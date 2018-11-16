Baidu Dip: A Conviction Long-Term Buying Opportunity

The bottom line is that Baidu is cheap, and the company's shares are likely to be worth much more several years from now.

Baidu is now essentially trading at the same level as it was 5 years ago, when the company had just 1/3rd of its current revenues.

The company is now trading at just 17 times forward estimates (consensus), and is likely to continue to outperform analysts' projections.

You wouldn't tell it by the recent price action, but Baidu just delivered a solid earnings report, beating EPS estimates by about 17.5%.

Baidu is currently selling at a 35% discount to its all-time highs due to a sell-off in Chinese equities and a rotation out of tech stocks in general.

Source: AsiaTimes.com

Baidu's Big Sale

Baidu's (BIDU) stock had crashed by nearly 40% since reaching a high earlier in the year. In fact, even now, Baidu is still 35% cheaper than it was back in May, and is now trading at comparable levels to 5 years ago. However, despite the company's stagnant stock price, its revenues are nearly 200% higher now than in late 2013.

5-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

Baidu is an incredibly strong and well-positioned search market leader in China. In addition to search, Baidu is successfully diversifying its revenues and is expanding its operations into new and promising market segments likely to deliver growth and profitability going forward.

Despite the strong fundamental atmosphere surrounding the company, the stock has been the victim of an overall China selloff, and a rotation out of technology in general. This phenomenon has caused Baidu's shares to become remarkably cheap by traditional standards. Right now, it is trading at just 17 times next year's consensus earnings estimates, and is projected to grow revenues by 20% this year and by 17.4% next year.

The company's current valuation appears cheap, and given its tendency for surpassing EPS estimates, earnings could conceivably even beat analysts' expectations going forward. Therefore, BIDU appears to be a strong buy here, and the stock is very likely to go significantly higher over the next several years.

Quick Facts About Baidu

Many people may think of Baidu as predominantly a search company, a kind of Chinese version of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). And in a sense, they would be right; Baidu does get the lion's share of its revenues from online advertising, much like Google. However, Baidu is increasingly becoming a much more diversified enterprise.

In fact, the company now receives more than 20% of its revenues from "other" sources, independent of online marketing services. In addition to controlling about 65% of China's lucrative search market, it is also amongst a handful of leading companies spearheading the AI and autonomous driving revolution, an industry likely to open nearly limitless opportunities for Baidu in future years.

Source: TechinAsia.com

Additionally, the company has interests in various other industries, including streaming through its interests in the iQiyi platform (similar to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)). Incredibly, the platform has over 500 million MAUs, and nearly 6 billion hours spent streaming each month. iQiyi is also in the midst of creating a great deal of popular original content that is likely to pay significant dividends in the future.

Baidu also offers Baidu Maps, Baidu Space (a social networking service), Baidu Cloud, as well as a slew of other popular and widely used services concerning payments, e-commerce, travel, and various other areas.

Some Interesting Facts about Baidu:

Approximately 700 million MAUs

Roughly 150 million Baidu App DAUs

About 500,000 marketing customers

Over 100 million activated Baidu Wallet accounts

Over 340 million Baidu Maps MAUs

DuerOS installations: 141 million

Recent and Past Earnings

You wouldn't tell it from the recent price action, but the company just reported another very strong quarter.

Revenues RMB 28.2 billion ($4.11 billion), 27% YoY increase. Core revenue $3.15 billion, 25% YoY growth.

Operating income RMB 4.4 billion ($645 million), 6.6% YoY decline, and 16% operating margin, decline from 21% YoY. Core operating income $1.02 billion, 26% YoY increase; operating margin 32%, roughly the same as last year.

Non-GAAP income (core) $1.22 billion, 57% YoY increase; non-GAAP total net income $973 million.

Forward revenue guidance $3.71-3.89 billion, roughly 20% YoY increase.

The company delivered impressive revenues and profitability results in the quarter. In fact, EPS beat estimates by about 17.5% in the quarter. Overall operating income and operating margin declined YoY, due to Baidu expanding various businesses outside of search, such as streaming, cloud, AI, and others. These businesses require investments and have relatively low initial margins. Nevertheless, with time, the company should be able to develop and monetize the underlying businesses effectively, increasing its overall operating margin and profitability in the process.

Earnings Potential

Furthermore, this is not the first or likely the last time Baidu surpasses analysts' EPS estimates. In fact, it has surpassed every one of its past 4 quarterly EPS estimates by an average of roughly 32%. Future estimates call for about $10.75 a share next year, but Baidu could deliver much more. Higher end estimates go up to more than $14 a share for 2019, which would put the current forward P/E multiple at just 13. Even if we go by consensus estimates which Baidu systematically surpasses, the company is trading at just 17 times forward estimates (consensus).

This is a remarkably low multiple for a company set to grow revenues by 20% this year and by about 17.4% next year. I also believe next year's revenues could expand faster than expected due to the company's expanding businesses outside of search.

So, What Do the Analysts Think?

Well, most analysts seem to agree that Baidu should be trading higher than where it is today. 7 have a strong buy rating on the stock, 1 has a buy rating, and 5 analysts have a hold on Baidu right now. As far as price targets go, the 12-month price target range is from $180 to $275, with a consensus price target of $230. This indicates that the stock would need to gain 25% from current levels just to get to its consensus price target. To get to its higher end target, the stock would need to rise by about 50%.

Technical View

We can see that the stock's nearly 40% decline has brought the shares down to a level not seen in over a year. In fact, the stock is now essentially trading at the same levels it was 5 years ago, when the company had only a fraction, about 1/3rd of the revenues it has now.

5-Year Chart

Revenues by Quarter

Source: Statista.com

The Bottom Line

Baidu is an incredible company, one of the three instrumental internet conglomerates in China. It continues to grow revenues at a robust pace in search, as well as in its other developing businesses. Also, the company is increasing operations in autonomous driving, AI, as well as in other areas likely to provide revenue growth and robust future profitability.

Baidu just reported another solid quarter, beating EPS estimates by a healthy margin, and is likely to continue to surpass future projections. Moreover, the stock has become flat out cheap, trading at just 17 times forward consensus earnings. In my view, Baidu is on sale right now, is a conviction buy long-term, and the company's shares are likely to be worth much more in the future.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with substantial risk to loss of principal. Please conduct your own research, consult a professional, and consider your investment decisions very carefully before putting any capital at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.