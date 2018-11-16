Chart The Next Step After The VRV Acquisition

Chart Industries (GTLS) announced the acquisition of VRV s.p.a. This acquisition could add a significant amount of business to an already fast-growing backlog. The acquisition was completed on November 15, 2018. That has the potential to send the stock price skyward for yet another year of good gains despite the deteriorating fundamentals of the stock market.

This stock may be a good holding even if a serious correction or downturn materializes. This major acquisition appears to have the potential to add to an already growing backlog. Chart Industries' common has often traded on news of a backlog increase. A major acquisition like this almost insures a backlog increase next year. Chart Industries is a worldwide operator. The company does business in enough places that an earnings decline is very unlikely unless a global recession hits. That global recession is very unlikely.

Instead, this company has a very long history of integrating acquisitions. This next acquisition is larger than many. But Chart Industries is now a lot larger than it used to be. Typically Chart allows plants of acquired companies to operate as they have with the same management. Normally just the sales function is combined with the Chart sales force to achieve a broader sales reach. Generally Chart does not consolidate product lines until near a life cycle end.

In this case, the medical oxygen division will be sold to partially pay for the transaction. Chart will use cash on hand for the rest. Generally after a transaction such as this the company makes a trip to the capital markets to increase liquidity. Chart usually issues convertible bonds that convert at a price approximately 20% higher than the latest stock price. This usually keeps the interest on the bonds to a nominal 1% or so.

Management always claims that the acquisitions are accretive. That's usually the case due to the high price-to-earnings ratio of the stock price. Generally, management forces conversion of those bonds within five years. Usually the bonds convert a lot sooner. That constant conversion and trips to the debt market provide a steady stream of money for accretive acquisitions.

The big payoff is usually the additional revenue, and profits an acquisition like this adds to the company sales. Generally revenue from this acquisition will be in excess of $100 million the first year. Under some rosy scenarios the revenue from the latest acquisition could approach $200 million in fiscal year 2019. Management usually manages to improve pricing and profit margins of units acquired. So this acquisition could provide a significant "bump up" in fiscal year 2019.

Earnings already were slated for a large increase. This acquisition could allow management to post earnings per share about double the year before. Current management guidelines for next year appear more conservative. However, that view should change as the acquisition is integrated. This management tends to update guidance every quarter.

This would continue a string of post industry downturn substantial earnings gains. Typically the recovery and industry growth phase lasts about five to seven years after a downturn. So there appears to be plenty of time left for further company growth. Chart Industries generally grows very fast to command an above average price-to-earnings ratio during industry upturns.

Chart Industries Strategic Investor Update October, 2018.

As shown above, VRV is expected to contribute at least $120 million in sales to the consolidated company in fiscal year 2019. This year, management already has increased guidance to about $1.2 billion in sales for the year. Note that management already had the financing arranged prior to the initial purchase announcement as the complete sale and financing was announced at the same time.

Management also appears to be able to squeeze another percent of costs out of the expense stream to enlarge the EBITDA about another $12 million or so over the next several years. Combined with the rapid growth of the beginning recovery, that increasing margins assures several years of significant growth.

Deleveraging the balance sheet will most likely be accomplished by forcing the conversion of convertible debt. As long as the current industry recovery continues, the stock price should continue to climb to allow management to force conversion.

The downturn in 2015 did catch the company with a convertible issue that could not be converted because the stock price fell. Then management simply refinanced the debt at a slightly lower conversion ratio. The stock price is now above that conversion price and has been for awhile. At some point in the near future, management will undoubtedly feel confident enough to force conversion of the issue.

Chart Industries Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Cash flow is increasing dramatically as shown above. Normally this company generates a significant amount of cash once the recovery is sufficiently underway. In a sense, the free cash flow provides some assurances that the substantial goodwill on the balance sheet has some ongoing value.

The acquisitions from the past year combined with the acquisitions of the current year have the ability to materially increase future cash flows. Generally this company spends relatively little on research and development of new products. Instead this company prefers to purchase companies with new products that are about to "take off" at decent prices. The relatively highly valued stock price makes this strategy extremely viable and often results in continued above average growth.

Chart Industries Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

The downside to the current growth is the growing dependence on the energy industry for orders. Much of the rapid growth shown above is from the energy industry. Now that the medical oxygen (and related products) division has been sold, that dependence on the energy industry will grow. The diversification of the past will to some extent lessen.

Chart often survives industry downturns with orders from other industries such as the food industry. Other industry growth to replace the sold division will become more important in the future. During the last downturn, energy orders briefly dropped to zero. So business was sorely needed from other industries to keep the plants running as well as some minimal cash flowing into the company coffers.

This latest acquisition will stretch the company ratios a bit. Debt to EBITDA may top three for awhile. However, the typical interest rate costs are usually around 1% due to the conversion feature of a significant portion of the debt. Most likely Chart will opportunistically refinance the latest debt as soon as possible with a conversion feature above the current stock price. That will free up the credit line for more potential acquisitions.

Chart typically acquires a couple of companies each year. Those acquisitions generally account for a substantial part of the growth of the company. Therefore a successful acquisition plan is a very important part of the company strategy.

The stock should double over the next year from the current price. Typically this stock trades on the increasing order rate shown above. If orders slow, then it's usually time to exit the position and wait for the next recovery cycle. Right now orders appear on a firm uptrend. Management has a great and successful history integrating acquisitions. So the risk of a bad acquisitions result is fairly minimal.

Margins are still returning to familiar levels of better times past. Management intends to increase margins this time at the cyclical top. Even without that, management usually manages to double the size of the sales at industry tops from the last industry cyclical top in 2015. That implies a fair amount of sales and earnings growth ahead. The stock is very volatile, however. So fasten your seat belts for a very exciting ride.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chart Industries and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.