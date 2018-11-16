This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again

Co-produced with Samuel Smith and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

The Opportunity

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) is a highly diversified company operating in the infrastructure segment. The stock recently traded at $37.25 for a yield of 10.7%.

Today, the stock represents a perfect situation of a mispriced, high-yield quality dividend stock, the type we like to target at High Dividend Opportunities. Shares first fell off a cliff back in February following Q4-17 results which revealed that:

Free Cash Flow produced in 2018 will decline by 8% to 10% compared to that of 2017. Management decided to cut the dividend to $1.00 per quarter (or $4.00 per year), which represents a 30% reduction in the dividend.

The stock plunged by 44% following the news and has still not recovered despite an improving outlook, a huge dividend coverage, decreasing leverage, and a much stronger balance sheet.

Clearly, a declining free cash flow of 8% to 10% does not warrant a drop of 44% in the stock price. The market reaction was overblown.

In this report, we will have a look at MIC's business today (8 months following the stock price drop) and make the case that management has been executing on its strategy and the outlook is clearly improving. The stock is primed for a rebound from its current compelling valuation. Today, MIC is one of the most attractive +10% yielders around.

Note: MIC issues a 1099 tax form, so investors do not need to worry about dealing with a K-1 at tax time.

Stable Cash-Flowing Business Model

MIC operates in four different segments:

International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) Atlantic Aviation Contracted Power MIC Hawaii

More details about each segment:

1 - International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) Business

The IMTT business is an industry leader in the handling and storage of bulk liquid petroleum as well as chemical and agricultural products. It owns and operates 17 terminals in the U.S. and two in Canada. This business is considered mission critical because bulk liquid storage terminals are a key link in the supply chain for major commodities. IMTT generates additional cash flows for MIC by offering ancillary services such as product throughput, heating, and blending.

This segment generates ~46% of MIC's total EBITDA and was the cause of the recent decline in the business' cash flows and share price. The problems are the result of backwardation in relevant commodity markets - which has resulted in a dramatic decrease in the demand for liquid fuels storage (leaving ~15% of excess capacity this year). We will address the outlook for this segment and what management is doing to deal with this situation later in the report.

2 - Atlantic Aviation Business

The Atlantic Aviation business is one of the largest operating networks of fixed base operations ('FBO') across the United States. FBOs play a key role in servicing the corporate and private jet portions of the general aviation industry by conducting terminal operations, refueling, de-icing, aircraft parking, and hangarage. By offering quality services, investing heavily in marketing, employing a seasoned management team, and utilizing its considerable barriers to entry, industry-leading network, and economies of scale, this business segment has a considerable competitive advantage. This segment leads to a stable cash flow generation and steady growth. Today, it generates ~37% of MIC's EBITDA, making it a key segment for MIC's overall performance. This business is also one of its most profitable (70% FCF conversion rate from EBITDA) and stable (a weighted average remaining lease length over 20 years) businesses. It is growth-friendly via acquisition (MIC has consistently increased its scale by rolling up smaller competitors since 2015, growing from 18 locations to over 70 today).

3 - The Contracted Power Business

The Contracted Power segment holds controlling interests in seven solars, two wind facilities, and a 100% interest in a gas-fired facility "Bayonne Energy Center" ('BEC'). The solar and wind facilities are geographically diversified across the United States, giving them more stable cash generation qualities. They are all 6 years old or less, with a long remaining operational life. Furthermore, each of these assets is contracted out until 2031 or later, giving MIC considerable cash flow visibility. This segment produces ~10% of MIC's total EBITDA. This business has a considerable growth runway as renewable power takes on an increasingly important role in the years and decades to come.

In October 2018, management has decided to sell the "Bayonne Energy Center" ('BEC") asset in order to reduce debt expenses and raise capital to fund new growth projects. More on that later in the report.

4 - The MIC Hawaii Business

Finally, MIC Hawaii consists of Hawaii Gas and other businesses that are collectively engaged in enhancing the cost-to-performance ratio of energy in Hawaii. Hawaii Gas consists of a regulated gas utility and an unregulated liquefied petroleum gas distribution business. These businesses provide stable cash flows while also offering avenues for growth as evidenced by recent expansions in the Hawaiian energy complex (2016-2017). The clean energy appeal of these assets should make them increasingly attractive to the state in the years to come with the local government having an environmentally friendly agenda. This segment only generates ~7% of total EBITDA but should be a solid grower with minimal operational issues.

More About MIC

With a solid business model, MIC is considered a high-quality company with a leading global sponsor (the Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MQBKD)). The historical track record of this company is impressive:

MIC has hiked its dividend every single quarter since November 2013 (up until the dividend cut in February 2018). The dividend grew at a 13.5% CAGR rate during the 5-year period (up to the 4th quarter of 2017).

since November 2013 (up until the dividend cut in February 2018). The dividend grew at a 13.5% CAGR rate during the 5-year period (up to the 4th quarter of 2017). MIC has also been historically an outperforming stock, delivering solid returns to shareholders. During the past 10 years, MIC has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 index and returned 811% (including the effect of the most recent selloff) compared to 263% for the S&P 500 index (SPY) for the same period.

These returns are just very impressive. Again, the results include the effect of the 40% recent selloff.

This is in part due to the novel opportunity that it offered to retail investors in granting them easy access to this asset class that was previously reserved for institutional investors - thereby driving up shares to a premium - but is also due to the fact that infrastructure assets form an irreplaceable "backbone" of the global economy, thereby offering superior risk-adjusted returns. Due to the high level of capital, political access, and operational expertise needed to profitably engage in this business and the significant global infrastructure shortage, companies such as Macquarie enjoy significant competitive advantages including barriers to entry, enormous switching costs from clients, strong growth demand, inelastic demand, and long-term inflation-linked contracts.

Q3 Performance: Earnings headlines are misleading

MIC recently reported its third-quarter earnings results, and earnings seem to have disappointed investors. The summary report on Seeking Alpha shows a huge miss in earnings per share ('EPS') by $0.34 or by 58%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As it often happens, headlines can be misleading. Here we have to dig deeper to find out what the real results are, and the situation actually looks good. In fact, the decline is due to a big write-down of an asset which will exit the balance sheet in Q4. Critchfield Pacific ('CPI'), a design-build mechanical contractor (MIC's Hawaii Operation) has turned out to be a problem investment leading to a total of some $39 million in write-downs ($17 million in Q3). This investment has been sold and the deal will close in Q4. Of course, these write-downs are non-cash items, so they don't (at least in the short term) affect cash flow nor do they reduce MIC's ability to continue to pay its $1.00 per share quarterly dividend. Furthermore, investors should note that this is a one-time non-recurring event and not a trend. So comparing the results to prior periods can be misleading.

Reviewing the 4 divisions:

IMTT was down slightly year-over-year (YOY) but this was expected due to softness in the oil storage market as well as IMTT's program of re-purposing many of its storage facilities to store refined products and chemicals. Atlantic Aviation was up 2.3% YOY. Contracted Power was up sharply (nearly 20%) YOY. Hawaii was negative largely because of the CPI write-downs.

Most importantly, MIC reaffirmed their guidance for the year 2018, which confirms that the results of the quarter will not impact yearly results.

Management Efforts to Return to Growth

The reasons that MIC's profits went down in 2018 relates to their IMTT business which was affected by the backwardation in the commodity markets. This resulted in declines in their average storage rates for gasoline distillates, and liquids to 82.1% in the 3rd quarter of 2018 compared to 92.7% a year ago. Note that those storage rates for 2018 were in line with management guidance. Fortunately, the backwardation issue is not a permanent one and tends to reverse itself. Management project that their utilization rates will slowly increase to go back to historical norms by the year 2020. In fact, this improvement in trend has been confirmed by many other companies that we follow that are in a similar business.

In order to improve earnings and the balance sheet, management has taken 2 important steps:

They allocated ~$350 million in investments to re-positioning its liquid petroleum storage facilities towards more lucrative uses. Management sold its "Bayonne Energy Center" ('BEC') at a highly attractive 17x EBITDA multiple - a significant premium to MIC's current multiple and its projected CapEx IRR multiples. The balance sheet and payout ratio have been improved to the point that MIC can self-fund its 2018-2019 growth projects without having to take on more debt.

Improved Balance Sheet

The stable nature of the business and its solid balance sheet is reflected in the S&P reaffirming their investment grade credit rating (BBB-). This rating was based on what was then the company's debt to EBITDA of ~5x. However, this ratio has vastly improved thanks to the "Bayonne Energy Center" ('BEC') disposition, implying that the investment grade credit rating is even safer now and may improve. As stated above, the BEC sale will free up ~$650 million for debt reduction while also funding growth capital expenditures without having to take on extra debt. The annualized debt servicing savings from this pay-down, combined with the projected cash flows from the portion of the proceeds dedicated to growth CapEx will significantly outstrip the lost cash flows from the BEC sale, substantially improving their leverage ratios and balance sheet flexibility.

By the end of the year, total outstanding debt should be reduced from $3.6 billion to $2.7 billion, the debt to EBITDA ratio should fall to within the low end of the 4x to 4.5x target range.

Reduction of Management fees and More Alignment with Shareholders

During October 2018, MIC announced that they reached an agreement with their external manager " Macquarie Infrastructure Management " that the manager will waive portfolios of their base management fees effective November 1, 2018. The waivers result in a reduction in the fees paid to the Manager of approximately $10.0 million per year based on MIC's most recent market value.

Furthermore, MIC announced changes to the compensation plans for MIC's chief executive officer and chief financial officer, both of whom are seconded to MIC by the Manager which requires both executives to implement a minimum shareholding requirement as follows:

MIC's chief executive officer will be required to purchase and maintain a position in shares of MIC equal to not less than six times base compensation. MIC's chief financial officer will be required to purchase and maintain a position of not less than two times base compensation.

We view that these changes improve the alignment of interest between the Manager, the senior executives and MIC's shareholders.

Stable, Self-Funded Growth

Looking down the road 1-2 years, cash flows should significantly rebound. MIC's debt reduction and portfolio re-positioning should start impacting the bottom line. The outlook for liquid fuel storage is improving and should see increased profitability to MIC's largest segment. MIC' renewable and Hawaiian assets are set to continue to grow. The Atlantic Aviation business is still leveraging its competitive advantages to sustain its solid historical growth rates. This past June MIC Hawaii won a favorable rate decision, adding an additional $9 million next year of pure free cash flow (meaning no additional capital investment). All the above growth should take place with no need of additional leverage

We expect MIC to return to a consistent and sustainable growth as soon as the year 2019.

Source

Taking into account the 1% management fee reduction to MIC's parent and assuming the aviation business achieve its historical ~2-3% annual growth, in addition to growth related to re-positioning efforts, a 5%-6% growth rate over the next several years is very possible, while longer term it will likely fall to its more historical 3%-5% growth rate.

Dividend Coverage at 150%

MIC projects its 2018 EBITDA to reach between $670-705 million. Cash flow appears to be ample to support the dividend. With a share count of 85.4 million, the dividend costs some $342 million a year.

Here we will assess MIC's dividend safety using 2 methods:

Using the methodology generally employed for REITs and MLPs and adding depreciation and amortization to net income, and deducting maintenance capex, we get "cash available for distribution" of $372 million for the first 9 months of 2018. This would project out to $496 million for the full year. Using this metric, the dividend coverage is at 146%. You get even more coverage by calculating projected EBITDA and then subtracting interest and tax payments - that number projects out to $527 million. Using this metric, the dividend coverage is at 154%.

It is worth noting that MIC's 10.7% dividend yield - despite its strong coverage - is at a level significantly above its historical norms, indicating a deep value opportunity.

In fact, it appears to be safer than it has been in some time given that its projected 2018 free cash flow payout ratio of 67% is significantly lower than its historical payout ratio of ~80%. At a double-digit yield, it does not need to grow to provide market-beating returns.

Overblown Risks

The main risk facing the company right now is execution risk. Will management be able to successfully execute its re-purposing strategy in its large IMTT business to return to growth in a relatively short period of time? Here investors should note that outside of the IMTT business, the long-term fundamentals for the company remain positive and stable. The balance sheet has improved considerably and the dividend has a solid coverage. Additionally, management has clearly shown its willingness to step up and take charge of the situation by implementing positive changes to improve the profitability of its IMTT investments. If the most likely scenarios play out, MIC should be returning to growth by 2019/early 2020. Even if the re-positioning takes longer than anticipated, investors are getting paid handsomely to wait. Clearly, the market's concerns seem overblown.

Valuation and Target Price - 50% Potential Returns

Here we will look at two methods of valuations:

Valuation based on Price/"Distributable Cash Flow" (or Price/DCF): Using DCF (or what MIC refers to "Free Cash Flow"), MIC trades at Price/DCF valuation of 5.6 times which is dirt-cheap. A conservative valuation of just 8 times DCF which would imply a price of $55/share - or 45% higher from here. Valuation based on NAV: We have done some calculations for the Net Asset Value ('NAV') of MIC, and we came up with a conservative figure of $54/share. Aviation is the fastest growing and represents 60% of NAV. Again, the upside potential using NAV would be 43% higher from the current price.

If we add the 10.7% dividend to the 40% upside potential, this opens the door for potential returns of +50% over the next 12 to 24 months.

Massive insider buying

Insiders have been massively buying the stock over the past 6 months, and at enormous amounts. Macquarie Group Ltd, the holding company which controls the management of MIC, increased its stake in MIC from 10% to almost 15% since June 2018. Clearly, this is pretty significant. They are not worried about this temporary weakness. Just look at the table below to have an idea about the magnitude of the insider buying.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: MIC - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - SEC Form 4 Insider Trading Screener - OpenInsider

MIC is deeply undervalued, and it seems that insiders are aware of it. Insiders bought the shares at $45 and above.

Today investors can buy at 18% lower than these insiders who purchased HUGE amounts between $45 and $46 per share.

Bottom Line

MIC remains a high-quality company with a diversified set of businesses and an investment grade balance sheet. Its business lines generate solid cash flow, and the dividend has a high degree of safety. Importantly, The stock is trading at highly opportunistic valuations providing 50% potential returns over the next 12 to 24 months. This high dividend opportunity of 10.7% yield is unlikely to last. Adding even more confidence is that insiders (who know the company better than anybody) are investing millions of their own wealth into shares at prices considerably higher than where the stock trades today. This high yielder may never be this cheap again!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.