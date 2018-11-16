Consumer Cyclical WallStars: Your Top Yielding 50 And Top Gaining 50 Stocks For November

$5K invested in the lowest-priced five Consumer Cyclical WallStars showed 48.47% more net gains vs. $5K invested in all 10. Low price (little dogs) came back to lead this sector.

Consumer Cyclical includes 28 industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented 24, ranging in yield from 2.84% to 11.11% and averaging 4.19%.

WallStars all show positive broker target price upsides. GCI, ESCA, GM, WRK, WYND, GEF, MLCO, TSE, IGT, and EVC topped the sector by those upsides plus dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 25% To 93% Net Gains For Top Ten WallStars By November 2019

Three of ten WallStars, based on analyst 1-year target prices, were also placed on the top ten dividend-yielding list for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 14, 2019 were:

Entravision Communications (EVC) was projected to net $943.75, based on dividends, plus the median of two analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) was projected to net $674.59, based on dividends plus the median of ten analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Melco Resorts and Entertainment (MLCO) was projected to net $508.95, based on the median of eighteen analyst upside estimates plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% more than the market as a whole.

Trinseo SA (TSE) was projected to net $491.35, based on dividends, plus the median of six analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 150% over the market as a whole.

Greif Inc (GEF) was projected by broker targets and dividends to net $332.99, based on dividends, plus the median of seven analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% over the market as a whole.

Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND) was projected to net $311.73, based based on annual dividends, plus the median of eleven analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

WRKCo Inc (WRK) was projected to net 303.97, based on projected annual dividend, plus the median of fifteen analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% more than the market as a whole.

General Motors Co (GM) was projected to net $289.11, based on annual dividends, plus the median of twenty-one analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) was projected to net $250.77, based on the median of five analyst upside estimates plus annual dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less227 than the market as a whole.

Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) was projected to net $227.00, based on dividends, plus the median of three analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.12% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Consumer Cyclicals. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 29% over the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield Represented 24 of 28 Industries In November

Yield (dividend / price) and price target gain estimate results from YCharts as of November 14 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks in the Consumer Cyclical sector produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Consumer Cyclical Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

50 Top Consumer Cyclical Dividend Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Revealed 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 11/14/18 by top yields represented eight industries in the sector: (1) Publishing [2 listed]; (2) Packaging & Containers [1 listed]; (3) Leisure [2 listed]; (4) Specialty Retail [1 listed]; (5) Auto Manufacturing [1 listed]; (6) Broadcasting - TV [1 listed]; (7) Resorts & Casinos [1 listed]; (8) Gambling [1 listed].

First place by yield went to the top of two publishing firms, New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) [1]; the other specialty publisher placed fifth, Gannett Co Inc (GCI) [5].

Second place was claimed by the lone packaging and containers representative, Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) [2]. Third place went to one of two leisure industry firms, Cedar Fair LP (FUN) [3], and the other leisure representative placed ninth, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) [9], while fourth place was taken by the lone specialty retailer, CSS Industries Inc. (CSS) [4].

Sixth place went to auto anufacturer, Ford Motors (F) [6], while seventh place went to the Broadcasting - TV representative, Entravision Communications Corp (EVC) [7].

Eighth place went to Resorts & Casinos, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) [8], while tenth place was occupied by Gambling, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) [10], to complete the top ten November Consumer Cyclical sector WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Consumer Cyclical WallStars Showed 21.2%-90.3% Upsides, And (31) None Cast A Downside

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Projected A 48.47% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Consumer Cyclical Stocks To November 2019

Ten top Consumer Cyclicals WallStars were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 11/14/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight industries in the twenty three consumer cyclical industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical WallStars To (32) Deliver 42.81% Vs. (33) 28.84% Net Gains by All Ten by November 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Consumer Cyclical WallStar kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 48.47% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten.

The very lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stock, Entravision Communications Corp (EVC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 94.37%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield WallStars for November 14 were: Entravision Communications Corp (EVC); Ford Motor Co (F); Gannett (GCI); CSS Industries Inc (CSS); New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM), with prices ranging from $3.31 to $13.68.

Five higher-priced Consumer Cyclical WallStars for November 14 were: Tupperware Brands (TUP); Cedar Fair (FUN); Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS); International Game Technology PLC (IGT); Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX), whose prices ranged from $36.32 to $56.41.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Cyclical WallStar purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance or YCharts. Dog photo: eBay.

Catch Your Underdog Daily Dividend on Facebook! At 8:45 a.m. ET every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of a potential selection for his new Ivy portfolio in his Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Consumer Cyclical pups qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now showing full returns. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) is now accumulating gains. Yes, a new portfolio named Ivy (IV) has launched! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Always remember: Root for the Underdog. Add a comment below about any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.