Tilray: That Quarter Was As Weak As It Could Get

Tilray (TLRY) has become a household name in the U.S. and Canada as its spectacular rise from an IPO price of $17 to trade at more than $300 at one point became a legend of its own. Despite daily news coverage and constant short attacks, the shares held strong and remain trading around the $100 range even after the recent slump. This past quarter was the first one since the IPO and investors were hoping to get an updated look at the world's second largest cannabis company by market cap, only behind Canopy (CGC). However, we found very little to cheer about from this quarter as revenue stagnated and no update was given on legalization sales.

(All amounts in US$ unless otherwise noted)

2018 Q3 Review

Tilray reported very bad financials this quarter as revenue stagnated and margins collapsed. For Q3, Tilray reported sales of $10 million, an increase of 3% from Q2 which is one of the worst performances among all Canadian cannabis stocks. What's worse, gross margin collapsed from 43% in Q2 to 30%, which is a clear contrast to Aurora's (ACB) Q3 margin at 70% and Aphria (APHA) at 64%. Management said that it expects margins to get to 50% eventually but the weak results do speak to the underlying problem at Tilray which is its relatively small production footprint and black box disclosure when it comes to corporate updates and capacity profiles. The company remains unprofitable which isn't unusual among cannabis firms, but the weak revenue profile signals significant capacity constraints at the company.

Another worrying sign from the quarter was that the average net selling price decreased from $7.53 last year to $6.21 per gram this year, a 17.5% reduction. Management attributed the large decline to its increased exposure to bulk sales which to us means that the trend might not reverse going forward. As provinces continue to represent most of the Canadian sales, Tilray will only face continued margin erosion in addition to the risk of a severely oversupplied cannabis market in Canada. Tilray also never publicly told investors how much capacity it will have and the only update from management was that it will have 912,000 square feet of production space with no guidance on yield from the earnings call. Investors are left in the dark trying to guess how much capacity will be coming online at what time, which is not good disclosure compared to Aurora which disclosed a comprehensive set of updates on all key aspects of the business when it reported. Tilray's main facility in North America, High Park, received its sales license from Health Canada on October 1 which means that it will be able to sell more cannabis for the coming quarter but the quantity remains unclear.

Tilray shares have stabilized at around $100 which remains 5.8x higher than its IPO price at $17. We think the quarter was a weak one given that sales stagnated due to critical production bottleneck and pricing showed continued downward trends as the market moves to the wholesale model after legalization. We think the upcoming IPO lock-up expiry could be a potential catalyst for a correction in the share price. If not, fundamentals will eventually settle in and determine Tilray's future share price.

Valuation? Valuation!

Many people had wondered what it means to look at valuations for cannabis companies. We think now that Canada has legalized cannabis, it will only be a matter of time before investors start demanding revenue and profits that could support the current share prices and valuations.

Our proprietary data and analysis suggested that all Canadian weed stocks trade at a significant premium to the U.S. sector, likely due to Canada's regulatory environment and ability to pursue adjacent product opportunities and international markets without restrictions. However, at the end of the day, stock prices will reflect fundamentals and investors will judge Canadian LPs based on revenue and profits. This was the last quarter that companies could get a free pass before legalization sales are reported next quarter.

Tilray, Cronos (CRON) and Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF) are three of the most expensive cannabis stocks in this group. However, in our view, HEXO has significantly de-risked its revenue and earnings outlook. When we analyzed Hexo's latest quarter in "Hexo: A Forgettable Quarter", we noted that the contract with the Quebec government (~35% of initial market share) stipulates a supply of 20,000 kg in year 1, increasing to 35,000 kg in year 2 and 45,000 kg in year 3. Assuming a wholesale price of $5.0 per gram, this single contract will bring in C$105 million in year 1, C$175 million in year 2, and C$225 million in year 3.

We can't seem to find the same comfort that Tilray could generate revenue anywhere near these levels. The lock-up of IPO shares will expire on January 15, 2019, when tens of million shares will become freely tradeable, thus significantly increasing its existing float of 10.3 million shares. We see a very high risk that Tilray could fall back to $30-$40 which we believe are the more appropriate valuation levels given its near-term financial outlook.

Looking Ahead

Tilray remains a spectacle of this year's cannabis market. However, we continue to stand by our original view that Tilray at best should be a $30-$40 stock and we see substantial downsides from current prices. This past quarter was a weak quarter on multiple fronts including its stagnant revenue growth, falling margins, lack of update on legalization, and unsustainable valuations. We think fundamental-driven investors should focus on finding cannabis companies that trade at much more reasonable levels with clear competitive advantages. We expect Tilray to face increased selling pressure once the lock-up on the IPO shares expires and shorting becomes much cheaper as float increases. Tilray also has one of the worst disclosures as investors were given very little information and corporate updates. We continue to believe that there are substantial downsides in Tilray and the stock will exhibit a high level of volatility in the stock market for the remainder of 2018 due to its small float.

