32.89 in Q1-16, and the highest $49.83 in Q2-15. The Company has 13.8 million shares remaining that may be repurchased under the stock repurchase program until December 31, 2019 (see page 56 of ADM Q3-18 10-Q report filed with SEC). An insignificant number of shares have been repurchased in the first nine months of FY 2018, possibly due to the higher share price making repurchase less attractive. I will not be including share repurchases in my Base projection, due to the current share price level. I would include share repurchases in a scenario projecting a lower share price.

Shares Used In Calculating Projected EPS

Input 6 is also used to gather data for a starting point for projected weighted average diluted shares. We have already gathered readily available historical data on weighted average shares used in EPS calculations (see Input 4). For our projections, we must start with actual diluted share count, and project movements to be able to calculate average weighted shares for EPS calculation in future periods. Surprisingly, while weighted average diluted share count is readily available, determining actual diluted share count at any point in time can be quite difficult. This is due to a general lack of specific disclosure in 10-Q and 10-K reports. To simplify things I have included a process in Input 6 to impute the number of shares making up the difference between shares issued and outstanding and total number of shares on a fully diluted basis.

Input 7 - Outstanding debt and interest expense

Rising interest rates are causing concern. I gather historical data on loans and interest and calculate effective interest rates per Input 7 below.

Input form 7

That ends the data gathering exercise. If it seems a lot of work, just remember this is the initial set up for this ticker covering 6 years (24 quarters) of data. Quarterly updates will require a fraction of the effort.

Harvesting The Output Of Our Data gathering Exercise

The following are auto-generated from the foregoing Input:

TABLE 1 – Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 2 – Historical Earnings, EPS, P/E Ratio, And Share Price Growth

TABLE 3 – Historical Financial Data Summary FY 2012 to FY 2018

TABLE 4 – Interactive Dashboard Base Projections (similar in form and content to TABLE 3 and including rate of return projections)

TABLE 5 – Interactive Dashboard Base And Alternative Projections (similar to TABLE 3 in form and content, and including rate of return projections)

ADM Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1

Variability in returns presents risk and opportunity

ADM has a Beta of 0.49 (see here) suggesting low share price volatility and risk. Beta has severe limitations as an indicator of share price volatility and risk. Despite the low Beta, TABLE 1 above shows the results were very different, for 7 different investors, each investing $3,000 in ADM over the last 4 years, Average yearly rates of return range from 1.50% for investor A, to 21.61% for investor F. Such a wide range of returns indicates a degree of volatility and risk not conveyed by a Beta of 0.49. These are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to September 30, 2018. The share price at end of 2014 was $52.00, and at end of September 2018 was lower at $50.27, and yet in 5 of 7 cases, average yearly rate of return was over 8%. Where there is risk there is generally opportunity - there for anyone to take advantage of. For a fuller discussion of this aspect, please refer to this article.

My proprietary dashboards (see TABLES 4 and 5 further below) allow an investor to project similar data to that contained in TABLE 1 and conduct an infinite amount of scenario testing to see what returns might be available from an investment in ADM shares. I believe this quantitative approach is far superior to using Betas, forward P/E ratios, PEG ratios and other indicators to qualitatively review the prospects for an investment in shares.

Historical Earnings, EPS, P/E Ratio, And Share Price Growth

TABLE 2

As for TABLE 1 above, TABLE 2 is auto-generated from the preceding input – no human intervention required. Interestingly, the items ADM adjusts out of their GAAP result have overwhelmingly been (in net) one-off gains/benefits. The current (November 9) non-GAAP P/E ratio of 13.54 is the lowest quarter end P/E ratio since end of 2012, primarily due to a projected FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $3.57, up $1.14 from FY 2016. The shares are not necessarily cheap at $48.26. Whether the shares are cheap at this price will depend on whether, and by how much, ADM can continue to grow earnings above the $3.57 for 2018. My proprietary dashboards (TABLES 4 and 5 below) will allow us to quantify what is needed to justify an investment in ADM at current share price. It will also allow to determine at what share price ADM might represent a suitable investment choice.

ADM Historical Financial Data Summary FY 2012 to FY 2018

From the input the historical financial data summary per TABLE 3 below is auto-generated.

TABLE 3

In a forum discussion on forward P/E ratios (note: forum accessible only to SA contributors) initiated by SA's Daniel Hochman, author Michael Boyd wrote:

I'd (personally) love non-GAAP numbers on a trailing basis (EBITDA, P/E, etc.). Short of Bloomberg, don't think many providers are giving that. I've got to backtrack and model all that stuff by hand as it stands today. Generally I go back at least three years so that doesn't necessarily help me, but I think there is a market for that. No use comparing ttm GAAP P/E or EBITDA to forward earnings estimates.

What Boyd wrote made sense to me, so I have made sure to include both GAAP and non-GAAP P/E ratios in both my historical data and in forward estimates.The historical summary for ADM reveals a lack of long-term growth in EPS and share price. But on average, ADM is a steady earner generating excess cash to pay dividends and make share repurchases. Share repurchases over the last 5 years to end of 2017 total $5.074 billion, compared to total dividend payments of $3.272 billion over the same period. Over the same period borrowings were reduced by $2.047 billion from $9.540 billion at end of 2012 to $7.493 billion at end of 2017. Cutting back on share repurchases would allow for increasing dividends at a faster rate and/or paying down debt. That completes the auto-generated historical financial summaries. We now are in a position to review the auto-generated projected financial summaries. The first of these is our TABLE 4 Base projection dashboard which incorporates the projected data included in our input.

Interactive Dashboard Base Projections (similar in form and content to TABLE 3 and including rate of return projections)

This TABLE 4 dashboard is designed to allow us to create and modify a Base forecast by manipulating inputs and seeing the resulting effect on rate of return, share price, P/E ratio and other meaningful statistics. When we believe we have created a suitable Base scenario we can then move to Table 5 dashboard which allows us to interactively vary input and simultaneously see the effect on rate of return and other KPIs compared to the Base forecast.

TABLE 4 – Picture 1 Base projection before fine tuning

Table 4 dashboard above is auto-generated purely from Inputs 1 to 7 above. I have decided to make some adjustments before adopting as my Base projection.

Earnings, 2021 and 2022

From ADM's Q3 2018 earnings call transcript:

Ray G. Young - Archer Daniels Midland Co. So again, as Juan indicated, we talked about $1 billion run rate savings at the end of year two. So that means end of 2020. So that's a run rate there. It's going to build up over time. It's not in a linear progression towards 2020. And also a part of it is going to be used to offset inflation. We do have inflation in our business, so part of the benefits will offset inflation and some market factors....And so I think how you should be thinking about it, it's a gradual ramp-up, 2019, you recall we're going to have benefits in 2019, but by 2020 you'll get towards the run rate. It's also important to note that it doesn't stop at 2020. Readiness continues. And so while we've kind of indicated $1 billion end of 2020. When you get to 2021, 2022, there's going to be also incremental benefits associated with Readiness.

On the basis of those statements, I am assuming, for Base forecast, non-GAAP net income after tax will grow by $150MM per year in each of 2021 and 2022.

Effective Interest Rate

I am allowing for ADM’s effective interest rate on borrowings to increase by 1 percentage point in Q2-2019 and a further 1 percentage point in FY2020.

Share Price And P/E Ratio

The P/E ratio at end of Q3-2018 was 14.65 and has since gone lower with the subsequent decline in share price. I will adjust the share price throughout the period of projection to reflect a non-GAAP TTM P/E ratio in the range of 14.5 to 15.0

Other Dashboard KPI Variables

For my Base projection, I will not make any assumption changes for dividend per share, share repurchases, borrowings, and GAAP adjustments.

Here is a picture of the Base projection dashboard, reflecting the above changes:

TABLE 4 – Picture 2 Base Projection After Fine-Tuning

My Base projection now shows rates of return of ~8% to 9% for years 2019 to 2022. Not bad for a Zombie company. These results are of course very dependent on ADM achieving a portion of its targeted run rate savings in 2021 and 2022. When I started out to write this article, ADM share price was $48.26 but has since fallen by ~3% to $46.60. With the effect of the trade wars on ethanol trade and ADM going ex-dividend on November 21, let us assume a target share buy price of $45 on November 23, with an expectation the share price will subsequently recover by 2020 to the levels projected in TABLE 4 Picture 2 above. Using my TABLE 5 Base/Alternative Scenario projection dashboard, I input the target buy date and the targeted percentage share price reduction. The model automatically detects the shares have gone ex-div and excludes the Q4 dividend. I then input a 7.10% increase in share price in 2020 to bring the projected share prices for 2020 to 2022 back to the same levels projected in the Base case in Picture 2 above. Here is a picture of the result.

TABLE 5 – Picture 1 Base/Alternative Scenarios

Compare the Alternative Case to the Base Case and we can see firstly, and most importantly, that projected rate of return (ROR) through end of 2020 has increased 8.01% to 11.15%; hold the shares until end of 2021 and ROR increases from 8.70% to 10.91%; and hold even longer to end of 2022 and ROR increases from 9.31% to 11.03%. In the input section at the foot of the picture, I have entered a 7.10% increase in share price in FY 2020 to bring the share prices for 2020 to 2022 back to similar prices for the Base Case projection. Because more shares are received under the alternative scenario, the total dividends received through 2022 of $142, exceeds the Base case $139, even though the Q4-2018 dividend is foregone under the Alternative scenario. My comments have been addressed to the "dividends received in cash" results, but similar comments would apply to the "dividends reinvested" results. It was more work, and more information on the dashboard, but I had to include "dividends reinvested" for all those DGI investors who follow Seeking Alpha.

Outlook For Archer Daniels Midland

A read of the transcripts of ADM’s Q2 and Q3 conference calls (links here and above) reveals there are a lot of good initiatives in progress. It should definitely be worth while doing further scenario testing using the analysts’ “high” and ‘low” earnings estimates available through SA Essential to create Alternative case scenarios to the consensus forecasts used for the Base case above. Those analysts' estimates only extend out to 2020 and more detailed “own projections” for 2021 and 2022 are warranted. It would be interesting to flesh out the detail underlying the EPS forecasts with support from crowd-sourced subscribers with background in commodities trading and other specialist areas. Apart from the current trade war effect on ethanol it would be useful to look at the longer-term potential for this product. One thing for sure is this company has been around and paying increased dividends for a very long time. That is unlikely to change. But for an investor in ADM shares, the single biggest determinant of likely return on investment is the entry price paid for shares. History shows there have been many opportunities for buying ADM shares at attractive prices in the past. But it is only by projecting the future we can get an idea of what current ADM share price level would represent a suitable entry point. Different investors will have different ROR expectations. Use of a dashboard like those pictured above enables any investor to see whether ADM represents a buying opportunity for them at the current share price, and if not, at what share price it might be of interest. If there is concern at the effect of higher interest rates than those projected above, the effect can be easily be seen with one or two simple inputs to the Base/Alternative scenario dashboard. Similarly, if the share price does go down making share repurchases more attractive this can be modeled to show the indicative impact on EPS and ROR.

Author's note: I am close to proceeding with a Marketplace offering to crowd-source the analysts among us (professional, amateur, and aspirants), to join cooperatively and assist each other, contributing our individual experience and skill sets, to develop and share comprehensive and meaningful research reports and projections for a wide range of companies of interest to us. If interested in learning more, and keeping abreast of my progress, please click the "Follow" button opposite my name at the top of this article.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.