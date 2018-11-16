When Will The Global Slowdown Hit Bottom?

“We think the Fed pivoting dovish would put the floor in these beleaguered asset classes and markets,” Hedgeye Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale says (an early to mid 2019 event).

Asia, Europe and Emerging Markets have all been in a synchronized slowdown throughout much of 2018.

Remember when virtually every single market pundit was all bulled up on Emerging Markets and its ilk at the beginning of the year? We do.

Look around the world.

The important question now: when will those equity markets bottom and look investible on the long side again?

Getting ahead of the crowd is a huge part of what makes Hedgeye tick. Our Macro analyst team believes several countries could begin turning the corner into buying opportunities in 2019. But Macro analyst Darius Dale warns investors that there is “still a ton of risk to manage” when it comes to global markets.

“We think the Fed pivoting dovish would put the floor in and around these beleaguered asset classes and markets,” Dale explains in the clip above. “But it’s November 12th. This is definitely an early-to-mid Q1 [2019] event.”

