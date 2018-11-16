Equity CEFs: You Want To Know The One CEF That Was Positive In 2008?

The funny thing is that the distribution yields are pretty much the same at around 10% so if you think the markets stay defensive, you should be making this swap.

On the other hand, several Eaton Vance funds continue to trade at premium valuations despite negative NAV performances this year. Who does that?

I watch the Eaton Vance equity CEFs like a hawk each trading-day so its shocking to me when investors sell down the most defensive Eaton Vance CEF in a weak-market.

During the financial crisis in 2008, there was only one equity CEF that I know of that was positive at market price total return and that fund was the Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income fund (ETJ), $9.16 market price, $9.60 NAV, -4.6% discount, 10.0% current market yield.

Do the math. ETJ's market price was at $18.70 on December 31, 2007 and was at $17.98 on December 31, 2008. Throw in $1.80 of distributions during the year (back then, Eaton Vance paid quarterly at $0.45/share for ETJ) and that results in a positive 5.8% total return for ETJ in 2008.

Now, ETJ's NAV was down -4.3% for the year when you add back the $1.80/share in distributions too but that was still much better than the S&P 500 (SPY), which was down -36.4% in 2008.

So what's shocking to me is that here we are in a defensive market environment and who knows if we go into something worse than a correction like a bear market or even a repeat of 2008, but you wouldn't know that by watching how the Eaton Vance CEFs trade in a weak market. ETJ will often be the weakest Eaton Vance CEF at market price when the markets are weak while lagging NAV funds like the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global fund (EXG), $8.71 market price, $8.56 NAV, 1.7% premium, 10.5% current market yield and the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy/Write Opportunities fund (ETW), $10.90 market price, $10.46 NAV, 4.6% premium, 10% current market yield, are often holding up the best.

That is completely opposite of what should be going on, particularly for EXG, which is normally NOT at a premium valuation but is usually at the widest discount of all of the Eaton Vance equity CEFs. Now I could understand if EXG and ETW were showing better NAV performance this year but BOTH have negative NAV performance and yet BOTH trade at premium valuations! Here is the YTD performance figures for all three funds.

Now EXG and ETW are global funds and that certainly has contributed to their negative NAV performances this year but why would you take the chance that Europe or Asia will now outperform the US and in any event, ETJ is at a much lower valuation anyway with really the same market yield and a lower NAV yield (i.e. easier to cover).

ETJ is Eaton Vance's only risk-managed CEF which means that the fund sells S&P 500 index options against 96% of the fund's portfolio value and then also buys out-of-the-money S&P 500 put options representing 96% of the notional value of the portfolio as well. This makes ETJ one of, if not the most "bear market" friendly fund you can own and even though Eaton Vance has positioned ETJ's stock portfolio more aggressively since 2008 to capture more market upside, the fact remains that ETJ's NAV will hold up far better than just about any other equity CEF in a bear market.

So if you think the markets are going to stay defensive, this is a NO BRAINER. You sell ETW and EXG immediately at a premium valuation and buy ETJ at a discount.

Note: Though both EXG and ETW also sell options and thus have a degree of defensive positioning as well, EXG's NAV is going to be far more vulnerable to a market sell off due to its relatively low 50% sell index options on its stock portfolio. ETW sells 95% index options so is relatively more defensive than EXG though only ETJ buys put options as well and thus is far more defensive than either.

All three funds have 100% all stock portfolios though as pointed out earlier, ETJ is virtually all US stocks while EXG and ETW own US and international stocks, i.e. are global. Here are ETJ's top 10 holdings as of September 30th, 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short SPY