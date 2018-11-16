Golden Cross In The VIX Could Signal More Trouble Ahead

As a professional in investment management, I haven't found many market metrics that have real usefulness to the common investor. The VIX, however, provides a single market data point that you could use to tell if markets might be overbought or oversold. For those of you who don't know a lot about the VIX, the VIX index value quotes the expected annualized change in the S&P 500 index over the following 30 days. For example, if the VIX is at 21, this data point represents an expected annualized change, with a 68% probability, of less than 21% up or down in prices. The English version? It's an index that measures how volatile the S&P 500 could trade in a given month. The higher the VIX, the higher the market swings on a daily basis right then and there.

When you couple moving averages with the VIX, it can be a useful tool for trying to figure out what the markets could do in the near-term. Let's dig in and take a look at a couple charts I have been watching develop over the past couple of weeks. The first chart is the weekly cash VIX chart.

Source: StockCharts.com

When looking at the VIX weekly chart, you can see the blue 50-day moving average crossing over the red 200-day moving average. Traders call this occurrence a golden cross. The golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over the longer-term moving average, signaling an uptrend in that security. The easier way to understand these occurrences in golden crosses is that they represent a very positive change in the trend of price.

The MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is the bottom indicator on the chart, which shows when the market is diverging one way or another. When the VIX MACD rises above the signal line, the indicator gives a bullish signal, which suggests that the price of the asset is likely to experience upward momentum. More trader jargon that suggests the price could head higher.

Source: StockCharts.com

The chart above is the VIX daily chart. As mentioned in the summary bulletin points, you can see the blue 50-day moving average is rising above the red 200-day moving average. This has happened once before this year in February which did a good job of signaling more short-term market volatility to come. You can see the MACD is bullish today on the daily chart as well.

What could an individual investor use with this information?

Volatility in markets can be great for investors wanting more liquidity to buy or sell something; however, I have found it can be detrimental to long-term investors trying to follow a financial plan. When you see market volatility happening like this, it's best to figure out ways to hedge your equity positions. You could simply start the hedging process by:

1. Raising cash in your portfolio.

2. Buying an exchange traded note product like the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). Please note the backwardation and contango risks within these products, and read more about them here on seekingalpha.com.

3. Use the VIX as a reference point to invest more, or take more off the table.

4. Invest in more products that focus on limiting volatility like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index Fund (SPLV), or the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index Fund (SPHD).

When managing others portfolios, I like to use the VIX as a reference point to adding more to a certain position, or reducing a certain asset allocation. With the VIX showing more potential strength to come, it's a great time to refocus your efforts on reducing volatility in your portfolio. Reducing the volatility in your portfolio helps you navigate the choppy market conditions and keeps you on the course of long-term investing. The worst thing I see in my practice is when volatility goes wild, so does investors' behavior. However, if you have a better understanding that markets could become more volatile using the VIX, you could tactically hedge your positions with one of the four options described above. Use this time now to review if a VIX golden cross could spell trouble for your investments.

Additional Disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients on using products such as SPLV and SPHD. Please consult with a financial professional on your own risks, objectives, and time horizons. VXX is an exchange traded note for traders only, who are well educated with the risks in VIX futures. Please consult a professional on this product before you act on any information provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, SPHD, PONAX, FCAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.