Cisco: A Beautiful Quarter, But I Have One Concern

However, I'm not thrilled that accounting matters have clouded my ability to project and monitor recurring revenues going forward.

I challenge the reader to find a soft spot in Cisco's (CSCO) fiscal 1Q19 results.

The San Jose-based network equipment and services provider delivered an all-around beat this Wednesday evening. Revenues of $13.1 billion left consensus estimate in the dust, while also topping my slightly more optimistic revenue projection of $12.9 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.75 was not only three cents ahead of average analyst expectations, it also exceeded management's own high-end of the guidance by the same amount.

Credit: Network World

I have been following Cisco on Seeking Alpha since January 2016, and as a former Wall Street research professional since 2013. Over this period of about five years, I do not recall having seen Cisco report revenue growth across all of its key segments (among those that represent more than 2% of total sales) and geographies to the extent that it did in fiscal 1Q19. Of the businesses that I tend to pay most attention to, security was up 11% over an already robust fiscal 1Q18 that kicked off last year's top-line recovery in the segment (see blue bars below). Growth in services remained modest at 3%, but consistent with the trailing-twelve month trend (see red line below).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Further down the P&L, my profitability concerns driven by pricing (minimally) and component cost (primarily) pressures did not materialize at all. Gross margin landed 15 bps above year-ago levels on an adjusted basis, a noticeable improvement over last quarter's 74-bp drop. Operating expenses also came in below my projections by about $90 million, despite some expected headwinds from initial integration costs associated with the acquisition of Duo Security and July Systems.

Lastly, and just as I anticipated earlier this week, a lower share count driven by a more aggressive share buyback policy following cash repatriation contributed to what I estimate was a five-cent YOY tailwind to EPS, and about a penny upside to my projections.

But I have one concern

In my earnings preview, I indicated that paying close attention to the sales pipeline was crucial, as Cisco continues to slowly shift toward a recurring revenue business model. Accounting matters (namely the adoption of ASC 606 this quarter), however, clouded the analysis quite a bit.

Deferred revenues, once a decent gauge of future non-equipment sales on the product side, took a $1.3 billion write off in order for Cisco to comply with the new revenue recognition standards. As explained by the company's own management team last quarter, one key impact of the new guideline will be "to accelerate revenue recognition for certain software licenses and sales to future distributors," effectively pulling forward revenues associated with the high-growth products that I was most interested in monitoring.

It's unclear to me whether the accounting matters favorably impacted Cisco's fiscal 1Q19 P&L or the outlook for the upcoming quarter, and how much the acceleration of revenues may "steal" from the company's financial results a few years down the road. What seems clear to me is that projecting and gauging the performance of the company's subscription and otherwise recurring revenues have become a bit more challenging - not something that I'm very thrilled about.

On the stock

Overall, Cisco delivered yet another impressive quarter, suggesting that it has definitely turned a corner to become an even more relevant, forward-looking provider of network solutions. Despite the accounting concerns discussed above, Cisco's cash generation (not something that revenue recognition guidelines can impact) continues to look robust to say the least, as CFOA of $3.8 billion in the quarter increased 22% YOY.

My concern over valuation, however, remains intact. With today's 5% stock price rush, current-year P/E of 15.4x and long-term PEG of just about 2.0x look rich to me - although perhaps for a good reason, suggesting fair pricing. While I continue to think that Cisco will continue to perform well in the network solutions space, I'm not as confident that the stock can add to its already solid 30% trailing-twelve month price run vs. the broad market's (SPY) 6% over the same period.

For this reason, I remain on the sidelines and choose not to add CSCO to my portfolio at current levels.

