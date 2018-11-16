Total Pharma Tracker's Daily BioPharma Focus: Amarin's Storm In A Teacup

Amarin (AMRN) released complete data from the REDUCE-IT study on November 9. The extended data confirmed the 25% reduction in ischemic incidents figure we had heard earlier, an announcement that had skyrocketed the stock. However, there were two apparent issues with the new data that was immediately underlined by some of the top biotech analysts - Seeking Alpha’s DoctoRx, STAT News' Adam Feuerstein and Forbes' Matthew Herper.

Credit : DmitriyDanilchenko/iStock/Thinkstock here

Indeed, the swiftness with which some of the articles were released overnight - considering the time it takes collecting research to refute a 4-year old trial on thousands of patients - was astounding. In fact, considering that this was a weekend and cardiologists, like everyone else with a job, probably prefer to stay away from the phone on Sundays, this was a benchmark in quick reporting. I think this can be easily explained though, by the fact that top analysts often have what may be called go-to experts. For example, the Forbes article refers to 3 cardiologists, experts who had neutral to negative things to say about Vascepa. These were Professors Ethan Weiss, Steve Nissen and Sekar Kathiresan. Each of these three experts also appear in a 2014 article by the same Forbes author discussing more or less similar topics. Steve Nissen, in fact, is conducting a trial for AstraZeneca for a competing drug called Epanova, another fish oil derivative.

STAT News' Adam Feuerstein and Forbes' Matthew Herper had similar things to say about the data. Based on interviewing a few cardiologists and other KOLs, they say that although the data initially sounded outstanding, there's a list of "caveats" that makes it less so.

These caveats are, basically, two. One is the use of mineral oil in the placebo which may have worsened health conditions in the control arm, thereby making Vascepa look better than it actually is. The other is that the study still fails to show the exact mechanism by which the drug reduces CV risks; it is obviously not by reducing TGL (triglycerides), because there's a discrepancy between the amount of TGL reduced and the reduction in CV risks. One doesn't quite seem to follow from the other, according to these sources.

All authors and some of their sources agree, however, that Vascepa seems to have every potential of becoming a game-changer.

Of these issues, the one that's paramount is the one about the placebo. Apparently the FDA permitted the use of mineral oil in the placebo. Note very clearly though that this isn't a new issue. The same mineral issue was raised - and cleared - by the FDA in the ANCHOR/MARINE trial scenario as well. The FDA then acknowledged that the very low concentration of mineral oil used by Amarin probably means something else was responsible for the statins not working as well compared to Vascepa.

I tried to ask Dr Deepak Bhatt some of the questions that has been bothering investors. Here’s a part of the email I wrote:

As you know, a number of prominent biotech analysts have critiqued the inclusion of a mineral oil as part of the placebo. …About this, your relevant comment, from the NEJM paper, is as follows: “Second, if mineral oil in the placebo affected statin absorption in some patients, this might have contributed to differences in outcomes between the groups. However, the relatively small differences in LDL cholesterol levels between the groups would not be likely to explain the 25% lower risk observed with icosapent ethyl, and a post hoc analysis suggested a similar lower risk regardless of whether there was an increase in LDL cholesterol level among the patients in the placebo group. Although JELIS was designed as an open-label study that did not use a mineral oil placebo, it showed a 19% lower risk of ischemic events with statin therapy plus EPA than with statin therapy alone.” I am wondering if you can add some color to your comment above so it addresses the contention of the above 3 articles more clearly and with some specific numbers. a) How would you quantify the effect of mineral oil on statin absorption in patients? Does the intake of mineral oil strongly hinder statin absorption? b) You seem to say that even if mineral oil had some effect, it would not reduce the 25% CV risk reduction figure by a large factor. The JELIS study showed 19% lower risk and it did not use mineral oil. Would you say that if we discount for the mineral oil effect, we could still get a risk lowering factor of 20%? c) If so, would you be happy with this 20% figure given the competition from statins and from the PCSK9 inhibitors? How would you compare Vascepa with them? d) What is your best guess on the exact mechanism by which Vascepa reduces CV risks? e) Please comment on the safety data of the REDUCE-IT trial.”

Unfortunately, I did not receive a complete response from Dr Bhatt, just a printed material. The printed matter sent to me does address my fourth question - in th negative. “The researchers note that cardiovascular benefits appeared similar irrespective of patients’baseline levels of triglycerides or levels achieved after one year, suggesting that the cardiovascular risk reduction was not solely tied to achieving a more normal triglyceride level.”

However, my questions were more or less rhetorical in the sense that they can be quite nicely answered from available material, even from papers and other content by Dr Bhatt.

The mineral oil issue seems like nitpicking to me. This isn't able to say that the drug is useless; it simply tries raising a question around the 25% figure we got for CV risks reduction. Given how low cost the drug is, I think a lot of physicians will take the chance and prescribe the drug. There’s another article on Seeking Alpha which says over 85% of the doctors present at the AHA meeting said they would prescribe the drug.

Rebecca Juliano, VP of R&D at Amarin, addressed the mineral oil issue in the recent conference call. She says

There were small differences of 5 -- there was a 5 mg per deciliter difference in LDL cholesterol at one year between the two groups. If any of you who’re following us, we had mineral oil questions really from our early days of the ANCHOR study. This study was not designed to definitively tell you whether or not that differential was due to the placebo arm or the Vascepa arm but one I'll remind you that the outcomes data we just looked at which didn't matter in the placebo arm whether the LDL went up or it didn't, the outcomes were the same. And importantly a 5 mg per deciliter difference would not account for 25% relative risk reduction observed. For example the clinical trial data would suggest that that the 5 mg per deciliter differential might give you somewhere around 2.5% to 4% relative risk reduction. So it certainly can’t account for the full 25%. And again in the JELIS data that Steve presented to you earlier, they actually had a probe design which means that their control group didn’t take in any placebo and there they observed a 19% reduction. So you certainly couldn't contribute the JELIS data to a placebo effect in the opposite direction.

So, what we get is a clear statement that the placebo effect may account for a 4% relative risk reduction - similar to the numbers we got in the JELIS study. So, that answers our first 3 questions - 20% is a nice round number. Recall that Amarin supposedly only expected a 15% risk reduction.

Now, coming to the question about comparing this data to PCSK9 inhibitors, here’s a relevant quote:

The first large clinical outcomes trials of proprotein convertase subtilisin–kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors have demonstrated that these drugs, when taken with statins, reduce cardiovascular events by 15% to 20% more than statins alone. However, this event reduction is less than expected for such a large decrease in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and the reasons for this disconnect between LDL-C lowering and cardiovascular events remain unclear.

So, we have a somewhat similar, but probably somewhat reduced, figure from the PCSK9 inhibitors Praluent and Repatha. If you read the above-cited report, you can see that scientists are somewhat flummoxed by the discrepancy between LDL-C reduction (high) and CV risk reduction (not so high). This sounds familiar; we have seen similar things in the REDUCE-IT trial.

Now, the bottomline: this is exploratory science, these are new frontiers in medicine. Each of these trials are important, each provides additional clues in our understanding of ischemic and other CV incidents, which are the biggest killers of humanity. What’s more, Vascepa costs a fraction of Repatha/Praluent. Given that, it is really not fair to take down this small, fighting company based on what appears to be a lot of non issue. It hasn’t probably given us 25% - we don’t know - but it seems to have given us 20% CV risk reduction, which is still very, very good.

As for the FDA, they have dealt with the mineral oil issue before, so there's little chance they will make a different ruling this time. Amarin is going to apply for an sNDA sometime in early 2019. I plan to hold my shares until then.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.