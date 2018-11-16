Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Looks To Hold Thursday's Gains Despite Nvidia's Cliff-Dive

VX term structure, along with historical and implied measures, are converging on 20.

While the GE news flow is undoubtedly a tough pill for investors in its shares, there needs to be a perception of pervasiveness for the difficulties to spread to the.

Bulls emerged victorious on Thursday after a roller coaster session. Friday has thus far seen plenty of back and forth action as investors process the NVDA earnings.

Market Intro

Investing.com: 24-hr chart of S&P futures

The S&P 500 (SPY) enjoyed a rebound in the wild Thursday session, and is working hard to hold the gains on Friday morning after a large fall in NVIDIA shares (NVDA) after a poor reception to the company's quarterly earnings report.

Sector SPDR: 10:07 AM EST

The action is mixed between sectors. Energy shares (XLE) are finally getting some relief after the prolonged plunge in crude oil (USO) is benefitting from a reversal.

CNBC: 10:13 AM

Spot VIX prints marginally higher over yesterday's close as of Friday mid morning.

Thoughts on Volatility

That's right, Stock Cats. That narrative made up the foundation for the "Common Knowledge" paradigm that arguably began in June 2013 when the "tapering is not tightening" meme circulated.

The decision to implement tremendously accommodative policy while the economy was doing okay was bound to make for some strange contradictions in later periods, such as the one we now inhabit.

Markets always have to defend against some credible measure that all is not clear. Naturally, some of these concerns really do rock the boat, while most just form bricks in the wall of worry.

I find it remarkable just how much bad news that GE investors have encountered of late, but unless the markets perceive the company's woes to be emblematic of a more pervasive pattern among other corporations, I think that GE's troubles are mostly its own.

If I had a nickel for every time this has happened to me.

For my money, I'd buy the ES call butterfly on a tight window (1 day if possible), guts up 5 points. Question to readers: Why not just sell the one-day naked calls?

I think OddStats brings up a useful exercise here, precisely because it has no basis in reality. It allows the listener to match tactics with strategy. The embedded thought process extends beyond options trading, to most any pursuit in life.

Term Structure

Vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV) have found themselves a window of opportunity over the last couple days. The term structure, and even the roll yield, is quite flat here; neither shorts nor longs (VXX, UVXY) have a real benefit on that account. At the moment, each of the measures of realized and implied vol are settling in on around 20.

There is no reason that this process intrinsically favors vol shorts, but the muscle memory of "what's supposed to happen" based on the last seven years or so likely gives shorts the upper hand in the event that these varying measures manage to converge, as traders could view this pattern as a calming process.

I am of the mind that while traders watch SPX VIX far more frequently than Treasury VIX, rate volatility can play an important role in other markets.

While oil vol is undoubtedly more interesting to watch, rate volatility has more potential to influence volatility in seemingly unrelated markets.

MarketChameleon.com - XLK (green) vs. SPY (red) implied vol

Above I have displayed the tech SPDR (XLK) vs. the S&P 500 implied volatility. There is little doubt that these instruments trade more or less in tandem (early February being the exception).

Much of the volatility from the last 45 days has emanated from large moves in names from the tech and communications (XLC) sectors. The graph above does not demonstrate consistent causality. At the beginning of the year, SPX vol "caused" tech-sector vol. Now, I think the case can be made that the opposite is true.

Be that as it may, the current environment puts tech and communications stocks in the lead so far as it concerns the direction of volatility for equities more generally.

Conclusion

