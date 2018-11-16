Buckeye Partners: Time For New Management?

Investors need to ask themselves: Why will history not repeat itself? Maybe a new management team is in order.

A large portion of the money raised from the asset sales and distribution cut is going to be reinvested in the business.

Q3 saw management admit that it has made nearly a billion dollars worth of mistakes over the past five years. VTTI was an awful investment.

A little slow on the trigger on research here, but most Buckeye Partners (BPL) shareholders now know that the chickens have come home to roost. Management – through its actions and not its words – has acknowledged that the capital structure was out of whack and that the company had (once again) misallocated capital by buying into VTTI in October of 2016. Today, investors have to ask themselves a pretty simple question: should they put their money to work behind leadership that has destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars inside of two years? After all, this management team that is selling assets and is cutting their distribution to shareholders in order to self-fund growth. Can that money be trusted in their coffers versus sitting in your brokerage account?

Post Mortem on VTTI

Winding back the clock to October of 2016, Buckeye Partners announced that they had decided to acquire a 50% equity interest in VTTI from Vitol Group for $1,150mm. This was slated to be a means to get Buckeye immediate access to international energy terminals, a diversification measure for what was a primarily North American business at the time. The cost was high, something that I noted in my original Buckeye research note here on Seeking Alpha:

The acquisition of the 50% equity interest in VTTI for cash consideration of $1,150M, alongside the take-out of VTTI Energy Partners (Buckeye Partners owed $237M proportionate share) by VTTI that occurred in September, came at a heavy cost. With $1,387M in capital invested (before growth capex) and the VTTI Q4 run-rate EBITDA of $36M, the firm paid over 9.6x EBITDA for storage assets. That’s expensive in this market, particularly since management has guided that VTTI was already operating at 97% utilization.

Concurrent with Q3, Buckeye Partners announced that it had sold its stake for $975mm. This is a loss of $400mm, or 30% of invested capital, within two years. Note that this is less than the GAAP value disclosed during the Q3 earnings release due to overstated GAAP depreciation rates. To justify the sale, during the conference call management stated that while it recognized that incremental capital would be needed to realize the growth at VTTI, capital markets had shifted and that it could not afford to be pushed into deals by partner Vitol. I highlighted this risk as well (in regards to the buyout of VTTI Energy Partners):

Buckeye Partners weighted average cost of capital (assuming 50/50 split between debt and equity in the future) is near 9% in this current environment. It can’t afford to be making deals with this kind of payout, especially given access to debt markets in the future is minimal given the leverage.

I did get a lot of flak for this. Remember that as recently as Q1, CFO Keith St. Clair explicitly stated that most growth would be funded by VTTI’s own credit facilities. There would be no “material” capital required for Buckeye.

Yes, they're expecting to spend somewhere in the $200 million, $250 million range on organic growth projects. And we certainly expect, Michael, that the majority of that will be funded by their own credit facilities. So, they have room on their revolver to support the bulk of that spend. We don't anticipate -- absent an acquisition, right, we don't anticipate there being any material capital required for Buckeye.

So which is it?

The loss on VTTI is not the only hit that was revealed. The company also announced a $537mm impairment charge on the Caribbean operations (long a pain point) and New York Harbor. These were all fairly recent acquisitions as well: Buckeye Partners purchased the Yabucoa Terminal Puerto Rico in 2010, the Bahamas Hub facility in 2011, the Perth Amboy terminal in 2012, and several other assets (Raritan Bay, St. Lucia, Port Reading) in 2013. While there was some book value gains announced from the exit of Californian assets, these are long-lived that have been on the balance sheet for some time - not hard at all to print a gain there. My issue has consistently been with the Buckeye Partners of the past ten years – not the Buckeye Partners of old.

The distribution was cut substantially, with management taking the party line (the market no longer looks at yield when valuing MLPs). This should not be a surprise and I'm going to reemphasize what I said earlier this year;

Years of financial missteps have unfortunately caught up with the company, and while it would likely result in a short-term dislocation in the share price, cutting the distribution by 25-35% to retain cash flow would go a long way towards funding expansion with retained funds.

The Problem

Investors are now faced with a conundrum. Buckeye Partners has done what amounts to lighting hundreds of millions of dollars of company money on fire in relatively short order. This level of destruction in shareholder capital is nearly unrivaled in the MLP space on a nominal basis.

Management is going to take that $975mm from the VTTI sale, the sale of the Californian assets ($500mm), and the distribution cut and put that money to work on investment opportunities. While some of this will go towards debt reduction to make ratings agencies happy, a large portion of this capital is going to get reinvested. Management expects 5-7x EBITDA returns on invested capital. That would be a stellar return given the multiples that some of these assets sold at - and the distribution cut money is basically "free" from a cost of capital standpoint.

History should be a guide here. Buckeye Partners has been a terrible allocator of capital in recent years. Consistently. Management has done little to assuage my concerns that 2019-2024 is going to be different than 2013-2018. And I think that is the problem here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.