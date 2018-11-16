November 16: Natural Gas Weekly - Fear In, Fear Out

This report covers the week ending November 16, 2018. Daily data for November 10 to November 15 is estimated. Daily data for November 16 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 718 bcf for the week ending November 16 (up as much as 23.0% w-o-w, and up as much as 20% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but surged from +24% to +45% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above the 9-year norm since February 24, 2017.

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down significantly across the country – particularly, in the Southwest and Midwest parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree days (HDDs) jumped by no less than 65% w-o-w in the week ending November 16. However, non-degree day factors were no longer supporting any extra consumption. The most important four non-degree day factors that we are looking at are: the spread between natural gas and coal, wind speeds, hydro inflows and nuclear outages.

Specifically, higher ng/coal spreads have already reduced some 3.0 bcf/d of potential coal-to-gas-switching, while the level of nuclear outages has normalized. According to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear outages averaged 14,200 MW this week, which was only 5% above the 5-year average. Overall, however, total energy demand (measured in total degree days) should be above last year’s level by no less than 30%.

Total exports went up by 2% w-o-w – mostly due to stronger LNG sales – while, pipeline outflows into Canada and Mexico were down. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass and Cove Point together served no less than six LNG tankers this week (total natural gas carrying capacity of 22 bcf).

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 76 consecutive weeks now. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 89.7 bcf/d in November, 89.0 bcf/d in December and 88.0 bcf/d in January. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 94.3 bcf per day for the week ending November 16 (up 11.0% y-o-y, but essentially flat w-o-w).

Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be negative at around -52 bcf. The volume is as much as 130 bcf below last week’s results and around 78 bcf below the 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is below last year’s level and below the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast (see below) and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds and hydro inflows.

At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily (early morning and afternoon) update on the weather forecast as well as a full update on the end-of-season storage outlook + early morning update on nuclear outages. In addition, we publish the latest results of the extended-range ECMWF model (twice per week). Consider signing up, if interested (see the link below).

Weather Forecast And Trading

The weather models returned sharp bearish changes on Thursday. At around 02:11 EST, we notified our clients that GFS 00z Ensemble model has removed some 30+ bcf of potential natural gas consumption over the next 15 days (or around 2 bcf per day). Later, at around 02:30 EST, it became clear the ECMWF 00z Operational model was also showing some strong bearish changes. As of 03:05 EST, it became abundantly clear that weather models are essentially reversing all the gains in projected heating degree days (HDDs) compared to Wednesday’s results. Obviously, we raised our short bets in January contract.

Storage, LNG And Coal-To-Gas Switching

You already know that this summer the market has “tricked” us into believing that it can (and indeed willing to) tolerate large storage deficits. But then, having allowed these huge storage deficits to run unchecked, the market suddenly found itself exposed to weather volatility. Weather volatility always leads to price volatility (especially during the winter), but this time, it is particularly strong because the storage level is historically low (currently, 601 bcf below the 5-year average). Therefore, it will be the weather models, which will decide where the price is heading next.

Fundamentally, however, the price of $4.900 that we saw on Wednesday makes absolutely no sense in the long term. Indeed, such a high price can even damage U.S. foreign policy, one of the key elements of which is to help Europe to wean itself off Russian natural gas. But, unfortunately, with the local dry gas price of $4.900 + liquefaction cost + freight cost, it is not profitable to exports U.S. LNG anywhere in Europe (at least not from Sabine Pass).

Cove Point is located geographically closer to Europe (particularly to the UK), so it can still squeeze some extra margin, but not much. In this respect, the recent deal with Poland looks awkward. Asian prices are still high enough to earn exporters some profit, but even there LNG prices have been falling lately (see the chart below).

Source: International Monetary Fund, World Bank, companies' reports.

There is also another development taking place at the price of $4.900 per MMBtu and that is that coal-to-gas-switching is essentially disappearing entirely. That is the reason why when we updated our long-term storage forecasting model this morning, it returned a rather “bearish” result for the end-of-withdrawal season – 1,601 bcf (+216 vs. market expectations and +247 vs. 2018 results).

Therefore, provided there are no more bullish shocks in the weather models, it now makes sense to sell the rallies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.