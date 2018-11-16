Alibaba Replicates Amazon's Success

Alibaba’s performance in its subscription business could be a game-changer for the company and provides it with a long runway for growth.

Alibaba could replicate Amazon’s success in the subscription segment which opens lots of opportunity for new products and services.

Alibaba (BABA) has started showing massive growth in its subscription revenue. With the launch of the “88 VIP” membership program, the company has added an additional exclusive membership layer to its 88 Membership Club. Alibaba has a number of services which can attract more customers to its membership program. The video-streaming platform Youku, music-streaming platform Xiami, online ticketing services Taopiaopiao and on-demand delivery provide a good ecosystem for the growth of membership services.

We need to look at the progress made by Amazon (AMZN) in this segment. In the trailing twelve months, Amazon has reported a staggering $14 billion in subscription revenues. Amazon’s subscription segment is also growing at over 50% which should allow AMZN to increase the subscription revenues to $30 billion by 2020 on an annualized basis. Alibaba’s business model would be a bit different from Amazon’s but it is looking equally promising. This becomes important as its main rival Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) faces new challenges in the core business.

Subscription growth

Alibaba does not provide separate subscription revenues similar to Amazon. However, it has mentioned in the recent report that, “improvement of video content offerings led to daily average subscriber growth of 200% year-over-year for Youku.” This growth rate is quite amazing considering the fact that over-the-top video service market has been present in China for quite some time. This market is also heavily fought over by the leading players.

Source: eMarketer

Alibaba’s Youku is marginally behind Tencent and iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) according to a report by eMarketer. Tencent is spending heavily on original content to gain a greater share of this segment. It also invested heavily in streaming of the World Cup. This has increased its losses in the Digital media and entertainment segment.

Fig: Digital media losses increased by more than 80%.

The segment also reported 46% growth. Besides subscriber revenues, there are other avenues of monetizing in the streaming market in China. This has been made clear by the recent figures reported by Tencent Music.

Fig: Tencent Music growth. Source: Techcrunch

Tencent Music is looking for a valuation of $30 billion. It has reported $263 million of profit on $1.3 billion revenue in the first half of 2018. The paying customers for Tencent Music make up only 3.6% of the total user base. The revenue from subscriptions is also a small part of the total revenue. Hence, the company can certainly improve the paying customer base over the next few quarters.

A similar trend can be seen in the OTT market for video streaming. The paying customers might still be a small part of the total user base but over time Alibaba can work out different strategies to monetize the users who visit its platforms in ever greater numbers.

More than just another segment

In the last quarter, Alibaba reported $903 million in revenue from the digital media and entertainment segment. A part of this was through subscription revenue. However, the bigger impact of digital media is that it attracts customers to visit Alibaba’s platform on a regular basis. This makes the platform seem like a one-stop-shop. Getting more subscribers for this segment also provides a halo effect to other services.

We have seen a similar strategy used by Amazon which is now looking to enter new business segments on the back of its Prime subscriber base. Amazon is ahead of Alibaba in terms of generating revenue from its subscription business. In the trailing twelve months, it posted $14 billion in subscription revenue. Even at this scale, it is able to show over 50% growth YoY over the past few quarters.

Fig: Amazon’s revenue from subscription services. Source: Filings

Alibaba’s move into physical retail provides customers with another incentive to join the membership program. While launching its “88 VIP” membership program, the company reported that the total benefits from this program can reach as high as RMB2000 ($290).

Tencent does not have a single membership in which it can offer e-commerce, physical retail, music, video, and other subscription benefits. Although it does have a strong partnership with JD (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD). Alibaba’s platform can provide customers with different services including retail, delivery, and entertainment under the same roof. This will certainly help the company in boosting the overall ecosystem.

Tencent has shown a successful IPO of Meituan in which the company was valued at over $50 billion. It will soon have an IPO of Tencent Music. It is likely that other major companies controlled by Tencent will also seek public listing. There is a high probability that Alibaba will follow Tencent and list some of the major companies like Ele.me, Youku and music streaming platform Xiami. These listings will show the core strengths of individual segments and their future growth potential.

Currently, the subscription services segment in China is in its initial stages. As the income levels increase over the next few years, we should see a larger percentage of customers getting converted into paying subscribers. Alibaba is in the best position to provide all services under a single platform. This improves the value proposition of its membership program and gives the company a long runway for growth in this segment. Alibaba can show success similar to Amazon’s Prime which makes the subscription business a game-changer.

The stock is trading at under 20 times the earnings of FY 2020. This is a very low multiple for Alibaba considering the many growth levers the company has.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba’s subscription business is still in the early stages of growth. The number of paying subscribers is quite small compared to the total user base in China. As more services are added within the subscription ecosystem, we should see rapid growth in subscribers for Alibaba’s “88 Membership Club” and the premium “88 VIP” package.

Tencent Music has shown that even with a very low paying customer ratio, it is possible to turn profitable. We should see Alibaba's subscription program become a major growth driver for the company in the near term. This improves the overall moat of the company and also increases the growth potential to expand into new services.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, SAVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.