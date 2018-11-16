Accuray Is A Promising Radiation Oncology Buy In 2018

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Accuray (ARAY) is a leading radiation oncology player and is focused on developing and selling radiation therapy systems. The company’s key products include CyberKnife Systems and the TomoTherapy Systems.

It is expected 26 million new patients will be diagnosed with cancer, while 17 million patients will die due to cancer by the year 2030. Solid tumors are estimated to account for 90% of the new cancer diagnoses. Since solid tumors can be treated with radiation therapies, it follows that the demand for minimally invasive treatment options using CyberKnife Systems and the TomoTherapy Systems will continue to grow in future years.

In this backdrop, I believe that Accuray stands a solid chance to benefit from the ever-increasing hold of cancer across the world. In this article, I will explain why I believe Accuray makes an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

Radixact system is a major revenue driver for Accuray in 2018.

Accuray’s next-generation Tomotherapy system, Radixact System, has emerged to be a major revenue driver for the company in 2018. In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019, which ended on September 30, 2018, approximately 70% of the Tomotherapy system orders were for Radixact. In Q3 2018, this system witnessed almost 100% rise in orders, which was indicative of the solid market interest and increasing adoption of this treatment offering.

As per the first quarter 2019 earnings conference call, out of the 25 orders received for Radixact by Accuray in the quarter ending September 2018, more than half were for new vaults while 40% were for competitive replacements. The remaining 10% of orders were attributable to the replacement of existing Accuray systems. These numbers highlight the trend of customer base expansion for Accuray, beyond academic medical centers to the community and regional-based hospitals. Increasing installed base will also drive future revenue growth, mainly in terms of software upgrades.

Accuray has been working to further expand capabilities of its Radixact system, which currently comes integrated with the company’s precision treatment planning system and iDMS™ Data Management System. The company is currently focusing on the launch of motion tracking, correction and beam synchronization capability for Radixact. As per the first quarter 2019 earnings conference call, Accuray has already submitted 510(K) for Synchrony Target Tracking and Motion Correction Capability for Radixact to the FDA and expects this functionality to start treating patients by the end of September 2019.

At the ESTRO 37 meeting in Barcelona, Accuray launched CTrue iterative reconstruction, a new image-guidance software, to improve soft-tissue visibility for therapists using Radixact.

Software upgrades will continue to drive demand for Cyberknife in future quarters.

The first quarter of the fiscal year 2019, ending September 2018, saw Accuray witnessing a year-over-year decline in gross orders for the CyberKnife system. This variability is attributable to seasonality.

A challenge that radiation oncologists have faced using Cyberknife has been the relatively high treatment times. Accuray seems to have found a solution to this problem through its CyberKnife VOLO Optimizer.

Accuray launched the CyberKnife mobile optimizer software, CyberKnife VOLO Optimizer, at the ASTRO 2018 meeting. It was seen that the CyberKnife VOLO Optimizer not only reduced treatment delivery time by as much as 50% but also reduced treatment planning development time by as much as 90%. Coupled with Accuray’s precision treatment planning software, CyberKnife VOLO Optimizer is expected to significantly improve plan quality for stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiotherapy.

These software upgrades are expected to play a major role in expanding the installed base for Cyberknife in the coming years.

APAC and EMEA are major international markets for Accuray.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019, Accuray earned almost half of its total gross order dollars from the EMEA market, with notable success in distributor managed markets. So the company reported a 10% YoY rise in revenues earned from EMEA markets in the fiscal year 2018, while revenues from this market rose YoY by the double-digit percentage in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019.

China is a major revenue driving the international market for Accuray in 2018. The company remains keen to collaborate with a local partner to set up a joint venture in the Chinese market. The local partner will be involved in manufacturing a domestic Chinese brand, a move expected to enable Accuray to penetrate deeper in this market. Additionally, Accuray plans to leverage on the local partner’s large market presence in the Chinese market.

As per the first quarter 2019 earnings conference call, on October 30, the Chinese Ministry of Health announced that there will be licenses issued for 188 Type A radiotherapy systems and 1,208 licenses issued for Type B radiotherapy systems until the year 2020. While Accuray had managed to secure almost 34 out of 37 Type A licenses in 2015, the company does not expect a similar kind of win rate in 2018. However, the company expects the Type B category to be the major revenue driver in the Chinese market.

In the Japanese market, Accuray witnessed a slight YoY decline in orders in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 due to quarterly variability and timing. However, the company is confident to revert back to growth in this market in the remaining part of fiscal year 2019. The company witnessed solid demand for Radixact in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019, and half of the orders in this quarter were for competitive replacements.

The Shonin approval for Accuray’s integrated data management system and our precision treatment planning software has been a major catalyst for the company’s systems in the Japanese market.

Accuray has raised its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2019.

Accuray reiterated its revenue guidance of $415 million-$425 million, which includes product revenue growth of 4%-8% and overall revenue growth of 3%-5%, in its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. However, the company has raised its EBITDA guidance range from the previous $21 million-$27 million to $23 million-$29 million, all thanks to cost reduction initiatives. The company expects to benefit from $50 million worth of annualized cost savings in the fourth quarter itself.

Certain risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Accuray’s revenue growth depends heavily on sales of its CyberKnife and TomoTherapy system sales. However, since these are capital-intensive purchases, healthcare providers may not be keen to make these purchases in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. Besides, there is also a significant lag in receiving the order and receiving revenues from the sale of these systems.

As per the first quarter 2019 earnings conference call, even in China, there is an estimated lag of 3 to 6 months between Accuray securing licenses to earning revenues from new orders in China. This is because the procedure of securing radiotherapy devices in China is complex, with hospitals having to go through a lengthy and complex application process.

Then there is stiff competition in the radiation oncology space from peers such as Varian Medical (VAR), Elekta AB, and ViewRay (VRAY). To compound the problems, Accuray has to battle several reimbursement issues especially for securing Medicare coverage.

Finally, increasing exposure to international markets has also increased the company’s forex risk in 2018.

Despite these risks, I consider Accuray to be a promising investment opportunity for 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, Accuray had a cash balance close to $70.51 million and $128.93 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $6.78, which is 42.44% higher than the company's last closing price on November 13, 2018. I believe this is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding this company to their healthcare portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.