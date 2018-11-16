This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company operates on thin margins within its industry, so cash flow efficiency falls a bit short. However, strong growth has made up for that.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a pharmacy-retail company with one of the world's largest distribution networks of prescription drugs. It has also raised its dividend 43 consecutive times.

Often times the healthcare industry is ripe with investment opportunity. There are companies that make products such as medical devices, while others research and develop cutting-edge pharmaceutical drugs. Today's dividend champion spotlight Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has been in business since 1901, serving as a distributor for the medical industry. Already a standout in the industry, Walgreens' deals to merge with Boots Alliance and to acquire a large portion of Rite Aid pharmacies have resulted in a massive distribution network that now operates at a global scale. However, Walgreens could soon face potential challenges that investors need to consider. We look at the business to discover what investors can expect from this behemoth in the years ahead.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a distributor for pharmaceutical products. It operates both through its drug and beauty product focused retail business, as well as a pharmaceutical wholesale business. The company is headquartered in Deerfield, IL. It generates more than $130 billion in annual revenues. Walgreens Boots Alliance reports as three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA (about 75% of sales), Retail Pharmacy International (about 9% of sales), and Pharmaceutical Wholesale (about 16% of sales).

Financial Performance

Growth has been very strong for Walgreens over the years, fueled in part by the acquisitions of Boots Alliance, and the absorption of the Rite Aid stores. Over the past 10 years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 8.34%. Meanwhile, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 8.81%.

To better understand how Walgreens has performed over the decade, we will begin by looking at the company's operating margin and conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. We want to see operating margins that are either expanding or holding constant. We also want to see that a company is converting a healthy amount of its revenue into free cash flow. I typically set a benchmark of 10%.

It looks as though operating margins have trended downward over the past 10 years. This is driven by an extremely competitive retail business in the US. Perhaps the additional Rite Aid stores will boost the company's scale and allow it to expand margins. Margins have expanded some from their 2015 lows. It will be something to monitor over the coming years to see if margins can continue to rebound. Meanwhile, Walgreens is currently converting just over a nickel of every revenue dollar into free cash flow. While this is below our benchmark, there is a definite uptrend present. The robust revenue growth has resulted in free cash flow increasing dramatically over this time period (FCF per share has about tripled over the past 10 years).

The next metric we will review is the company's cash rate of return on invested capital. This is important because it indicates how effective management is at using the company's resources to generate cash. Additionally, it is a general indicator of a company's strength, or competitive "moat". I usually look for this percentage to come in at the low teens or higher. A company with a high CROCI percentage is usually well managed, profitable, and not overly capital intensive.

We see that Walgreens has done a good job maintaining a solid CROCI. This is a testament to not only management, but also the company's scale and ability to thrive in a competitive environment. Often times when a company does a lot of mergers/acquisitions, it might overpay for the asset, or mismanage the integration of that asset into the business. Sometimes a deal can dilute value/efficiency from a company. The fact that Walgreens has maintained a solid CROCI despite numerous deals is another feather in management's cap.

The last area to review before moving on is the balance sheet. It's important for a company not to have too much leverage. A company with high debt loads is vulnerable in an environment where interest rates are rising. It also risks facing a cash flow squeeze if the business suffers an unexpected downturn.

Despite numerous deals over the years, the balance sheet is pretty solid. The company is carrying $14.40 billion in total debt against $785 million in cash. This places Walgreens at 1.8X EBITDA. I typically use a leverage ratio of 2.5X EBITDA as my threshold of concern, so Walgreens is on solid footing here.

Dividend Outlook

Walgreens has been a strong dividend growth stock for decades, with 43 years of consecutive dividend increases to its name. The dividend is paid every quarter to shareholders, and totals an annual sum of $1.76 per share. The current yield of 2.16% does fall short of the 3.11% investors can find in 10-year US Treasuries. This may turn some income-focused investors off of Walgreens stock.

The dividend is in stellar shape despite 43 years of increases. The dividend has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 16.2%. Large increases earlier in the decade raised the payout ratio up to more than 40%. After Walgreens acquired Boots Alliance, the dividend growth rate was reined in a bit (several years of mid-single-digit growth). Strong top-line growth and resulting boosts to free cash flow resulted in that payout ratio falling back down to 25%. With the balance sheet on solid footing and the payout ratio at 25% of cash flows, I expect the dividend to grow at a high-single-digit to low-double-digit pace for the intermediate future. This past year's raise of 10% falls in line with this projection.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Even through Walgreens plays a tremendous role in the distribution of pharmaceutical products, there are still avenues to growth available. The company's merger with Boots Alliance makes the resulting entity a global player in the industry.

This gives Walgreens a path into international markets where it can leverage its size and scale to compete.

In the US segment, business is booming and will likely continue to do so. The national demographic is becoming increasingly unhealthy due to epidemic conditions such as diabetes and obesity. This past quarter, Walgreens filled the most prescriptions in the company's history.

In conjunction with this high volume, spending on prescription drugs is surging on the back of steep increases in drug prices. Costs of existing drugs are going up, and cutting-edge products are prohibitively expensive. The increased flow of money into prescriptions will continue to be a boon for business.

However, this topic is also a good entry point into the risks that Walgreens faces moving forward. The increasingly prohibitive price point of prescription drugs is becoming more and more of a political talking point. From Bernie Sanders to President Donald Trump (two people on completely opposite ends of the political spectrum), many in power are in agreement that drug prices are becoming a problem for Americans. Obviously, any regulations or reform that would lower drug prices would be potentially damaging to Walgreens' business.

The lucrative nature of the healthcare industry could also attract some sizeable competition. There was a report about a year ago that e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) had acquired prescription drug distribution licenses in as many as 12 states. An early formal indication that Amazon was eying up this industry. Fast forward less than a year later, and Amazon has acquired PillPack, an online prescription drug distribution company. This acquisition gives Amazon mail order pharmacy licensing throughout the entire US. The deal has yet to close, so it remains to be seen how it will impact Walgreens. However, this is something potential investors should keep an eye on. Walgreens has enough size and scale to isolate itself from a lot of competition, but Amazon could certainly make a dent depending on how much money and effort it decides to put into this venture.

Valuation

At a little more than $82 per share, stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance is right up against its 52-week high. Analysts are currently forecasting that Walgreens will earn approximately $6.53 per share this year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 12.55X earnings. This is a steep discount to its 10-year median multiple of 17.82X (a discount of about 30%).

To get a better handle on the valuation, we will look at the stock's yield on free cash flow. Cash flow is an organic measure of a company's performance, and therefore is one of my favorite tools to measure a stock's value. I typically look for a FCF yield in the high single digits.

As we can see, the current free cash flow yield is 8.38%. Although this is off of this year's highs, this is still a very strong FCF yield for a dividend champion. When you consider this with how far below historical norms the earnings multiple is, it's pretty clear that Walgreens stock is on sale - despite being near 52-week highs.

Wrapping-Up

The obvious reason for this discount is the Amazon threat, which the market has yet to find out the extent of. For those who downplay Amazon's influence on Walgreens, the stock is on sale and the company is strong operationally. Despite some of the profitability and cash flow metrics coming in under benchmark, the company's revenue growth has gone a long way in making up for that. The company is well-run, on solid financial footing, and has plenty of cash flow to grow its dividend.

On the other hand, there is a degree of risk to the industry as a whole. If Amazon ends up chasing market share in this industry, it wouldn't be the first time that it has completely disrupted an industry. In a vacuum, I like Walgreens Boots Alliance's stock a lot right now, but unfortunately Amazon doesn't allow for things to be that simple.

