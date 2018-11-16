Teekay LNG: Benefiting From Strength In LNG Shipping Market

On Thursday, November 15, 2018, liquefied natural gas tanker operator Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were somewhat disappointing as Teekay LNG Partners missed the expectations of analysts on both its top- and bottom-line figures. This certainly comes as quite a surprise when we consider the industry strength that has benefited other companies in the industry like GasLog Ltd. (GLOG). A closer look at the company's results reveals that, while it did not see as strong improvements year-over-year as GasLog did, Teekay LNG Partners has indeed been benefiting from the strength in the LNG tanker market and it is well-positioned to deliver further growth going forward.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Teekay LNG Partners' third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Teekay LNG Partners reported total revenues of $123.336 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 18.27% increase over the $104.285 million that the company reported in the same quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating income of $46.998 million in the most recent quarter. This represents an enormous 355.32% increase over the $10.322 million that the company had in the third quarter of last year.

Teekay LNG Partners proposed to change its tax status to that of a corporation, which would result in the company issuing 1099 forms instead of K-1s to its investors.

The partnership refinanced and upsized its existing $190 million 364-day revolving credit facility with a $225 million two-year facility.

Teekay LNG Partners reported a net income of $29.507 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a dramatic improvement over the $15.426 million loss that the company took in the third quarter of 2017.

The first thing that anyone perusing these results is likely to notice is that Teekay LNG Partners saw its results improve using essentially any measurement. One of the reasons for this is that the company saw its revenues increase by 18.27% year-over-year and the additional money migrated its way down through to the firm's profits. This revenue growth was driven by the new vessels that the company took deliver of over the July 2017 to September 2018 period. For example, in the third quarter of 2018, the company took delivery of four vessels:

Vessel Delivery Date Contract Length Pan Europe July 2018 20 years Megara July 2018 8 years Bahrain Spirit August 2018 21 years Rudolph Samoylovich September 2018 27 years

The reason why this would boost revenues should be somewhat obvious. As Teekay LNG Partners generates the majority of its revenue by chartering out vessels to various companies, the fact that it had more vessels engaging in these revenue-generating activities year-over-year exerts a positive influence on the company's revenues.

It seems as though this same thing will stimulate further growth for the company in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is due to the four ships shown above that all have very long-term charters. The reason why these ships will cause growth will cause growth for Teekay LNG next quarter is because none of them operated for the partnership for the entire third quarter. Rather, each vessel only operated (and thus generated revenue) only for that period of time following their respective deliveries until September 30, 2018. As all four of these vessels engaged in revenue-generating activities for the entire fourth quarter, they should contribute more money to the company's top-line.

Teekay LNG Partners' strategy is quite similar to that of the other LNG tanker partnerships such as GasLog Partners (GLOP) and Golar LNG Partners (GMLP). In short, the partnership seeks to have all of its vessels employed under long-term charters. This provides it with a steady source of cash flow from each vessel that it can then use to pay out a significant distribution to its unitholders. As we can see here, the company has largely been successful at that:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners

As we can see here, Teekay LNG Partners has 31 tanker ships, all of which are under long-term contracts. However, two of these vessels, the Marib Spirit and Arwa Spirit, are currently working in the spot market as the LNG plant in Yemen that was supplying these vessels is closed due to the conflict in that country. The spot market is the place where energy companies can hire a tanker to make a single voyage. As such, it is not as reliable of a source of cash flow as long-term charters. However, in the earnings press release, Teekay LNG Partners' CEO Mark Kemin was quite excited about the company's opportunities in the spot market. He states,

We are also excited about the fundamental strength in the current spot LNG carrier market and the Partnership's direct exposure to it. In early September 2018, we agreed to in-charter the Magellan Spirit from the Teekay LNG-Marubeni Joint Venture for two years, allowing us to take advantage of the strengthening spot LNG shipping market and I'm pleased to report that we have now fixed that ship on a five-month charter contract to the end of March 2019, which we expect will add approximately $8 million in incremental profit to Teekay LNG over the length of this charter alone. In addition, the Torben Spirit LNG carrier and two Teekay LNG-Marubeni Joint Venture LNG carriers are scheduled to come off-charter between December 2018 and May 2019 and we are currently in discussions to secure employment for these vessels at significantly higher rates.

As we have been discussing over at Energy Profits in Dividends, the spot market for LNG tankers is indeed quite strong. As we can see here, spot prices surged during the third quarter of 2018:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

The primary reason for this is one of supply and demand. In short, Asia and to a lesser extent Europe have been increasing their consumption of liquefied natural gas. This has caused energy companies to need more tankers to deliver the resources to these markets. We have seen quite a few new long-term charters being awarded, such as GasLog's two seven-year charters from Cheniere Energy (LNG), as well as an increased level of hiring vessels under very short-term charters in the spot market. It thus does make sense for Teekay LNG Partners to try to take advantage of this price performance but it is important to note that revenues from ships working in the spot pool can be more erratic than those under long-term charters.

One very common question that oftentimes investors have about partnerships is whether the partnership reports its distributions on a K-1 or a 1099 for tax purposes. While a hassle to deal with, a form K-1 can oftentimes save money at tax time. This only applies to those securities that are held in an ordinary taxable account, however. Many people do the majority of their investing in an IRA or other tax-advantaged account and anything reporting its distributions on form K-1 can be a real hassle when held in such an account. Teekay LNG currently issues a K-1 to investors but this may be about to change. Along with its earnings report, Teekay LNG Partners announced its intent to change its tax status to that of a corporation, subject to the approval of its unitholders at a special meeting to be held on December 18, 2018. The company outlined the advantages that this move would grant unitholders in its earnings presentation:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners

As stated in the slide above, this move would result in the company issuing 1099s at tax time instead of K-1s. This is likely to be advantageous to certain investors and may even be good for the unit price as it becomes more accessible to those individuals investing using various tax-advantaged accounts.

Overall, we see that Teekay LNG Partners is benefiting from the strength in the LNG market, although not to the same degree as some other companies. This is partly due to the fact that the company has very limited exposure to the spot market compared to some of its peers. It is increasing this exposure though, which may prove to be good for it over the next few quarters. The company also plans to change the way that it is taxed, which may be good for the unit price as it becomes more accessible to certain investors. Overall, this was a reasonably good quarter for the partnership, despite the disappointment of its analysts.

