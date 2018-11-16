TowerJazz: Long-Term Value Creation In Wireless Connectivity And Automotive Markets

Investment Thesis

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), or TowerJazz, is well-positioned for a potential turnaround over the next few years. The stock has dropped almost 50% year-to-date, due to overall market softness and weaker than expected business results. Nevertheless, the company is making smart strategic investments in high-growth automotive and wireless connectivity markets, that will increase revenues and drive margin expansion in the near future. The stock currently trades at an attractive valuation of ~8.5x FY 19 P/E, which makes it a great buy that can outperform the market over the next 3-5 years.

Corporate History

The company was founded in 1993, with the acquisition of National Semiconductor’s 150mm wafer fabrication facility. It went public on 1994, and shares are currently trading on both Nasdaq and on Tel Aviv stock exchange. In 2008, the company acquired Jazz semiconductors and the following year combined companies started operating as TowerJazz. In 2014, TowerJazz completed a joint venture with Panasonic Corporation to offer 300mm technology including best of class 65nm CMOS image sensor. Mr. Russell Ellwanger was appointed the CEO of Towerjazz in 2005 and has more than 25 years of experience leading international semiconductor and tech companies

RF HPA Applications and Technology

The company offers advanced analog specialty RF and high-performance analog (HPA) application and technology solutions that enable high-speed, low-noise and low-power products for consumer, especially suitable for wireless connectivity and automotive radar systems.

Source: Investor presentation, September 2018

The RF-SOI process enables low insertion and high power handling, therefore boosting battery life in handsets and IoT terminals. This technology is well-poised to take advantage of next-generation 5G standard that will boost data rates and offer further growth opportunities in the coming years. In 2017 the company announced they are walking away from lower margin RF SOI business due to extreme pricing pressures. Nevertheless, last quarter it signed a deal with a tier 1 customer that is a significant existing RF industry player and it will become their sole RFSOI foundry partner, with expectations of RF business growth in 2020 and beyond. According to Mobile Experts, the mobile RF front-end market is estimated to reach $22 billion in 2022 from an estimated $16 billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 8.3%. This differentiated solution makes it an industry leader and provides a longer-term market expansion opportunity.

Best-in-class SiGe technologies are optimized for high-frequency wireless communications and networking applications, and the platform offers high-power transistors for use in mobile and IoT transmitters. They are addressing the emerging 5G market and focusing on high-data-rate mobile and automotive applications. For instance, SiGe BiCMOS for 5G mobile transmit-receive chips represents a more than 10x improvement in data rate vs 4G LTE. Major drivers of SiGe growth today are the continued need for bandwidth, especially for cloud applications and data center, which will enable SiPho growth in the future.

Source: Investor presentation, September 2018

Silicon photonics helps integrate several components that today are assembled separately into optical modules and as SiPho matures, it will win over these discrete solutions due to its inherently lower manufacturing cost and smaller form factor. And the optical silicon germanium space, we have a commanding greater than 60% market share and SiPho should open up an additional several $100 millions and market opportunities for which we are working to gain a similar high levels of market share. Source: Earnings Call, Q3 2018

On the other hand, SiPho platform is targeting optical networking and data center interconnect application and complements the company’s SiGE BiCMOS process. The overall SiPho market is expected to present over 20% CAGR by 2023, according to a MarketsandMarkets report. Because of a huge market growth opportunity, the company has also announced that SiGe capacity expansion in San Antonio and Newport beach, should result in an incremental increase by 30% during 2019. The management announced they are already working on two major SiPo projects with two lead costumers, but expects the ramp to become more significant in 2020 and beyond. Therefore I expect, SiPho market opportunity can be fully capitalized over the next 3-5 years and most likely is not fully reflected at the current stock price.

Automotive Market Opportunity

Source: Investor presentation, September 2018

The automotive semiconductor market is one of the fastest growing IC market and the company has decades-long automotive experience. The automotive market is expected to increase from $35B in 2016 to over $48B by 2022 and it remains dominated by analog with a 69% share of the total market, according to MarketsandMarkets report in 2017. The company is addressing the rapid expansion of automotive semiconductor market by offering best in class technology solutions in a wide range of automotive applications: ADAS, vehicle diagnostics/dynamics, EV battery, and other power management application.

The company and LeddarTech recently announced that CIS SPAD process has been chosen for automotive LiDAR solutions. Experts refer it as a best-embedded SPAD in the world and this sophisticated platform saves silicon and therefore, reduces the cost of mass production. IHS Markit estimates the automotive LiDAR semiconductor market will reach $1.8 billion by 2026, with 37% CAGR (2018-2026). That creates a great long-term value creation for shareholders, as the company has a strong competitive advantage with a best-in-class solution in a double-digit growth market.

Q3 2018 Results

The CEO Russell Ellwanger, stated the following during Q3 Earnings call:

We entered the year having decided to focus on profitability, rather than utilizing valuable capacity for lower margin businesses. This has had a greater than expected revenue impact in 2018 while building the higher value mix and with some high-end replacements not having met customer forecasts. The present overall market softness has had a recent notable impact across our business units, with a fourth-quarter revenue roll-up lower than previous expectations. However, we expect to see fourth quarter margins increase as a result of this much richer products mix. Source: Earnings Call, Q3 2018

The company reported, total revenues of $323 million in Q3 18, $32 million or 9% decrease year-over-year, well below of analyst estimates of $335 million. The management expected higher total revenues but nevertheless remains confident market will turnaround in Q4 2018.

Q3 18 non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin were approximately 22.5%, down from 25.1% Q3 17 and 12%, down from 15.6% Q317, respectively. Margins were negatively impacted by lower total revenues and the management expects them to increase in Q4, due to recent shift from lower margin projects to the higher ones. The company reported a Net profit of $34 million and diluted EPS of 0.37, slightly lower than consensus EPS estimate 0.40. Reported EBITDA of $89 million and free cashflow of $29 million, representing 28% and 9% margin, respectively. Net cash totaled to $315 million in Q3 18 as compared to net cash of $226 million as of December 31, 2017, due to debt reduction of $100 million year-to-date.

Relative Valuation

Source: Derived from Reuters & Finance Yahoo

TSEM currently trades at ~8.5x FY 19 P/E with a ~60% discount to the median multiple, despite achieving higher 5-year sales growth over peers. TSEM also currently trades at ~1.0x EV/REV, below the median value of peer group at ~2.7x that makes an attractive valuation. While I see both multiples highly undervalued compared to the peer group, I believe further market expansion in wireless connectivity and the automotive market together with better margin expansion will narrow the gap to the peers over the next several quarters. That makes a current stock price a good entry point with a favorable risk/reward rate.

Summary

Due to worse-than-expected business performance, the stock price has underperformed both SOX and SPX indices by a high margin year-to-date. I firmly believe that any positive bullish catalysts in the near future might be a trigger for a significant increase in the stock price. The key bullish catalysts are the company’s best-in-class solutions in automotive and wireless connectivity markets. Both markets are expected to achieve double-digits revenues CAGR over the next few years and the company is well positioned to drive long-term shareholders value. The company also recently announced its strategic incentive to shift from lower margin projects into higher margin projects, which could drive margin expansion over the next few years. Key risks to the investment thesis are economic sensitivity and fierce competition of the semiconductor market.

