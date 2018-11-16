Commercial Vehicle Not Getting Much Love At The Peak Of The Cycle

CVGI shares look undervalued even assuming a post-2019 decline, but sentiment on this sector is quite negative and it will take a lot of patience for this story to work.

It’s not exactly news that the market has turned its back on the auto/commercial vehicle parts sector. Allison (ALSN) is a rather glorious exception, with the shares up about 13% over the past year, and Cummins (CMI) has done better than many (down about 13%), but Commercial Vehicle Group’s (CVGI) roughly 30% decline over the past year has been pretty close to the norm for the sector, as investors worry about the near-term impact of higher input costs and the looming cliff in large truck orders and production rates.

Although I do believe that the market is discounting the future cyclicality of CVGI’s revenue and profits too harshly, it’s tough to argue with the tape and the lack of institutional coverage for this name certainly doesn’t help. I do believe the shares are significantly undervalued, but investor sentiment will likely need to improve first for autos and CVGI still needs to prove that it can maintain margin leverage in trucks and execute on long-standing plans to diversify and grow the business.

Good, But Not Great, Third Quarter Numbers

I would argue that Commercial Vehicle did okay with third quarter constant currency revenue growth of 14%, but the details merit some discussion. The company’s truck and bus business (Global Truck and Bus, or GTB) saw 20% revenue growth, which looks quite solid next to the mid-teens growth in engines and components at Cummins, as well as the mid-teens growth at Grammer, as well as the underlying industry production figures for the quarter.

The “but” is that the Construction and Agriculture segment (Global Construction and Agriculture, or GCA) was only up 5% in constant currency. Caterpillar (CAT) did substantially better than that in its construction and resource businesses in the third quarter, and Deere (DE) is expected to likewise show revenue growth well above the mid-single-digits. When two of CVGI’s largest non-truck customers are growing that much faster, it doesn’t exactly reflect well on the company and this has been a long-standing issue.

I’m also modestly concerned about margins. Overall gross margin did improve nicely from the year-ago level (up 170bp), but it dropped a point from the prior quarter, with the truck business down 10bp yoy and down 160bp qoq. Commercial Vehicle has had its challenges profitably keeping up with production demand in the past, and input costs and tariffs only add to that challenge, and so this is probably my biggest concern coming out of the quarter – strong truck orders and backlog are all well and good, but those orders have to be filled profitably if shareholders are going to benefit.

On a more positive note, the company did see some solid operating leverage, with operating income up 54% as reported and up about 26% on an adjusted basis. The truck business produced 31% yoy segment-level growth, and although the segment-level operating margin did fall 140bp sequentially, it improved 90bp year over year and outperformed the decline in gross margins in each period. Profits continue to improve nicely at both the gross and operating line for the GCA business, with segment-level profit up 25% on an adjusted basis, gross margin up 420bp, and operating margin up 400bp.

Investing For Growth

Commercial Vehicle management revised the lower end of its 2018 North American Class 8 production estimate up by 15,000, with the midpoint estimate up about 2.5% relative to the second quarter estimate. Management also put out a 2019 production estimate that calls for about 6% growth in production at the midpoint, and also noted a 10-month truck production backlog.

None of these estimates, orders, or backlog are set in stone, but I would argue that it would take a pretty dire reversal in the U.S. economy to drive a poor 2019 for truck suppliers like Cummins and Commercial Vehicle. Of course, near-term production is only part of the story, as the market is already looking ahead to what is likely to be a substantial decline in orders starting next year.

Commercial Vehicle management is continuing to invest to support both the near-term and long-term growth potential of the business. In addition to expanding a Ukrainian wiring facility, the company is building a new wiring facility in Northeast Mexico that will go live in the first half of 2019. Successfully ramping this facility will certainly be important to revenue and margins, and management can’t afford significant missteps. I’d also note that management appears to be on the lookout for opportunities to grow its electronics business. Although the company has talked of wanting to do additional deals for some time, there’s really been no meaningful action there. With trucks incorporating more and more electrical subsystems and electric trucks starting to look more and more real, there should be growing opportunities for CVGI’s existing wiring harness business, as well as opportunities to expand into related electronics/components markets. Time will tell if the company can actually find a deal, but the balance sheet is in good enough shape to allow for a deal that could add about 10%-20% to the revenue base.

The Opportunity

I’ll once again reiterate my boilerplate warning when it comes to highly cyclical companies like Commercial Vehicle – although I attempt to model the cyclicality of the truck business, it’s tough to get the length and magnitude of the cycles exactly right, and that’s probably at least part of the reason that these stocks don’t often trade very closely to their estimated DCF values. That said, low-single-digit long-term revenue growth and low-to-mid single-digit FCF margins can support a fair value in the high single-digits. I also value stocks like Commercial Vehicle and Cummins on the basis of their margins (which historically drive valuation multiples). Using that approach, I believe CVGI should trade closer to 0.5x forward revenue and/or 5x forward EBITDA, supporting a fair value in the low double-digits.

The Bottom Line

Commercial Vehicle is certainly not the only vehicle component company that seems to be trading well below fair value, but the lack of institutional coverage and its dependence on the Class 8 truck market, a market likely to see a cyclical decline in orders starting next year, does mitigate some of that value opportunity. While I believe there is significant value here for patient shareholders, it could be a long and frustrating wait given the cyclical order and margin challenges and the negative sentiment for the sector today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.