DiaMedica Therapeutics Aims For $15 Million IPO

DMAC has seen early success in reaching its Phase 1 safety trial primary endpoints.

The firm is advancing DM199, its lead candidate for the treatment of various diseases.

DiaMedica Therapeutics has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) intends to raise gross proceeds of $15 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops synthetic proteins for the treatment of neurological and kidney diseases.

DMAC achieved positive initial safety trial results for primary endpoints from its lead candidate, DM199.

Company & Technology

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based DMAC was founded to develop recombinant proteins for the treatment of neurological and kidney diseases, with a focus on acute ischemic stroke [AIS] and chronic kidney disease [CKD].

Management is headed by President, Director and CEO Rick Pauls, who has been with the firm since 2005 and was previously Co-Founder and Managing Director of CentreStone Ventures.

DiaMedica is developing its drug candidate DM199 which represents a synthetic form of the KLK1 protein for the treatment of AIS, CKD, and vascular dementia.

According to the company, the recombinant form of DM199 is protected by issued composition of matter and delivery patents in the US and Europe valid through 2023. The company has a pending worldwide patent with validity through 2037.

DiaMedica believes the drug cannot be reverse engineered to develop a copycat version.

Moreover, DMAC does not intend to share its formulary secrets with licensing partners outside of the US. Instead, they will supply them with domestically-manufactured bulk active ingredients.

Investors in DiaMedica Therapeutics include Hermeda Industrial Co. and CentreStone Ventures.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by iHealthcareAnalyst, the global AIS market is projected to reach $2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the period between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing incidence and prevalence of strokes.

Major competitors that provide or are developing AIS treatments include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Covidien PLC

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Penumbra (PEN)

Philips Healthcare (PHG)

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Future, the global CKD market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period between 2017 and 2023.

The main factors expected to contribute to market growth are the increasing the prevalence of kidney diseases, an increasing number of biopsy procedures, rising demand for new techniques for CKD diagnosis, and the increasing number of market players.

In 2016, the U.S. held the biggest market share, accounting for 46% of the total market size.

Major competitors that provide or are developing CKD therapeutics include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE)

Sysmex Corporation (OTCPK:SSMXY)

Beckman Coulter

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Financial Status

DMAC’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing the firm’s pipeline through regulatory trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $5.7 million in cash and $1.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

DMAC intends to raise $15.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

The firm’s shares currently trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DMA and are quoted on the OTCQB as DMCAF, with a November 8, 2018, OTC quote of $0.35 per share.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund clinical development of DM199, to conduct research activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

