Sector Data Is Bad News For The Current Market

The systems is clearly gravitating towards low-risk sectors right now, and this is an important warning sign for the stock market as a whole.

Backtested performance is quite promising, and the system produces attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Introducing a quantitative system that rotates among 25 sector and industry-specific ETFs based on trend following and relative strength.

Such as important, the information that these systems provide is very valuable when analyzing the market environment.

Quantitative systems based on sector rotation can be remarkably effective at increasing returns and reducing portfolio risk over time.

Successful investing is not just about finding the best names in a particular sector, allocating your capital to the best sectors and industries at the right time can be much more important in terms of overall portfolio performance.

When stocks in a particular industry are booming, even a mediocre company in such an industry can deliver attractive gains. Conversely, when an industry is facing strong headwinds, chances are that most individual stocks in such industry will also suffer heavy losses.

Positioning your portfolio in the best industries and sectors at the right time can make a huge difference in returns, especially if you are looking to control downside risk during bear markets.

There is plenty of research indicating that investors can outperform a buy and hold strategy in the long term by implementing quantitative trading strategies based on trend following and relative strength

Trend following basically means that you only invest in a particular sector when such sector is in an uptrend. A typical long-term trend measure is the 200 day moving average of prices, so a market sector or industry can be considered in an uptrend when prices are above such moving average and vice-versa.

Relative strength is about comparing different sectors. Even if Technology and Consumer Discretionary stocks are both in uptrends, we can compare the two sectors in terms of their risk-adjusted returns to evaluate which one has superior relative strength.

In plain English, combining trend following and relative strengths means that we are looking to invest only in sectors and industries that are rising in price over the long term, and we are also looking for the strongest areas of the market among the ones that are rising in price.

System Implementation

The following quantitative system is updated in real time for subscribers in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. The system basically intends to outperform the market and reduce downside risk by rotating among different sector and industry ETFs.

The quantitative system has an investable universe consisting of 25 ETFs. These are:

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (FDN)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services (IEZ)

iShares North American Tech-Software (IGV)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers (IHF)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense (ITA)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

iShares US Industrials ETF (IYJ)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)

SPDR Series Trust S&P Oil & Gas Exploration (XOP)

SPDR Series Trust S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

In order to be eligible, an ETF has to be in an uptrend, meaning that the current market price is above the 10-month moving average. If no ETF is in an uptrend, that capital is allocated to a low-risk ETF, which in this case is the Barclays Low Duration Treasury (SHY)

Among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the system buys the top 5 with the highest relative strength. Relative strength is measured by a ranking system that considers total returns over 3 months and 6 months, and it includes volatility as a negative factor.

A 10% increase over 6 months can be a huge bull market for an ETF with low volatility, and it can also be an average gain for a more volatile instrument. This means that we need to consider volatility levels when comparing relative strength, so the system is based on volatility-adjusted returns as opposed to standalone return figures.

The ETF portfolio is rebalanced monthly, and the benchmark is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Backtested performance numbers are quite strong. Since January of 2007, the system gained a cumulative 230.8% versus a cumulative gain of 142.6% for the SPDR S&P 500.

Source: ETFreplay.com

Perhaps more important, the system is stronger than the benchmark in terms of risk metrics too, since the system has both a lower volatility level and a smaller maximum drawdown.

In 2008, when the SPDR S&P 500 lost 36.8%, the quantitative system lost 22.6%, outperforming the benchmark by 14.2% during one of the most challenging years in the history of the U.S. stock market.

For more information, the table below shows the performance statistics for the quantitative system versus the SPDR S&P 500 over the backtesting period.

Source: ETFreplay.com

The quantitative system will not outperform in each and every year, no system can do that. In times when sector trends are weak and fluctuating, chances are that a quantitative model such as this one will underperform the benchmark. That notwithstanding, it makes sense to expect attractive risk-adjusted returns from models such as this one over long periods of time, meaning five years or more.

What The Data Is Saying About The Health Of The Stock Market

In November the quantitative system will be invested in Healthcare (IHF), Medical Devices (IHI), Telecom (IYZ), Consumer Staples (XLP), and Utilities (XLU).

This clearly shows that the model is gravitating towards low-risk sectors, which generally is bad news for the stock market as a whole.

To show how the trend for different ETFs has evolved over the middle term, the table below shows returns over the past 3 months and the previous 3 months period for the 25 ETFs in the quantitative system.

Source: ETFreplay.com

Low-risk sectors are clearly outperforming, while sectors more linked to economic growth and risk appetite are moving in the wrong direction.

Perhaps this is indicating that the stock market is expecting more economic problems over the middle term, since prices many times are a leading indicator for the economy.

In the words of Stanley Druckenmiller:

Part of my advantage is that my strength is economic forecasting, but that only works in free markets, when markets are smarter than people. That’s how I started. I watched the stock market, how equities reacted to changes in levels of economic activity, and I could understand how price signals worked and how to forecast them.

Even if the economy remains strong going forward, the sector rotation data is indicating that risk appetite among investors is declining, so it makes a lot of sense to position your portfolio conservatively in the current market environment.

Holding lots of cash and some hedging positions to reduce market exposure, perhaps even some short positions for more aggressive investors, is the smart way to play this market.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SH, SKF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.