Nvidia: I'm Surprised That You're Surprised

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NVDA) released results which surprised the community. Although I remain highly impressed by Nvidia, I still contend that its share price leaves investors with no margin of safety, in spite of this most recent sell-off.

Q3 2019 Results - Growth Rate

Last month I published an article on Nvidia titled, Falling Growth Rate. Here is an excerpt,

[...] readers will no doubt have seen on Tuesday afternoon how the hotly priced competitor AMD (AMD) fell swiftly on apparently no news. Arguably, once it reached its peak valuation. Accordingly, I suspect that once Nvidia reports its Q4 2019 guidance at the end of next quarter, and its rate of revenue growth continues to slow down, I trust many shareholders will be quick to take profits here too.

In essence, that article goes on to point out the fact that it was clear that Nvidia's growth has been slowing. It was not difficult to realize the underlying trend. Below is an updated table from that article, but I now include Q4 2019 guidance.

Source: Press Statements

This highlights the fact that Nvidia's strong revenue growth, for now, has come to an end.

Gross Margins Trend

During Q3 2019 earnings call, CEO Jen-Hsun Huang acknowledged that cryptocurrency's speculative bubble bursting is in part responsible for Nvidia's revenue growth falling YoY into Q4 2019.

Yes, well, we came into Q3 with excess channel inventory post the crypto hangover. - Nvidia's earnings call

In other words, Nvidia was carrying too much inventory - which Nvidia will have to get rid of at a discount. For now, this will continue to be a headwind to Nvidia's bottom line profitability.

Source: Press Statements

One could spend time rationalizing the fact that Nvidia had all along been arguing that crypto was not such a large driver of Nvidia's performance and pointing accusative fingers.

But this is now besides the point because the best time to exit Nvidia holdings has now come and gone. To which readers might question, when was the ''right'' time to sell Nvidia? The answer was last November.

Sell When Insiders Sell

Last November, I published an article titled, Shareholders Should Follow Huang And Exit. The article was met with the usual criticism, that Nvidia is a buy and hold forever stock. I stated at the time that while this strategy sounds great on paper, it is challenging to implement in practice. This is what I wrote at the time,

In a case of do as I do, not as I say, we are presented with CEO Huang. Huang has rarely sold above $10 million worth of his company's stock. In fact, the only other time that he did so, was in August and November 2007. In August 2007 he sold $30 million worth of stock and in November 2007 he sold another $15 million. With the benefit of hindsight, his timing was impeccable as the stock would not return to those heights for approximately another 8 years. Now, more recently in September 2017 CEO Huang has started once again selling large amounts of Nvidia stock, worth $18 million. Wise investors, should at least, pause and consider, whether, in time, Huang would prove to be prescient this time around too?

It turns out, that the answer to that question is that Huang was prescient last November.

Valuation

I'm a value investor. So there is a price at which Nvidia's valuation makes sense.

Source: author's calculations, Morningstar

However, although Nvidia's price has fallen significantly in the past several weeks, for now, at $100 billion market cap, Nvidia still remains expensive. Moreover, it is in my opinion difficult to make the argument to pay any more than 15X Nvidia's free cash flow - or $50 billion market cap for Nvidia.

Furthermore, if we compare Nvidia with Intel (INTC), both of which are loosely exposed to the same economic sector, Nvidia is still a very expensive investment.

On the other hand, Nvidia fanatics would argue that Nvidia's GPUs are incomparable to Intel's upcoming 2020 discrete GPUs. Which is possibly true. However, for now, it is still early days and Intel is priced very cheaply and Nvidia very expensively (still).

Takeaway

Nvidia's share price has corrected, wiping out a lot of gains made in the past 12 months. For now, I argue that it is still too early to jump back into Nvidia.

