Pyxus May Not Convert Itself Into A Marijuana Seller

The company does not seem to have sufficient financial force to acquire many companies and radically transform itself. The main issue is the company’s debt and its contractual obligations.

However, investors need to understand very well that Pyxus is a tobacco company with a minor investment made in a few cannabis operators.

The tobacco industry offers small margins, and the business growth is not impressive. Thus, acquiring companies operating in the high growth marijuana industry makes sense.

Pyxus International, Inc. has been operating in the leaf tobacco industry since the early 1900s.

We agree with the strategy management of Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) has undertaken. The growth in the marijuana industry should help increase the company’s gross profit margins.

With that, the company’s amount of assets in this new exciting industry is quite small and a bit insignificant. In addition, Pyxus does not seem to have financial force to acquire many other cannabis operators. It has contractual obligations of $888 million in 2019 and $977 million in 2022-2023. The company’s financial risk seems elevated.

Source: 10-Q

Business

Founded 145 years ago and headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina, Pyxus International, Inc. has been operating in the leaf tobacco industry since the early 1900s. The company seems to have accumulated large amount of know how that it uses in the production of non-tobacco crop. For this reason, the market has shown a lot of interest in the company’s new business ventures.

Source: Company’s Website

In 2017 and 2018, Pyxus acquired stakes in the companies developing and marketing consumable e-liquids and e-vapor products. Purilum, LLC, Nicotine River, LLC, and Humble Juice, LLC are three of the company’s investments. Certain information about the products delivered by these companies is given below:

Source: Purilum’s Website

Source: Nicotine River’s Website

Source: Humble Juice’s Website

The most interesting corporate move that has recently interested the market is the acquisition of hemp producers. The company looks for businesses providing certain degree of processing, can grow thanks to the company’s expertise and provide a more decent gross profit margin potential. The company is buying businesses at a high pace. Read about the following transactions and note that the costs of the acquisitions was not given:

On December 18, 2017, the company acquired 40% interest in Criticality LLC, which is engaged in the extraction of cannabidiol in North Carolina.

On January 25, 2018, Pyxus acquired 75% equity position in Canada’s Island Garden Inc., which sells medicinal cannabis in Prince Edward Island, Canada.

On January 29, 2018, the company acquired 80% equity position in Goldleaf Pharm Inc., which sells medicinal cannabis in Ontario.

With these new acquisitions, Pyxus International presents itself as a conglomerate offering different amount of brands. The company mentions four different categories including tobacco, legal canadian cannabis, industrial hemp, and e-liquid. The image below shows some of the company’s brands and categories:

Source: Company’s Website - Categories

Acquisition Of Criticality LLC

The market got very excited after the company started acquiring cannabis operators. It seems clear that an assessment of the acquired entities will help understand how serious is Pyxus International about this industry.

Criticality LLC was founded in 2017. It manufactures industrial hemp in North Carolina. The website does not provide a lot of information on the operations of this entity.

Source: Bloomberg

In September 2018, Criticality noted that it had initiated renovation on a facility that could become the largest of its type in the state. The facility is expected to be completed in fall 2018.

Source: Press Release

This entity did not note in the press release whether it owns any other production facility anywhere else. The lines below provide further details on the activities of Criticality:

“Criticality is an integrated North Carolina-based industrial hemp company that takes a science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality, transparent industrial hemp derived products.” -Source: Press Release

Acquisition Of Canada’s Island Garden Inc.

Canada’s Island Garden Inc. seems older and larger than Criticality. It was founded in 2013 and is based in Canada. It produces and sells medical cannabis. The image below provides additional detail:

Source: Boomberg - Canada’s Island Garden

The website of Canada’s Island Garden shows that the business is run by a family with 30,000 square feet of greenhouse space. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Canada’s Island Garden’s Website

The annual report provided certain numbers regarding the acquisition of Canada’s Island Garden. The total amount of assets acquired was equal to $50 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-k

In addition, in a press release received on May 21, 2018, the market learned that this company expects to have a total annual production capacity in excess of 35,000 kilograms. However, investors will need to wait a few years to see this happen. In spring 2019, after completing Phase 1 of development, the company expects to have annual production capacity from 1,200 kilograms to 18,000 kilograms. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Press Release About Canada’s Island Garden

Acquisition of GoldLeaf Pharm

On January 29, 2018, the company acquired 80% equity position in Goldleaf Pharm Inc. Goldleaf intends to produce and sell medicinal cannabis in Ontario, Canada. It should have soon a 20,000 square foot indoor growing facility. On October 2, 2018, Goldleaf Pharm released that it had received its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations cultivation license from Health Canada. This other entity seems to be able to provide about 1,000 kilograms per year. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Press Release About Goldleaf Pharm

Income Statement

The recently released income statement for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 seems to reflect that of a tobacco company. The gross profit margins are low and the sales are not increasing. Sales were equal to $394 million with gross profit of $49.2 million and a net loss of -$54 million. Investors need to understand very well that Pyxus is a tobacco company with a minor investment made in a few cannabis operators. The image below shows the income statement:

Source: 10-Q

The annual report released for the year ended March 31, 2018 shows that revenues are quite volatile and are not always increasing. In 2018, the company reported 7% increase in sales as compared to 2017, $1.845 billion. However, the revenues reported in 2016 were higher than those in 2018, equal to $1.904 billion. The gross profit released was also small, equal to $246 million in 2018 and $217 million in 2017. The company reported losses of -$62.9 million in 2017, and positive net income of $52.43 million in 2018. The image below provides further detail:

Source: 10-K

The company reported negative CFO in 2018, equal to -$43 million. Much of the negative cash flow was due to a buildup of working capital. In 2017, it was equal to $247 million. Investors creating DCF models may not appreciate that CFO is quite volatile. The image below shows the cash flow statement:

Source: 10-K

Balance Sheet: Debt Is An Issue

The balance sheet shows massive amount of inventory, $954 million, which is 47% of the total amount of assets. The amount of goodwill is small, equal to $34 million. The list of assets is shown in the image below:

Source: 10-Q

The most worrisome item is company’s long term debt, equal to $905 million representing 50% of the total amount of liabilities. The image below shows the list of liabilities:

Source: 10-Q

The debt is an issue. The company accepts it in the annual report. Read the following lines in this regard. Also notice that Pyxus is paying interests of 8.5% and 9.875%.

“We have a significant amount of indebtedness and debt service obligations. As of March 31, 2018, we had approximately $1,347.6 million of indebtedness.” Source: 10-Q “The agreements governing our other indebtedness and the indentures governing our 8.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2021 and our 9.875% senior secured second lien notes due 2021.” -Source: 10-K

What investors should study closely is the table of contractual obligations. Pyxus International should pay a total of $888 million in 2019, which seems high amount. The company does not seem to have cash to pay that amount of money. Finally, in 2022-2023, the company will have to pay $977 million with $964 million being debt. With all this, the financial risk seems very elevated.

Source: 10-K

Conclusion

We agree with the strategy management of Pyxus International has undertaken. The tobacco industry offers small margins, and the business growth is not impressive. Thus, acquiring companies operating in the high growth marijuana industry makes sense.

With several entities recently acquired, many investors may believe that Pyxus International has radically changed its business model. However, the company has not transformed its activities so much. The largest category of Pyxus is by far that of tobacco. The other categories are quite small.

Additionally, the company does not seem to have sufficient financial force to acquire many companies and radically transform itself. The main issue is the company’s debt and its contractual obligations. It should pay a total of $888 million in 2019 and $977 million in 2022-2023. With this in mind, the risk is very large.

