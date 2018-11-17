A 9.5% Yield, 16 Straight Hikes, And Stronger Growth In 2019

They closed on a big growth project in Q3, which will ramp up earnings in 2019.

The yield is 9.55%, with 1.12X coverage that should improve in 2019.

We added PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) to the Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio back on 1/22/18. Although its price/unit has come down ~-2.8% over the past two quarters, it has held up considerably better than most other midstream pipeline companies during the autumn crude price swoon.

PBFX has delivered a total return of 8.11%, as of 11/15/18, thanks to the $1.97 in four quarterly distributions we've collected.

Management has raised the quarterly payout for 16 straight quarters - they went ex-dividend this week for their Q3 '18 distribution of $.50/unit. At $20.95, PBFX yields 9.55%. Like most energy-related LP's, PBFX pays in a FEB/May/Aug/Nov. cycle. It should go ex-dividend again in February '19:

While we applaud management's payout hike streak, we're less sanguine about PBFX's declining distribution coverage over the past four quarters, in which it went from 1.22X in Q4 '17, to 1.07X in Q3 '18.

However, part of the Q3 '18 DCF decline was to due to capex: "During the quarter, we spent approximately $1.3 million in maintenance capex and approximately $19.6 million on growth projects. As a result, we generated $28.5 million of cash available for distribution, which represents a quarterly coverage ratio of approximately 1.07 times." (Source: Q3 '18 earnings call)

IDRs:

PBFX's general partner collects Incentive Distribution Rights monies via PBF LLC. In Q1-3 '18, this amount was $10M, ~13% of the total distributions. This strikes us a relatively low percent vs. many of the other IDR splits we've seen in the MLP universe.

(Source: Q3 '18 10Q)

Profile:

PBFX is the yieldco arm of PBF Energy (PBF) - both companies are managed by the same executives, and PBF owns 100% of the GP of PBFX, and 44% of the LP interests of PBFX.

PBF is one of the largest independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the US.

It's the fourth-largest refiner and the second most complex independent refiner in the US. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

(Source: PBFX site)

Earnings:

One of the issues with growth projects is that the earnings don't just start flowing at the flip of a switch. Moreover, companies often incur more expenses before they see any benefit from the new assets.

In PBFX's case, we've seen interest charges rise by ~$6.1M in Q1-3 '18, which is another reason for the $8.5M decrease in DCF.

(Source: PBFX site)

Sequentially, Q3 '18 saw rises vs. Q2 '18 in revenue, net income, EBITDA, EPU, and a slight increase in DCF:

PBFX has had strong distribution growth of 13.22% over the past four quarters. Distribution coverage/unit fell -18.75%, from 1.38X to 1.12X, due to 8.24% unit growth and a -6.51% decline in DCF. Guidance Vs. Actuals:

Management upped its full-year 2018 EBITDA guidance from $151M to a range of $155 - $160M on its Q2 '18 release. We pro-rated their guidance figures to get a rough idea of how close they've come so far in Q1 -3 '18.

It looks like revenue and EBITDA are running ~4% lower than guidance, and net income is ~-3.5% behind, all roughly in line with the updated guidance.

However, with the new East Coast assets and the company's organic growth projects coming online, the distribution coverage number should improve moving forward.

New Development:

On October 1, PBFX finalized the acquisition of its East Coast Storage Assets. "The facility is dedicated to crude oil, fuel oil, intermediates and asphalt, and has 4 million barrels of storage capacity, over half of which is heated. As of January 1, 2019, the tanks will be fully contracted, and we expect to hit our run rate EBITDA of $15.5 million by January 1, 2020, a full year ahead of our initial guidance we provided when we announced the transaction in August." (Source: Q3 '18 earnings call)

(Source: PBFX site)

Management sees an added benefit to the East Coast system assets that's related to the 2020 IMO regulation, which will limit sulphur content of bunker fuel for ships to a maximum of 0.5%:

"In addition to the storage tanks, the facility has ideal proximity and accessibility to PBF Energy's East Coast refining and logistics system. With IMO around the corner, we believe that there will be incremental opportunities to increase profitability at the facility above our stated guidance. With this acquisition, our East Coast Logistics system now includes over 3 million barrels of clean product storage and approximately 5 million barrels of heavy storage." (Source: Q3 '18 earnings call)

Growth Projects:

PBFX has had a mix of EBITDA growth since PBFX's IPO, with 26% coming from organic gains, and 74% coming from dropdown assets from PBF. Management is targeting a hefty $100M in organic EBITDA growth over the next four years. With the trailing EBITDA of $150M, that $100M target represents a 67% rise.

(Source: PBFX site)

Management has upped its investment in expansion capex by ~$13.35M thus far in 2018.

(Source: PBFX site)

Risks:

Dilution and Debt Leverage: This is always something to watch out for in LP's. Since they pay out the lion's share of their cash flow, management must usually go to the equity and capital markets to fund growth. As we detail in the Financials section, PBFX's debt leverage has risen over the past four quarters.

A potential conflict of interest stems from the fact that PBFX shares management with PBF, so there may be a temptation to charge PBFX too high of a price for dropdown assets, resulting in overburdening it with debt. This can be solved with a conflicts committee reviewing prospective dropdown deals. So far, it hasn't been a problem.

Investors get a K-1 at tax time. There's a Tax page on the PBFX site where you can register to access your K-1 info and also download it into Turbo Tax.

Taxes For IRA Holders - Unrelated Business Taxable Income, UBTI, can potentially create a tax issue for IRA holders who invest in LPs. The non-taxable threshold for UBTI is $1,000.00/year. Moreover, you'll get more tax deferral advantages by investing in PBFX by investing in it via a taxable account.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $20.95, PBFX is 6.9% below analysts' lowest price target of $22.50 and 11% below the average $23.58 price target.

Valuations:

Although its attractive 9.55% yield is a bit lower than other high yield midstream LPs we cover, PBFX is getting a slight premium over the average price/DCF and EV/EBITDA. It's realizing a higher premium in its price/book and price/sales valuations.

Financials:

PBFX's ROA, ROE, and operating margin have declined over the past four quarters, and its net debt/EBITDA leverage has risen, as the company has taken on more debt for acquisitions. We've seen this pattern before with several other midstream firms - the new assets don't start to contribute to earnings on Day 1, but the company still has higher debt service.

Comparatively though, PBFX's ROA, ROE, interest coverage, and operating margin ratios all look better than group averages, and its net debt/EBITDA leverage is a bit lower.

Debt and Liquidity:

Overall debt has increased by ~ 3.6%, $20M so far in 2018. Management targets a long-term net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio of 3x to 4x.

PBFX had $464M in liquidity, including $18 million of cash and ~$446M available under its revolving credit facility, as of 9/30/18. Management shows an annualized Net debt to run rate EBITDA of 3.45X.

(Source: PBFX Q3 '18 10Q)

Summary:

Growing Pains: Growth isn't always linear - sometimes it zigs and zags. We feel that such is the case with PBFX, whose management has identified a long-range growth program, which should start to bear more fruit in Q1 2019 and beyond, as earnings from their new assets start kicking in.

Options:

PBFX's options aren't currently that attractive, but you can see details for more than 30 other option-selling trades in our Covered Calls Table, and also in our Cash Secured Puts Table, which we update throughout each trading day.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services. Our legacy service, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has focused on selling options on dividend stocks since 2009.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. These stocks are often low beta equities that offer stronger price protection vs. market volatility. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.