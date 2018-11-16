EXG: Revisiting After Price Decline

The fund is quite well diversified and its portfolio looks about as solid as it can be.

EXG has traded at a premium for much of the last year and I generally do not like buying funds at a premium.

Back in September, I published an article on the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG), a relatively high-yielding closed-end fund that has been in and out of my portfolio over much of the past ten years. At the time of the article, the fund was trading at a 4.5% premium to NAV, so it was difficult for me to justify initiating a position in the fund when there are plenty of other closed-end funds that are trading at a discount to NAV. However, since that time, the share price of the fund has fallen significantly, so I decided it might be worth taking another look at the fund.

Explaining The Decline

As just mentioned, EXG has gotten sold off fairly dramatically over the past month or two, falling from $9.73 on September 12 to $8.71 today. This is a decline of 11.71%.

This is much worse performance than the S&P 500 (SPY) delivered over the same period.

Admittedly, part of this decline is likely due to the broader market sell-off, although that certainly cannot explain all of the reason why EXG underperformed the market during the period. I can, however, think of a few reasons to explain this underperformance. One of the reasons that come to mind is that EXG is similar to many closed-end funds in that it does not have anywhere near the liquidity of a large-cap ETF like SPY. Therefore, if only a relatively small number of holders get spooked and sell, then it can have a somewhat significant impact on the price. In addition, most closed-end funds have very limited institutional ownership, so in the event of a market sell-off, they do not have the advantage of a big money buyer to step in and buy up shares as ETFs sometimes do. Finally, as I explained in my previous article, EXG was a bit pricey before, so some of this decline may be due to that overvaluation being corrected.

About The Fund

EXG describes its objective as seeking both current income and capital appreciation by investing in global stocks along with writing call options against a portion of its portfolio. This objective might make one think that the fund invests mostly in dividend stocks but that does not actually appear to be the case. Here are the top ten holdings of the fund:

As we can see here, only two of the top four holdings, Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), pay a dividend and neither one of them offers a particularly large one. The remaining companies in the top ten are mostly dividend-payers though.

One thing that is nice to see is that none of the fund's holdings represent a concentrated position. As I have discussed in numerous previous articles, I dislike seeing any single position occupy more than 5% of a fund's overall portfolio. This is because once a holding gets much above that level, it exposes the overall portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. This means that if some event occurs that causes the price of that single heavily-weighted stock to decline, then it can end up dragging the whole portfolio down with it. EXG has done an excellent job at avoiding this problem, which is quite nice to see.

A look at the fund's top ten holdings may also lead an investor to think that it is heavily weighted towards the information technology sector but, in fact, that is not the case either. In fact, as we can see here, the fund is quite well diversified across industries:

In fact, this fund looks to be more balanced than the S&P 500 index as a whole, which is very heavily-weighted towards information technology.

This does certainly make some sense from the perspective of an income fund, however. This is because the information technology sector does not pay out much in the way of dividends. In fact, it is somewhat difficult to under why Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) are even in the fund unless EXG is selling options against these positions to generate income while it waits for capital gains. Admittedly, up until early October, these two stocks were handing investors pretty consistent capital gains so that could certainly explain their presence here.

One thing that we do see here is that for a global fund, EXG has substantial exposure to the United States:

As we can see here, fully 57.8% of the fund's assets are invested in the United States. This is not exactly out of line with what a lot of global funds do, but it is still somewhat surprising to see. With that said though, the United States has been by far the safest place to invest for quite some time. This is due to the troubles that emerging markets, the eurozone, and China have all encountered over the past decade and the fact that many of these problems have not yet been resolved. Thus, it does make some sense for the fund to be keeping the majority of its assets in the United States.

Distributions

As EXG is primarily an income-focused closed-end fund, one might expect the fund to boast a sizable distribution. This is, in fact, the case and the yield have only gotten better due to the recent price decline. EXG currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.076 per share, which works out to $0.912 per share annually. This gives the fund a current distribution yield of 10.47%, which likely appeals to many yield-seeking investors.

The fund has been maintaining this distribution level since March of 2017 when it was forced to cut the distribution from $0.0813 per share monthly.

The reason for this cut is that the persistent outperformance of American markets relative to international ones meant that the fund was struggling to generate enough dividend income or call premium income to maintain the former distribution without having to cut into the net asset value too much. The market largely shrugged off the cut at the time, which is a good thing. The fund has largely been able to maintain its net asset value until the recent trouble, which means that it has not been overpaying its owners:

With that said though, if the recent market volatility causes the fund's premium income to drop, then we may see another distribution cut.

Valuation

In the introduction, I stated that the fund's recent price decline might make it much more appealing on a valuation perspective. The usual way to value closed-end funds is by looking at their net asset value. The net asset value is the value of all of the securities held by the fund minus any outstanding debt. Thus, it is essentially the liquidation value of the fund. Ideally, we want to buy the fund when it is trading at a price below its net asset value as this means that we are buying the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. As of the time of writing, EXG has a net asset value of $8.48 per share and trades hands for $8.71 per share, which means that it is trading at a 2.71% premium to net asset value. While this fund has traded at a premium for much of this year, I would rather wait until it starts trading at a discount before buying in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EXG has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past two months but any hope that we had that this would give us a good entry price has been dashed. With that said, the fund does remain a good income fund that boasts global exposure and a very high distribution yield that should be appealing to many investors.

