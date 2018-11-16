What Will An Investment In Cisco Do For You?

Thesis

Cisco (CSCO) continues to perform well during its transition from a hardware company to a more software/service-centric company. The company is highly profitable, generates strong cash flows, and has a world-class balance sheet.

Through a combination of dividends and share price appreciation, Cisco should be able to produce compelling total returns over the coming years, which is why I believe that Cisco is an attractive investment at the current price.

Cisco has been a hardware-focused company in the past. Its routers and switches were sold to customers around the globe, and Cisco held a large market share.

CSCO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

As the hardware markets that Cisco addresses continued to grow through most of the last 30 years, Cisco was able to grow its revenues relatively consistently (with two minor setbacks after the dot.com bubble burst and during the financial crisis). Since 2013, revenues have been moving mostly sideways, though. This can be explained by the advent of new competition by Arista Networks (ANET) in the hardware segment, as well as by Cisco's shift towards a more software - and service-centered business model.

Source: Cisco presentation

Cisco's revenues are not only consisting of hardware sales any longer, the company generates just 58% of its revenues from the infrastructure platforms segment. The rest of Cisco's revenues are generated in the security, services, and application segments.

Cisco's repositioning will be positive in the long run, as this allows for several things: First, non-hardware sales are less cyclical than hardware sales. Cisco's service revenues, for example, are recurring, which means that economic downturns that lead to lower purchasing by enterprise customers will not be overly impactful for Cisco. The revenue declines that Cisco suffered during past downturns, such as the bursting of the dot.com bubble, will likely not repeat in the future.

Second, Cisco does not need any meaningful amount of manufacturing for its non-hardware businesses. This lowers the capital intensity of Cisco's business, which results in improved free cash generation. Cisco also should be able to produce higher margins with its non-hardware businesses in the long run.

Third, Cisco's growth in non-hardware markets helps offset market share losses in its traditional markets. During Q1, the hardware segment performed well, but that will likely not always be the case. Cisco's non-hardware businesses will likely be the main growth factor in the future.

Cisco has a strong short term and long-term growth outlook

During the coming quarters, Cisco should be able to benefit from a strong economy in the US and around most of the globe. It is not surprising that Cisco's order intake during the first quarter was quite strong, especially in the US and the Asia/Pacific region:

Source: Cisco presentation

Cisco grew its product orders by 8% in the US, and by 12% in the Asia/Pacific region. This bodes well for Cisco's revenues during the current quarter and the next couple of quarters.

Cisco has a compelling growth outlook in the long run as well. The company addresses markets that will continue to grow at a fast pace, such as Security:

Source: statista.com

The global cybersecurity market is forecasted to grow to $232 billion by 2022, and to $248 billion in 2023. Compared to the forecasted market size of $153 billion during the current year, this represents a market growth rate of 10.1%. Even without any market share gains, Cisco should thus be able to grow the revenues from its Security division at a double-digit rate over the coming years. Cisco is not only growing organically, though, the company repeatedly makes tuck-in acquisitions that should lead to a growing market share.

Cisco has, for example, acquired Duo Security in a transaction that closed in October. The $2.4 billion takeover of Duo Security will expand Cisco's market share in the cloud security market, as Duo Security is the leading provider of unified access security and multi-factor authentication delivered through the cloud.

Cloud computing is a growth market as well, thus, one can expect that the cloud-focused segment of the security market will grow at a faster pace than the overall cybersecurity market. Acquiring one of the leading companies in this space will be beneficial for Cisco. Thanks to its massive cash generation, Cisco will be able to make acquisitions such as this one regularly, as Cisco's takeover history showcases impressively.

Strong cash generation and high shareholder returns will allow for compelling total returns

Cisco is, like several other IT companies that got large during the 1990s, e.g. Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC), a massive cash cow.

Source: Cisco's Q1 filing

The company has generated organic free cash flows of $3.6 billion during the most recent quarter, thanks to a strong pace of operating cash flows (which rose more than 20% over the last year), while at the same time capital expenditure requirements are quite low. On an annualized basis, this equates to free cash flows of $14.4 billion, which gives Cisco's shares a free cash flow yield of 7.1%.

Cash flows from operations are not the only source of cash for Cisco. The company also holds a sizeable amount of cash on its balance sheet:

Source: Cisco's Q1 filing

Cisco holds cash and equivalents of $42.6 billion, while debt totals $15.5 billion. This equates to a net cash position of $27.1 billion. Cisco does not need to hold a positive net cash position. It is thus entirely possible for the company to use the massive cash hoard for purposes such as takeovers, or for shareholder returns.

Source: Cisco presentation

That is, basically, what Cisco has been doing over the last couple of quarters. The company has reduced its net cash position substantially, by repurchasing a massive amount of shares during the last year. The company has spent $5 billion on buybacks during Q1 alone, which equals to a buyback pace of 10% annually.

Buybacks at this level will not be sustainable, as Cisco has returned $6.5 billion to its owners during Q1 despite free cash flows totaling only $3.6 billion during the same period, but Cisco can keep the shareholder return pace high for a couple of years while it shrinks its cash position.

Share repurchases do not only lead to a shrinking share count, which boosts each share's portion of the company's earnings, but share repurchases do also reduce the total amount of dividends paid, all else equal. Cisco has spent $1.57 billion on dividends during Q3 2018, but that amount declined to $1.50 billion in just two quarters.

When we assume that Cisco will eventually pay shareholder returns (dividends & buybacks) that are in line with free cash flows, Cisco would be able to buy back 4% of its shares a year while paying a dividend that yields 3%. With an annual share count reduction of 4%, not a lot of organic growth is needed for a solid earnings growth rate.

CSCO EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Cisco is forecasted to earn $3.03, $3.29, and $3.51 during the current year and the following two years. Analysts are also forecasting an earnings per share growth rate of roughly 8% in the long run. When we factor in the forecasted long-term buyback pace of 4%, Cisco would have to grow its net profits by just 4% a year for EPS to grow by 8% a year. A long-term net income growth rate of 4% seems easily achievable, Cisco's actual results could be better than that.

Even with an earnings per share growth rate of just 8%, Cisco would still produce share price gains of 8% a year, assuming its valuation does not decline from the current level.

CSCO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Based on this year's forecasted earnings Cisco is currently valued at a little bit above 15 times net profits, which is almost perfectly in line with how the company's shares were valued in the past. It thus seems logical to assume that Cisco's valuation will neither expand substantially nor decline substantially over the coming years.

Through a combination of 8% EPS growth that leads to share price gains of 8% a year (without any changes to Cisco's valuation) and a dividend that yields 3.0%, Cisco would produce total returns of 11% a year going forward. That is attractive, especially when we account for the low-risk nature of an investment in Cisco: The company has a fortress balance sheet, thus rising interest rates will not be a headwind at all. The significant net cash position, which could be used for opportunistic buybacks or for takeovers, also provides some insurance versus market downturns.

Takeaway

Cisco is successfully expanding its position in higher-growth markets such as services and security, which will allow for improved margins, less cyclical results, and which provides a lot of revenue growth potential.

Cisco is also returning massive amounts of cash to its owners, which is one factor for the company's relatively high forecasted total returns. It seems likely that Cisco will deliver low double-digit returns going forward, while at the same time Cisco looks like a lower-risk investment that will not be hurt by rising rates.

Cisco is thus, I believe, attractive for those seeking total returns as well as for dividend growth investors. The dividend will most likely be increased in the not-so-distant future, as Cisco has now made 3 payments at $0.33 per share already.

