Resonant: Oversold And Misunderstood

We take an in-depth look at Resonant in the paragraphs below.

The stock could continue to rebound as investors correctly assess recent news that triggered the large decline in the shares.

Wednesday, the shares of Resonant (RESN) fell just over 40% in trading. The stock managed to gain nearly 10% on Thursday as investors started to realize the overreaction in the market the previous day.

The trigger for the decline were a couple of items. First, third quarter results were a bit light as roll out of new product is taking a bit longer than expected. I also think their was disconnect on the company's actual capital raise. We discuss both items below.

Company Overview:

Resonant is a Goleta, California based development company that has created a platform with the ability to increase designer efficiency, reduce the time to market, and lower unit costs in the designs of filters for radio frequency (RF) front-ends (NASDAQ:FES) for the mobile device industry. The company's customers are filter manufacturers, RFFE (Radio Frequency Front End) module manufacturers, RF active and passive component suppliers, and potentially mobile handset OEMs. Resonant does not manufacture, but rather licenses specific, custom designs to these customers, charging a royalty at a fixed amount per filter or as a percentage of sales price. With yesterday's decline, the company's market cap is just under $50 million and the stock is below $2.00 a share.

Business Overview:

The RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for analog signal processing and is located between the device's antenna and its digital circuitry. The filters designed by Resonant select desired radio frequency signals while rejecting unwanted ones. The filter architecture software platform created by the company is called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN). It configures and connects resonators, which are devices that oscillate at specific frequencies. These are the building blocks of RF filters. Through ISN, Resonant develops custom designs that address the increasing complexity of the RFFE due to carrier aggregation (CA) - the combining of multiple frequencies into a single data stream to increase throughput through higher data rates - by both reducing the size of the filter and improving performance.

The company's endgame is to convince RFFE suppliers that its filter designs are significantly more cost, design time, and size efficient than the internal efforts of the suppliers. Filter design is an ever-increasing challenge with the worldwide adoption of Long Term Evolution as the global standard and the meaningful uptick in mobile phone usage to access the internet. These events have resulted in a proliferation of frequency bands and when combined with CA for higher data rates, the need for more complex and efficient filters is self-evident. Resonant has developed and continues to expand a series of single-band designs for frequency bands presently dominated by larger and more expensive bulk acoustic wave filters but is also developing multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the CA requirements of its customers. It is also creating designs that replace multiple filters and associated componentry for many bands.

Resonant's initial go to market strategy targeted fully integrated filter makers. In 2017, the company expanded its customer base to fabless filter manufacturers, who don't own their own filter fabrication facility, but rather provide RFFE to OEMs. It is now expanding into pure play foundries and packaging and is investigating the potential of licensing part or all of its ISN software design suite to potential customers in the RFFE industry. In other words, in addition to design work for customers, Resonant may license its entire software so customers (including handset OEMs) can create their own designs.

The market for filters is large and rapidly expanding. RFFE filters are expected to grow from a $4 billion market in 2015 to a $28 billion in 2025, representing a 21% CAGR. The next generation smart phones (5G) are expected to carry more than 100 filters and include more than $38.00 of RF content.

Specific to the electronic design automation or licensing business that are exclusively focused on RFFEs, Resonant does not currently encounter any competition owing to its portfolio of more than 150 patents and patents pending; a suite of proprietary software design tools; a growing number of customers; a highly experienced design team; and a multi-year technology lead. The only competition comes from customers' internal efforts and existing filter designs.

Starting with no customers entering 2016, Resonant had eight customers with 50+ complex filters, duplexers, and quadplexers under contracted development supporting customer sockets as of Spring.

Third-Quarter Results:

Revenue is still minuscule at $110,000, under the $400,000 the consensus had penciled in. The company posted a loss of 23 cents a share in the quarter, a couple of pennies a share below expectations.

However, Resonant reached a total of 16 devices accepted by customers as meeting their expectations, up from 14 in the second quarter. After the quarter ended, Resonant added one more to the tally and expects to reach its goal of 20 devices by year end. These 20 devices represent approximately $210 million in annual sales value according to management comments on the third quarter conference call.

Currently, six devices are generating royalty revenues with four more expected to be added to that total before year end.

In addition, I think investors might have been spooked by the headline of a $50 million mixed shelf offering. The company filed an S-3 shelf registration statement for $15 million. The S-3 will be available to Resonant should they need to raise capital over the next three years according to management comments on the conference call (Page 4, paragraph 4).

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

After third quarter results, both H.C. Wainwright and National Securities reiterated their Buy ratings on RESN with identical $8 price targets. Needham lowered its price target to $4.50 from $6.00 but maintained its Buy rating on Resonant. More importantly, I think Needham's analyst hit the nail on the head in his commentary on third quarter results:

RESN reported 3Q18 revenue below expectations mainly driven by a longer than anticipated product qualification cycle at handset OEMs, leading to an approximate six month push-out in the company's expected revenue ramp. Despite the delay, RESN met many milestones in 3Q18 including growing its average royalty rate by ~20bps to 9.4%, increasing contracted designs to ~75, increasing customer accepted designs to 17, six of which are now shipping in end devices, and introducing if XBAR resonator technology. While we are encouraged by the continued milestone achievements, the longer OEM product qualification cycle has lead to a reduction to our revenue estimates and an increase in near-term cash consumption. We lower 12-month PT of $4.50, based on an EV equal to 9x expected 2020 sales, from $6.

If Resonant does the $15 million capital raise, The company will have just over $40 million in cash on hand (nearly the company's market cap). It is burning through approximately $6 million a quarter, which should diminish as revenues increase as expected.

Verdict:

Resonant appears poised to potentially disrupt a rapidly growing and complex space in the smart phone world. It is a large niche, and given its market cap, Resonant needs only to garner a small market share to make its current valuation look tiny. The company currently is garnering 9.4% royalty rates on what should be a fast growing market for the foreseeable future.

While investors could wish acceptance was moving faster, yesterday's sell-off looks overdone and longer-term Resonant's risk/reward profile looks attractive. If the market wasn't so skittish right now, I would think Wednesday's pullback would have been confined to an approximate 10% to 20% decline. I added some shares in RESN late Wednesday to my core stake in this Busted IPO.

