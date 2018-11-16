Veritone: Don't Trust The Dead-Cat Bounce

Veritone's bottom line continues to be of greater importance, as the company is quickly burning through the bulk of its cash reserves with no line of sight to profitability.

If there's one stock that has fully deserved the massive pummeling it received in the month of October, it's Veritone (VERI), the company behind a platform called aiWARE that helps clients (which currently number less than 100) draw insights from a variety of other companies' AI and machine learning platforms. Prior to reporting Q3 earnings, Veritone was trading at 52-week lows, before its revenue upside ahead of Wall Street expectations catapulted the stock 10%:

VERI data by YCharts

In my view, however, this is just a dead-cat bounce that has been retraced, and is likely to fall further. Bears have the correct view on Veritone - this is a company with little IP, a reliance on a legacy ad-tech business to drive minimal revenues, and an AI platform that is growing far too slowly for its small scale. In my prior article, I assessed Veritone's cash burn rate. Unfortunately, that cash burn picture has gotten only worse with this quarter's results, underscored by a nearly twenty-point drop in gross margins.

Depending on how you look at it, the fact that Veritone sold $30.6 million worth of stock at $18 per share in mid-June is either a tremendous success or a massive swindle. Even after getting 3x the value out of its shares relative to where they are trading now, Veritone has burned through nearly all of its proceeds from that offering in a relatively short amount of time. Seeing how badly investors got burned in the last offering, it's unlikely that Veritone will find much success in another secondary offering should it need to raise more capital - which, after looking at Veritone's latest cash flow trends, may be very soon.

Many software companies that have found themselves in trouble this year have elected to save themselves via a buyout. Cloudera (CLDR) and Hortonworks (HDP), for example, decided to merge after seeing both of their stocks slide and overcoming fears that its Hadoop offerings would eventually become commoditized. Similarly, Apptio (APTI) announced it was being acquired by famed growth equity investor Vista Equity Partners after falling nearly 50% from its pre-October highs. Even the large-cap company Red Hat (RHT) elected to tie the knot with IBM (IBM) after concerns of a top-line deceleration sent shares spiraling.

For Veritone, however, an acquisition scenario is an unlikely exit for this struggling stock for some simple reason: it has very limited IP. Veritone's aiWARE platform does a good job at stitching together other companies' AI platforms, but it's not a valuable technology in and of itself. Veritone's slow ramp in its AI business and limited clientele is a reflection of how low-profile this business really is.

In my view, Veritone will be one of the next small-cap tech stocks to hit zero. Investors would be wise not to buy the stock in hopes of a rebound.

Q3 download: slow AI growth; concerning cash burn

Here's a look at Veritone's results in the third quarter:

Figure 1. Veritone 3Q18 results

Source: Veritone investor relations

Total revenues grew more than 2x, at 103% y/y growth to $7.5 million. This is a massive beat over Wall Street's expectations of $5.5 million (+48% y/y), and also showed a massive improvement over last quarter's flat growth. Underneath the hood, however, Veritone disclosed that $2.2 million of these revenues were sourced from acquisitions. Without their contribution, revenues would have been $5.3 million and fallen in line with Wall Street's expectations.

In addition, Veritone's revenues continue to persist in quite the wrong mix, still tilting heavily toward its legacy media agency business:

Figure 2. Veritone revenue split

Source: Veritone investor relations

Meanwhile, AI-driven revenues - essentially the only piece of Veritone that investors should be concerned with - only tacked on an additional $1 million in revenue ($0.3 million of which was derived from acquired company Wazee Digital). The company's additional AI metrics also reveal a business that is plugging along rather slowly:

Figure 3. Veritone AI metrics

Source: Veritone investor relations

Veritone only reported nine net new customer additions, with four of these customers not expected to renew after the midterm elections are over. Also, note that while Veritone's MRR rose 41% y/y, MRR actually dropped significantly on a sequential basis from $214k to $191k. For a business the size of Veritone, we'd expect to see a continual escalation of MRR, not a sequential decline. Here are a few additional qualitative comments from the CFO on MRR on the Q3 earnings call:

"Our monthly recurring revenue or MRR under agreements in effect of the end of Q3 increased 41% to $191,000 from $135,000 in the third quarter last year. It’s important to note that MRR excludes some agreements we have with media customers that are variable revenue, as well as the project based revenues in our legal protocol, that’s why our MRR was up 41% while our total AI operating system revenue was up 150%. We see these dynamic continuing overtime."

Perhaps what was more concerning about Veritone's quarter, however, was its accelerated pace of losses. Gross margins, in particular, fell precipitously from 92% in 3Q17 to 79% this quarter, while adjusted EBITDA losses widened to -$8.6 million:

Figure 4. Veritone EBITDA

Source: Veritone investor relations

The impact of these growing losses will be felt on Veritone's strained balance sheet. Year-to-date, the company has burned through -$25.0 million in operating cash flows and another -$3.5 million in capex, for total free cash flow of -$28.6 million. If we include the -$9.6 million of cash paid for acquisitions this year, that cash burn hits nearly $40 million - which is about the amount of cash Veritone has left on its balance sheet. If we add marketable securities, the company has just $64.7 million of cash and cash equivalents left:

Figure 5. Veritone balance sheet

Source: Veritone investor relations

Investors are no longer under the impression that fast-growing tech stocks can eventually succumb into bankruptcy: earlier this year, storage vendor Tintri also shuttered its windows. While Veritone has yet to exhibit the negative y/y revenue declines and customer defections that Tintri did in its final quarters, its rate of cash burn versus its current cash balances foreshadows a similar pattern. Assuming cash burn continues at its current run rate, Veritone has barely over a year of liquidity left before it has to struggle to raise capital again.

Final thoughts

Investing in Veritone is akin to banking on a moonshot that has already signaled it won't work out. The pace of growth is too slow for it to attain the critical mass it needs to become a reputable, mainstream software vendor. Its ragtag collection of advertising clients has kept Veritone afloat for this long, but as its secondary offering cash dries up, investors will be looking to the high-margin AI business to begin producing cash flows and become self-reliant. Needless to say, Veritone is far from this ideal scenario, with a sluggish customer count compounded against flat to declining MRR.

Continue to avoid Veritone - despite already suffering a 70% loss this year, this stock has far more to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.