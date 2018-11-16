Why Twitter's Robust Revenue Growth Could Slow

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Social media companies Like Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Snapchat (SNAP) have come under scrutiny over fake accounts and the potential for foreign governments to disseminate propaganda to the public. I have questioned their future growth prospects. However, Twitter continues to deliver growth in spades. Its Q3 revenue of $758 million was up 29% Y/Y. There's no indication that double-digit revenue growth will subside in the short term.

MAU Growth Has Peaked

The first measure of a social media's platform is the number of active users its has, and how fast they are growing. The logic goes that revenue growth should eventually track user growth as long as the company can monetize its platform. Twitter's problem a few years ago was that it kept getting lumped into the same category as Facebook. It lagged Facebook's user growth so investor sentiment was low. Twitter's monthly active users ("MAUs") of 335 million pale in comparison to Facebook's over 2 billion.

Secondly, Twitter's average MAUs appear to have peaked. MAUs of 326 million fell 3% sequentially and fell 1% Y/Y. All of the year-over-year decline came from the U.S. The decrease in MAUs was driven by the EU's general data protection regulation ("GDPR"), decisions the company made to prioritize the health of the platform and not move to paid SMS carrier relationships in certain markets, and a product change that reduced automated usage and a technical issue that temporarily reduced the number of notifications sent. The GDPR could have a long-lasting impact. The other issues could reverse themselves over time.

Stagnant MAU growth could stymie revenue at some point. It also could hurt sentiment for the stock. The fact is that Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp have been growing users very rapidly. Their growth may be coming at the expense of Facebook and Snapchat. While Snapchat and Instagram users tell stories through pictures and videos, Twitter users talk about what's happening. Twitter provokes conversations. It likely does not compete head-to-head with Instagram and WhatsApp - their growth may stymie Twitter's user growth, but may not be as devastating to Twitter's revenue stream vis-a-vis Snapchat's.

Twitter's ad engagement has been superb and has offset some of the stagnation in its MAU growth. In Q3 2018 ad engagement increased 50% Y/Y, down from 81% in Q2. The company defines ad engagement as user interaction with a pay-for-performance advertising product. Engagement is based upon a user completing an advertiser's objective such as liking, retweeting, expanding or replying to a promoted Tweet, reviewing an embedded video, downloading or engaging with a promoted mobile application.

The ability of Twitter to (1) deliver breaking news stories and (2) keep the public abreast of new developments in these stories could make cable stations like CNN less relevant. The penchant for President Trump and celebrities to communicate through Twitter has made the platform more valuable, and has likely amplified levels of ad engagement. Twitter's ad engagement growth likely justifies the increase in average revenue per user ("ARPU").

Revenue And Earnings Growth Are Robust ... For Now

More than 85% of Twitter's $758 million in revenue was generated from advertising services like promoted tweets, promoted accounts and promoted trends. The company also generates advertising revenue by placing products it sells to advertisers on third-party publishers' websites. The lion's share of advertising dollars is derived from Twitter's platform.

Data licensing offers data and data licenses that allow partners to access, search and analyze historical real-time data on Twitter's platform, and provides mobile advertising exchange services. About 14% of total revenue was derived from data licensing. Growth in advertising revenue was primarily attributable to the number of ad engagements. Revenue was offset by the average cost per ad engagement. Ad engagements were spurred by increased demand, a mix shift toward video ad impressions and improved click-through rates. The reduction in the cost per ad engagement was driven by a mix shift to video ad engagements (which have lower cost per ad engagement vis-a-vis other formats) and lower cost per ad engagement across a majority of ad formats vis-a-vis prior-year periods.

ARPU was $2.33 in Q3 2018, vs. $1.58 in the year-earlier period. This represented a 30% increase Y/Y. Cost of revenue per user ("CoRPU") was $0.75, up 17%. Net revenue was $1.58, up 37% Y/Y. Twitter's gross margin was 68%, up from 64% in Q3 2017. EBITDA grew an eye-popping 88% as EBITDA margin increased from 21% in Q3 2017 to 31% in Q3 2018. Twitter's revenue growth outstripped growth in R&D and SG&A. The company can likely continue to expand margins as long as revenue grows.

There's a tremendous amount of leverage in the business, but can Twitter continue to benefit from rising scale? At some point ad revenue could slow as the economy pulls back. Since its IPO Twitter has benefited from economic tailwinds created by an extremely low interest rate environment. Now the Fed is hiking rates and unwinding its balance sheet. A slowing economy could stymie ad revenue and rising rates could cause volatility for financial markets.

Twitter trades at over 8x run-rate revenue (Q3 2018 revenue annualized). If markets falter then more traditional valuation metrics based on earnings could come back into vogue. Long term, I believe recessionary pressures and slowing ad revenue are the biggest risks to owning TWTR.

Conclusion

TWTR is up over 60% Y/Y. Market volatility and recessionary pressures could stymie the stock from here. Sell TWTR.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.