Dillard's: Too Inconsistent To Be Taken Seriously

I would rather not play with fire, particularly in a volatile and uncertain sector like retail and just ahead of the fourth quarter.

EPS of $0.27, 28 cents short of consensus, could have been even worse if not for favorable tax tailwinds.

It seems like yesterday when Little Rock-based retailer Dillard's (DDS) reported an outstanding 2017 holiday quarter. Comps had started to recover, gross margins experienced a surprising YOY increase, and EPS landed over a dollar above consensus estimates.

Well, the third quarter of 2018 reported early this Thursday looked nothing like that.

Total revenues of $1.46 billion did not look bad at first glance. In fact, merchandise sales of $1.42 billion (i.e. ex-service charges and other income) beat consensus by a timid $20 million. Comps improved sequentially, jumping from 1% in 2Q18 to a more satisfactory 3%. The management team indicated noticeable strength in women's accessories and lingerie, but with the very meaningful ladies' apparel department looking soft compared to the total company average.

The main problem with Dillard's quarter can be best observed further down the P&L. Gross margin fell off a cliff, down 190 bps YOY that compared very unfavorably to the 40-bp increase witnessed the last time I looked at the company, back in February. The deterioration in profitability was highly relevant and impactful to earnings, as I estimate that each 10-bp improvement in gross margin, holding all else constant, amounts to a very noticeable seven-cent tailwind to EPS.

CEO William Dillard II seemed discouraged that "markdowns weighed heavily on gross margin, particularly in the first month" of the quarter. Glass half full investors may argue that back-end trends could be positive leading to the holiday season. Also, one could assume that heavy discounting might have been needed to better position the retailer's inventory for the important shopping months. I'm a bit more cynical, however, and believe that the margin deterioration taints the retailer's sales performance, which I believe can be largely credited to heavy promotional activity.

See summarized P&L below. Notice how opex remained very much under control, accounting for only 33.1% of revenues vs. 33.8% last year - likely aided by a slightly lower store count. A bit of one-off tax benefit further helped Dillard's deliver a pitiful EPS of $0.27, 28 cents short of consensus, that could have been worse if not for favorable below-the-op line tailwinds.

Not interested in DDS

Once upon a time, I was encouraged by Dillard's robust performance amid a competitive and challenging retail environment that has made victims of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and J.C. Penney (JCP). The tides have turned very fast, and it's hard to be bullish about the Arkansas company ahead of the crucial holiday weeks.

Company/Ticker Forward PE LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Price/Book Dillard's - DDS 10.1x 7.0% 1.4x 1.0x Kohl's (KSS) 13.1x 7.0% 1.9x 2.2x Macy's (M) 7.6x 6.5% 1.2x 1.7x Nordstrom (JWN) 14.8x 7.0% 2.1x 7.9x

Playing to Dillard's favor is a stock that looks inexpensive. On a forward P/E basis, it trades significantly below peers KSS and JWN, while from a P/B perspective DDS is about as cheap as it gets in the space.

Still, I would rather not play with fire, particularly in a volatile and uncertain sector like retail and just ahead of the fourth quarter. Among the peer group, I continue to favor an unjustifiably punished M, and will continue to monitor DDS from a safe distance.

