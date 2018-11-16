Synergy Collapse Due To Toxic CRG Loan Sends Shockwaves Throughout Biotech Sector

Biotech investors are selling stocks as questions arise of where possible funding can come from as interest rates rise and CRG makes moves that imply a Synergy takeover.

CRG once heralded as one of the most flexible lenders for biotech companies, has shown its willingness to collapse a company for personal profit.

Synergy, who owns a drug capable of achieving blockbuster status, entered into a very toxic loan agreement capable of bringing it to the verge of bankruptcy.

After one of the most promising stocks in the biotech sector has collapsed due to a toxic loan, a wave of hard selling has hit the biotech sector.

Perhaps one of the most negative developments that have happened this year on the biotech sector has been the collapse of once an industry darling: Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP). The implications for the industry are far-reaching. As we have seen, one of the worst selloffs in biotechs has occurred in recent weeks since Synergy's October 25 announcement that it had failed to come to an agreement with CRG to amend its financial, market cap and sales targets.

CRG, a lender that I once mistakenly called flexible on one of my articles has shown that it's willing to do whatever it takes to take control of companies they lend money to. We still have to see what the final outcome of the Synergy situation is and perhaps we will be proven wrong, but investors are already fearing one of the worst dilutions ever seen on a biotech company or an outright forced bankruptcy to force the sale of the company. The situation looks very similar to a lend-to-own loan scheme.

CRG imposed prepayment fees of up to 40% on their loan to Synergy which makes a possible refinancing transaction almost impossible to achieve. On top of that CRG, imposed very high sales targets on the company. Then when the company can't meet the multiple covenants, hefty penalties are imposed which sends the company into a tailspin. Since the intellectual property is put as a guarantee for the loan, any default makes CRG the owner of the assets of the company. Once the company has collapsed, CRG is in control of the company.

CRG has a vested interest in the collapse of Synergy to force a fire-sale of the company to collect the hefty prepayment fees of up to 40% vs. working a solution for the long-term benefit of the company and its shareholders. Time is against CRG as the prepayment fee gets lower over time as discussed in my article explaining the covenants around the Synergy loan.

Synergy's future is very bright and its sales of Trulance have gained significant traction even with poor insurance coverage but it seems as if CRG will force the company to be sold for pennies on the dollar to collect their generous prepayment fee.

With a portfolio of around $3 billion in investments on around 50 companies in the healthcare industry, the implications of what it seems to be a forced collapse of Synergy by lender CRG are widespread. The premise is as follows: If CRG allows one of its top-tier companies on its portfolio to collapse, what hope do the least favorite companies have if they fail to meet their stringent covenants?

On the other hand, institutional investors are experiencing net negative returns on their portfolios as I will discuss at the end of my article. So small bios are found on a tight spot to secure lending. On the one hand, they have almost predatory style lending and on the other hand, they have institutional investors who are becoming more wary of the possible negative returns on equity. The end result will be less money available for future R&D.

The effects are far-reaching and even the most balanced small bio ETFs like UBIO, BBC and BBP have felt the shock of tighter lending in the sector for the last 3 months.

But even the largest biotech ETFs have collapsed this year as interest rates rise. PBMs continue to gain leverage and the politicization of drug prices continues. The IBB, XBI and FBT biotech ETFs have plummeted in the last 3 months making investors of the double short BIB ETF a handsome 26.3% return.

Drug Discovery In Peril As Biotech Equities Collapse

Another big casualty of the tighter funding standards has been Achaogen Pharmaceuticals (AKAO). Even with the nod of approval from the FDA for Plazomicin, the company shares have cratered more than 80% in the last six months. The company now enjoys a market cap of only $83 million even though retained earnings from inception are a negative $511 million. From the equity side, investors would need the stock to increase six-fold just to reflect the expenses incurred to date to develop the drug.

The company is so desperate that it recently hired Evercore ISI and launched an up to 40% reduction of costs in the restructuring of the company as it's suffering from a funding crunch.

Even the top-tier sector stocks like Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) have shown a significant decline in their stock price despite the fact they just achieved quarterly revenues of $23.5 million and have a cash balance of $460 million on their balance sheet and collaboration agreements with big pharmaceuticals with up to $5 billion in milestone payments.

Even Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) collapsed after reporting positive data for its Madrigal’s MGL-3196 in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) with readings so good potentially making it the best in its class.

Negative Returns On Succesful Investments For Biotech Stocks Will Dry Funding For Future Research

What Synergy and Achaogen have in common is that they are both trading significantly behind their retained earnings ratio. These facts make institutional investors who participated in any equity offering be significantly underwater with their investments.

These are just 2 examples of successful companies who made it past FDA approval and into commercialization. Even with FDA approval, these stocks are trading significantly below what they have cost since inception to create and commercialize the drugs.

The implications for these sudden turn of events is big. From a private equity side, these companies were supposed to be home runs for investors who invested in them. Usually, a successful FDA approval guarantees that winners will make up for losses on investments who didn't make it to FDA approval. Most drugs fail to achieve FDA approval and therefore are written off.

But what we are seeing in today's environment is one of the most sanguine destruction of capital ever seen. Even successful companies who gain FDA approval are yielding negative equity returns to their original investors. Going forward, capital raising will be more difficult as more and more of those companies who have made it past clinical trials into commercialization are producing negative returns to investors.

CRG - An Asset Or A Liability?

As money grows tighter for equity deals, it's possible that CRG will become a more important option for companies seeking funding. In Synergy's case, involving CRG on their operations has been the greatest mistake they have done. I believe CRG can be an asset when a deal is negotiated on realistic terms by an experienced CFO. But CRG's loan to Synergy is full of unrealistic covenants. Particularly troubling are prepayments fees of up to 40% and market cap requirements.

As we have seen, investors appetite will continue to decline on the biotech sector as net negative returns continue to plague the sector. So on top of very negative industry trends for equity appetite, if you put market cap requirements on a loan you will be incentivizing short sellers to destroy your equity to make you default.

I have argued before that CRG's one and only covenant should be based on cash flow burn. Putting strict cost controls in place is essential for companies to navigate this difficult period of poor returns, lack of reimbursements, political pressure and PBM consolidation.

Invest carefully and remember that the trend is not looking very favorable in the short term for biotech investments. This trend is not going away soon and even positive catalysts on stocks are being sold off into strength.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.