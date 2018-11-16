YY: Strong Q3 On Static Live And Stronger Huya Performance

The firm’s different segments have been growing rapidly and are expected to continue its growth over the next quarter and coming year.

YY Inc. (YY) is a unique Chinese company offering investors exposure to the live streaming market in China. With the firm's goal being the creation of a renowned social network encompassing different clients and operating within different media fields such as music and streaming, gaming and online dating, the company continues to make strides in this direction.

The above rides on the fact that they are operating within an economically endowed zone within which a significant demand base is available to meet their product. With localization being a key factor, the firm has been able to tap into a niche and grow their client base thus ensuring their revenue base follows an upward trajectory.

As a result, the firm has ably achieved revenue of Rmb 4.1 billion (US $597 million), representative of a 33% year over year (YoY) growth from the Rmb 3.09 billion announced over the same period in 2017. The revenue growth carried down into its net income margin over the same period, indicating management's ability to manage both the top and bottom lines.

The Live and Huya Affair

The rise of social media was promulgated by sites such as Myspace which brought the idea of interconnectivity to the world. However, it wasn't until the advent of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that the idea was taken to a new level, one which would see Facebook and other social media platforms such as Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and LinkedIn (LNKD) become both global financial and technological giants. As a result, companies operating within the technology space have taken a leaf from their predecessors' books, trying first to onboard their clients and creating a feel of a social network prior to introducing new products to them. This is especially so for firms within the media space.

YY Inc. is among these firms. The firm continues to present the Chinese market with the opportunity to connect while they enjoy some of their favorite social activities. Meanwhile, the platform has been growing their operating base, with their clients on the platform now standing at 39 million.

Initially, YY started out with the YY Live application which the firm marketed throughout China. Their pitch was centered around the application's ability to offer music audios and videos, streaming services for dating applications and games as well as access to financial shows and topics. Lately, however, they have morphed into the Huya (HUYA) application which specializes in broadcasting games.

Competitive Edge and Partnerships

The two applications both provide content to their clients, with Huya being a bit more specialized. With a user base of 39 million (13% YoY growth in 3Q18), the platforms boast a wide audience from which they can generate revenues. Despite the stellar double-digit growth, the numbers still represent a decline from the 20% YoY growth exhibited in 1H18. The firm has therefore adopted a different strategy to growing their client base, partnering with Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi partnership will offer YY the opportunity to tap into the over 200 million users currently available on the platform and offers them the opportunity to convert these users. With the deal scheduled to commence in December 2018, there is a lot to look forward to from the cooperation between the two firms going forward.

That said, there are a few drawbacks here as despite the ability to venture into a new marketplace, the deal will be dilutive to margins due to the revenue sharing agreement with Xiaomi. Moreover, both firms will need to roll out an airtight execution strategy for the deal to pan out. As a result, this strategy will need time and considerable resources to execute, however, it is bound to benefit the firm greatly in the long term.

In the meantime, their revenue base grew to Rmb 4.1 billion, 3% above Bloomberg's consensus estimates while their net profit position closed the quarter at Rmb 650.7 million, a 2.3% increase from their previous position of Rmb 636 million in the corresponding 2017 period - their non-GAAP net income increased by 19.7% to Rmb 787.0 million (US$114.6 million) from Rmb 657.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017. In spite of this, gross margins came in lower than analysts' estimates, ending the quarter at 34.8%, 154 basis points lower than consensus estimates. We think this speaks to the firm's ability to leverage their operating expenses, great news for investors expecting further scale benefits. Finally, their non-GAAP EPS closed higher at Rmb 12.17, an 11% increase yoy, which and 3% higher than consensus estimates.

Internalization Strategy

While YY has till now mainly been operating in China, their management has been looking to grow their base on the international front. Starting off with the Xiaomi partnership, YY's management is seeking to grow their revenue base by venturing into other developed nations. The venture into the rest of Southeast Asia for instance, has been driven by the vast opportunity from the low mobile entertainment penetration in the region, presenting YY with the opportunity to be first mover and thus, gain a market share edge right off the bat.

Their main focus in international ventures has been Southeast Asia, with Japan following behind in YY's list of priority investments globally. US and Australia have also been identified as potential opportunities for investment and growth.

The Power of Huya

While both Live and Huya contribute to the firm's performance, Huya was the star of the quarter. The platform currently covers over 2000 long-tailed game titles, whereby gaming accounts for over 80% of the total viewership on the platform. The Huya platform has been the fastest growing division of YY thus far.

It comes as no surprise therefore, that Huya's revenue growth increased by 119% YoY to Rmb 1.3 billion in 3Q18, largely driving the overall company revenue. With this platform growing at the rate at which it has, we expect YY will continue full steam ahead.

View on the Stock

With current financials reflecting a predominantly China-based platform, YY's venture overseas should add a great deal of value. Their strategy seems to have been well thought out and should put them in a great position, especially in terms of gaining market share within the Southeast Asia region. This, coupled with growth in the Live and Huya products, is expected to drive YY's outperformance going forward in. see

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.