Entercom Q3 Results: Continued Improvement Ahead Of Schedule

The Radio.com platform, the company's response to the podcast and streaming threats, is growing at a very fast pace improving Entercom's chances of avoiding disruption.

Its mandatory asset sales are done and the proceeds will go to reduce debt.

Entercom (ETM) reported last week its results for Q3 2018. Below I will share some parts from the earnings conference call along with my comments and highlights. The article is a little long due to all the included quotes but you can skip the quoted parts if you like without missing anything significant.

Revenue declined by 4% this quarter YoY but this is an improvement from the previous quarter that was an 8% decline. Furthermore, cost-cutting continues and margins expanded softening the blow to EBITDA. The company also completed its divestiture that was agreed with the DOJ and has that cash available for debt repayment.

David Field - Chairman, CEO & President Third quarter revenues declined 4%, in line with where we reported pacings during our previous earnings call. Our operating cost declined 4.5% during the quarter, driven by merger-related synergies. As a result, our EBITDA for the quarter declined 3%. [...] We completed all of our previously announced and pending divestitures and nonstrategic land sales, generating over $200 million of cash proceeds.

Entercom's foray into the national advertising market seems to go as well as expected (they are after all the 2nd biggest radio network in the US). And the company's market share continues to increase, at least based on its stations' ratings.

David Field - Chairman, CEO & President We previously announced the launch of the Entercom Audio Network on July 1, and it is attracting a blue-chip list of early clients, including Procter & Gamble, Walgreens, Staples, Home Depot, indeed.com, and Hyundai. With our scale and our outstanding premium large market brands, we have a significant opportunity to capture a larger share of the $1 billion radio network market. We expect to see nice growth in our network business in 2019 and beyond. We also continue to make strong strides with our investments in our brands and content, driving significant ratings growth. Our ratings winning streak is now extended to 9 months with an average portfolio-wide growth of roughly 4%.

Perhaps the most critical point in the call was the point where Entercom's CEO indicated that Q4 will probably be the turnaround quarter for the company as the company's revenues are 4% YoY so far into the quarter. And this is excluding political spending. If this trend continues I believe that the market will re-price Entercom quite favorably as the only substantial bear argument will be proven moot. The only bear arguments remaining for the stock will be a potential recession and the possibility of radio becoming disrupted at some point into the future. And the latter is partially addressed later in this call.

David Field - Chairman, CEO & President Turning to fourth quarter performance, I'm pleased to report that our revenues are currently pacing up 4%. Our meaningful top line growth coupled with our continuing expense reductions will enable us to generate solid double-digit EBITDA growth during the fourth quarter. Political has performed well during the quarter, coming in ahead of the previous midterms back in 2014. As a reminder, political revenues were nowhere near significant to our model as they are in television and we'll account for roughly 2% of our growth versus fourth quarter 2017. [...] [...] We are also very encouraged by the nature of the conversations we are having with some of the country's largest advertisers. Radio has emerged as the #1 reach medium in the country according to Nielsen, with superior ROI and a number of other highly compelling attributes. [...] attractive fundamentals and growing frustration with other major advertising platforms is leading some large advertisers to revisit radio and considerate it for a larger share of their media mix. In fact, we are seeing highly influential brands like Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Uber, Google, Peloton and others increasing their spending with Entercom and in the medium. The opportunity for significant boost in radio spending and indeed a radio Renaissance is a real possibility.

Regarding margins, the company's CFO outlined how the company will generate less than expected one-time integration costs and will exceed its 2018 target for net cost synergies.

Richard Schmaeling - EVP & CFO [...] The onetime merger-related integration and restructuring costs are trending down but are not yet complete. [...] We will provide refreshed guidance on the outlook for the remaining onetime cost during our fourth quarter call, but we expect that we would exceed our prior guidance and may come in somewhat less. [...] September year-to-date, our same-station total cash operating expenses are down 2.4% or $21.1 million. And for the fourth quarter, we expect that our same-station cash operating expenses will be down about 2% as we ramp up investment spending on a number of new products and initiatives. In the third quarter, we realized about $20 million in net cost synergies, bringing the total to $41 million September year-to-date. And we are on track to exceed our $45 million net cost synergy target for this year by about $10 million. Our overall integration program continues to run slightly ahead of our plan, and we remain on track to achieve our target of $110 million in net cost synergies at run rate by the middle of next year and to realize in P&L during 2019 more than $45 million of incremental net cost synergies.

On the debt front, the company is going to use its asset sales proceeds to pay down debt and is looking into the debt market for options to refinance its debt. The target is for the company to replace a portion of its floating-rate debt with fixed-rate debt.

Richard Schmaeling - EVP & CFO Turning to our financial position. During the third quarter, we closed on the sale of our remaining divestiture stations to Bonneville for $141 million, and on the sales of a number of redundant assets and generated gross proceeds of about $73 million. [...] [...] We ended the quarter with $1.7 billion of net debt, and our total net leverage was 4.4x, and our senior secured leverage was 3.3x, factoring in all of our cash on hand. On a compliance basis, which limits how much cash we can use in determining net debt, our total net leverage was 4.8x, and our senior secured leverage was 3.7x. And our weighted average cost of debt at the end of the quarter was 5.5%. At the end of the quarter, the company retained its asset-sale proceeds on its balance sheet in anticipation of paying down debt. In addition, the company is actively monitoring the market and is contemplating a potential refinancing of its existing capital structure. [...] No, we don't intend to touch the existing notes. We are interested in addressing our percent floating. We're like 79% floating today. We'd like to move more toward a neutral position. [...] Davis Hebert Okay. So going more towards a balanced floating fixed mix then? Would that mean you'd look to the high-yield market or something -- some other capital source? Richard Schmaeling Yes. That's a possibility. But we are not assessing -- you did mention, equity. We're not assessing an equity raise. We're looking at the transactions in the debt markets.

Finally, I want to highlight the company's progress with its Radio.com platform. While it is widely accepted that podcasts pose a threat to traditional radio, Entercom is using the new medium to increase its reach and monetize its existing content even more.

If Entercom manages to make its content medium agnostic (radiowaves/internet) while keeping a big enough audience, it would change completely how investors perceive the future of the radio industry. However, this is not something that will be relevant in the next quarters. This is a medium-term trend that is worth watching.

David Field - Chairman, CEO & President We are also very excited about the rapidly accelerating performance at Radio.com. I am very pleased to report that over the past few months, Radio.com has emerged as the fastest-growing digital audio app in the United States.[...] Our leadership in local news and sports plus our deep line up of local personalities across the country will be an important driver in the success of this platform, as well our position as the nation's #3 podcaster through our investment in Cadence13. Radio.com is now live on Amazon's Alexa devices, Google Home, Sony's smart speakers, Apple CarPlay, Google's Android Auto, Roku, Fire TV and more, and now cover 80% of the OTT market. Additionally, during the quarter, we launched a number of exclusive podcasts, and landed the national screening rights to Notre Dame Football and Basketball, and the New York Islanders to New Jersey Devils. We anticipate announcing many more content and distribution deals in the coming months. During the third quarter, we terminated our agreement with TuneIn, a digital audio aggregator that held a very large share of the streaming of our radio stations. We made this move because we believed it was critically important to control our destiny, build digital scale and establish Radio.com as a serious player in the digital audio world by making Radio.com the distribution channel for our brands and content. [...] Total active users across all platforms are up 179% year-to-date. And our total digital reach of monthly average users is now greater than both SiriusXM and TuneIn. As a result of the fast growth of the platform and our differentiated content offering, Radio.com is now emerging as a viable choice in the national digital audio sales marketplace. We have seen a significant increase in RFPs from agencies across the U.S. that recognize Radio.com as a new option in this growing space. Brandon Osten Right. But I mean, if I'm -- let's say, I'm listening to them side by side, so I'm getting a different -- I'm getting different ad contents. You're selling -- you have the ability to basically sell two ads for 1 slot based on that, if it's Radio.com or legacy? David Field We have the ability to put targeted ads, addressable ads up against our digital audiences, our streaming audiences and to separately sell the advertising against the stations. I'll remind you that when we go to market with our broadcast stations, those ratings do not reflect the additional audiences that we generate over our streams. And so we kind of have two separate products with two separate audiences, albeit, obviously, there's a lot of overlap.

My thesis about Entercom successfully integrating and turning around CBS's assets is playing out even better than what management expected.

Furthermore, the company is moving quickly to establish a No1 position in podcasts increasing its revenues from existing IP and moving to become a medium-agnostic content provider. It remains to be seen if they will be successful in this endeavor.

Nevertheless things are going well so far and in a quarter or two, this should be obvious even to the most skeptical investors.

