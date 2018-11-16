Apple: Fund Managers Are Moving Away From The Stock

The next few quarters will certainly be tough for Apple as it manages a number of headwinds and tries to move Wall Street’s focus towards services.

Despite the change in reporting structure and modest guidance, none of the analysts have given an underperform rating to AAPL.

The position taken by fund managers shows that they do not believe the stock will be able to beat the index in the short term.

Apple's (AAPL) earnings call was a mixed bag. The management has boldly moved away from reporting unit sales data while focusing more on Services segment. Despite this change and a mediocre guidance, very few analysts have shifted their ratings to underperform. On the other hand, active fund managers are underweight on this stock.

This divergence might be due to a shorter investing horizon for the fund managers. However, it also points out that most of the fund managers do not believe that Apple would be able to outperform the broader index. Apple's Services segment constitutes only 14% of the total revenue base of the company. Even if Apple is able to show better growth in verticals like ad business and streaming content, it would be several quarters before Services will make a meaningful impact on EPS growth.

Analysts remain bullish on the stock

Fig: Analyst recommendation on Yahoo. Source: Yahoo finance

Source: Analyst recommendation on WSJ. Source: WSJ

We can see that the bullish sentiment towards Apple from analysts has not changed after the recent earnings. Recently, Morgan Stanley has given a price target of $253 for Apple on the back of strong growth potential in the streaming business.

Even if Apple has some services businesses which it can grow in the future, it will probably take some time while it moves away from the product segments. Most of the EPS growth during this time will depend on buybacks and any income growth within iPhones and other products. The buyback pace is already very high. Along with dividends, Apple has returned close to $90 billion in the last fiscal. The EPS boost due to lower taxes is priced in and YoY comparison will become more difficult from the next quarter.

The short-term challenges in front of Apple could be one of the main reasons why fund managers are underweight this stock. According to UBS report, Apple's active weight among fund managers in the US is -2.1%.

Short term vs. long term

While fund managers might be downbeat about Apple, Warren Buffett has continuously shown his optimism for the company. Recent 13F filing of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shows that it has added another half a million shares to its already huge Apple stake. Apple now constitutes over 25% of Buffett's investment portfolio. We know that Buffett's bets are long term and unlike fund managers, he does not face continuous pressure to beat the index. He can overlook some of the short-term swings in the stock and focus on the long-term potential of the company.

Considering the recent change in the reporting structure, Apple's stock can see some major swings as outside sources are given greater importance to gauge the performance of iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The outside sources, even from reputed organizations, have not always been accurate. A good example is the recent report of IDC about Mac sales in the last quarter. IDC predicted that Apple would have 4.762 million unit sales of Mac. In the recent earnings report, Apple has shown 5.3 million unit sales of Mac. Hence, IDC was off by 8.9%.

Source: IDC

If Wall Street does not get accurate data from Apple, it will rely on these sources and can widely misjudge the performance of the company. This will, in turn, lead to bigger swings in the stock and more speculation. With the change in reporting structure, investors would need to focus more on the long-term direction of the company instead of the annual unit sales in different product lines.

Valuation

Despite a minor correction, Apple is still trading at high valuation multiple in comparison to its past valuation. Trailing twelve months PE ratio is over 17 times while dividend yield is close to 1.4%.

The lack of data from Apple could lead to a further correction in the short term as new reports arrive about unit sales of iPhones. Already, there is a report that Apple's assembler Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) has reduced the assembly lines by 25% from 60 to only 45 production lines. There are also quality issues in some of the products. These reports can certainly put a big bearish sentiment around Apple's stock as there isn't exact data coming out of the company.

Some of the services businesses have huge growth potential. The ad business which is estimated to be clocking $500 million in the current year can grow to $2 billion by 2020. This business has very high margin, similar to App Store. Streaming business will also grow as Apple invests in online content. Apple can put a combo subscription offer for music, video, news, and other media categories.

However, in the near term, bottom line growth would still be difficult as YoY comparisons become tougher and currency headwinds get stronger.

Investor Takeaway

There is significant divergence between analysts rating and the position taken by active fund managers in Apple's stock. A part of this divergence is due to different investment horizon of fund managers. Short-term challenges facing the company would make it difficult for Apple to outperform the index as comparisons from year-ago period become tougher. Even on a longer term, Apple's Services segment will need to show strong growth to make a meaningful impact on revenue base and income growth.

The valuation level of Apple is quite high in comparison to the past valuation multiple shown by the company. This should make it difficult for the stock to gain a strong bullish sentiment in the short term. The current correction phase in the stock can last for some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.