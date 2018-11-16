Macy's: Too Much Skepticism

The 4.5% dividend yield pays shareholders to wait for the market to catch on to the improving story.

The quarterly results just aren't doing much for the stock of Macy's (M). The retailer continues to generate solid numbers after shaking off the Amazon (AMZN) effect this year, but the market isn't convinced that the future is that improved. My investment thesis remains very positive that Macy's will eventually trade at a higher P/E multiple while paying shareholders to wait with a large 4.5% dividend now.

Image Source: Macy's website

Earnings Sustainability

The biggest issue with the stock is the questions surrounding the sustainability of earnings. The quarterly results include asset sale gains that are artificially boosting results.

In the latest quarter, the EPS got a $0.10 boost from a $31 million after-tax gain on real estate sales. A key the market is missing is that the EPS gain in the prior-year period was actually $0.13. Stripping out these real estate gains, Macy's reported $0.17 for Q3, over double the $0.08 from last year.

Sure, the company guided up to an EPS of $4.20 at the midpoint for 2018, but the market is down at only $3.54 for 2019 followed by a further decline in 2020. These numbers appear too pessimistic.

M EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The results actually support that EPS is a lot more sustainable than represented by the stock reaction here. EPS was up over 50% for the first nine months of the year while the real estate gain was down $0.09 for the period. The numbers obscure the actual improvements in the business that included comp sales up 3%.

The market appears overly skeptical on the quarterly results due to the tax benefits this year and one-time real estate sales gains. The improvement in the business is actually obscured by those scenarios.

Dividend Signal

A key sign here of where the stock is trading is the dividend yield. Despite the large stock gains off the 2017 lows, Macy's still has higher dividend yield than the period after the financial crisis. During that period, the yield was regularly below 2.0% while now topping 4.5%.

M data by YCharts

The stock still trades at a massive discount to the likes of Best Buy (BBY), even though the latter retailer has been hit by more Amazon fears. A similar forward P/E multiple of 12x for Macy's would place the stock closer to $42 on the $3.50 EPS estimate for 2019.

M PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is far too skeptical of the results from Macy's. The retailer has successfully turned around the business and has transformed the stores for the digital age.

The market is far too skeptical on the sustainability of earnings, providing upside potential to 2019/2020 EPS estimates. In addition, the stock is likely to obtain a higher P/E multiple, providing solid capital gains for shareholders also obtaining a 4.5% dividend yield.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.