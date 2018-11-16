Murphy Oil Cleans The Table Again

Murphy Oil (MUR) announced a joint venture with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) that left no scraps behind. This roughly $1 billion deal should be accretive to the Murphy shareholders from the beginning. Murphy further states that any free cash flow generated will be used to jump start the Eagle Ford operations where the company has gotten some excellent results over the years. Shareholders should be seeing growth and more growth as a result of this news.

Source: Murphy Oil Joint Venture Presentation October 2018

Previously, the company exited the Gulf of Mexico (for the most part) during the previous sizable oil price downturn. Much of the operating acreage was sold and the cash was used to pay down debt. Remaining production as shown above (click on October presentation) was pretty minimal. The latest purchase puts the company squarely back into operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is not an outfit inclined to overpay for deals. Nor does management have to be in the latest hot basin. Instead this management generally waits for its price and then moves fast. The initial production already adds about 40 KBOED to corporate production. That amount of production is expected to grow until the Gulf of Mexico operations represent a core area with decent free cash flow.

Source: Murphy Oil Credit Suisse Conference September 2018 Presentation

The proposed acquisition will substantially (click on September 25 presentation) add to the above guided production for fiscal year 2018. Not many companies the size of Murphy Oil can grow production 20% in a year. The offshore operations tend to be very profitable for the company. Most of the areas shown above including the Gulf of Mexico joint venture are in areas that the company has a long history of operating.

This management is flexible enough to leave an operating area such as the Gulf of Mexico, when the price is right. Then, a few years later, return to that area because the price to return was again enticing. In the cases shown above, management has plenty of opportunities to grow the offshore business for years to come even if no new leases were obtained for a while.

Source: Murphy Oil Second-Quarter Earnings Presentation Slides

Debt remained at conservative levels (click on August 9 presentation) as shown above on the second-quarter conference call slides. An additional $900 million acquisition payment will be handled by using cash on hand as well as the debt facility. Even without the incremental 41 KBOED from the new joint venture, the key debt ratios remained conservative after the nearly billion dollar acquisition. Therefore, the company still has the flexibility to look for more accretive deals.

Several of the onshore projects were expected to "pay for themselves". A deal entered into involving the Canadian Kaybob Duvernay was originally expected to provide enough cash flow that management would not have to actually pay (from the company coffers) much of the purchase price. Canada has since had some transportation issues that Murphy has managed to avoid. So there is a good possibility that management will achieve that particular project goal.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled $324 million in the second quarter and $624 million for the six month year-to-date period. Management estimates that the newly acquired Gulf of Mexico production will have an operating cost of roughly $10 to $12 BOE. Therefore that newly acquired 41 KBOED has the ability to meaningfully add to the six-month cash flow figures.

A $40 BOED margin would add about $1,600,000 per day to cash flow or nearly $50 million a month. That sizable purchase will pay for itself relatively quickly considering that Gulf of Mexico wells have fairly low decline rates and relatively long production lives. If oil prices remain at current levels or climb a little, this company could easily have $3 billion in annual cash flow next year. Any growth from the other core areas would be "icing on the cake."

In addition to a strong cash position of roughly $900 million (before the recent purchase), the company has a nearly $2 billion credit line that is largely unused (except for minor things like letters of credit). Clearly this management has the flexibility to do anything it wants to do even after the latest acquisition.

The latest acquisition will make for some easy and large positive quarterly comparisons for at least a fiscal year. Much of the industry sees relatively strong oil pricing ahead. Therefore the increased drilling activity that management appears guiding towards is more than reasonable in the currently strong commodity price environment.

It will be very interesting to see the long-term growth rate that management guides toward after this acquisition. Management appears to be allocating some of the cash flow towards increasing the Gulf of Mexico production further. But much of the rest of the incremental cash flow appears to be going towards jump-starting the Eagle Ford towards a higher level of activity. Many Eagle Ford and Permian players now claim a payback period of about a year or at least definitely under 2 years with current oil prices. Such a scenario requires minimal hedging for long-term success.

Summary

Murphy Oil has long run an efficient, low-cost operation "under the radar". The Canadian property results appear to be improving dramatically. Management appears to have locked up transportation to decent markets both for the Canadian and the onshore Eagle Ford properties. As strong oil prices persist, the challenge will remain to continue to avoid big price discounts of product produced.

Well-run companies like Murphy Oil eventually become buyout candidates or they become very large. The future of this company appears to be extremely bright. The latest acquisition makes 20% production growth comparisons for the next year assured. More growth could come through drilling and the reinvestment of the massive cash flow to increase drilling activity.

This company has in the past opportunistically sold core operations and purchased core operations. Even though the latest operations in the Gulf of Mexico were minimal, the latest joint venture is in an area the company has had a long operating (if not continuous) history. Investors should expect more opportunistic sales and purchases in the future. This management is known for its patience in waiting for its price. Do not expect Murphy to overpay for an acquisition or sell cheaply. My past coverage of Murphy deals makes a good reference to this statement.

The initial 20% production growth should lead to a five-year doubling of the stock price from current levels. An opportunistic sale could lead to a decrease in production. Often times management finds a better used for the money obtained in the sale. Growth may be lumpy and management does not hesitate to cut the distribution if necessary. However, this company has a long history of growth that should continue well into the future.

