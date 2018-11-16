Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.'s (ADES) Announces Agreement to Acquire ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, Provides Refined Coal Business Update - Transcript

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Announces Agreement to Acquire ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, Provides Refined Coal Business Update Call November 16, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. With me on the call today are Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Greg Marken, Chief Financial Officer. This conference call is being webcast live within the Investors section of our website, and a downloadable version of today's presentation is available there as well. A webcast replay will also be available on our site and you can contact the Alpha IR Group for Investor Relations support at 312 445-2870.

Let me remind you that the presentation and remarks made today include forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are based on information that is currently available to us and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors identified on Slide 2 of today's slide presentation and other filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those factors or any other forward-looking statements to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances or for any other reason.

So, with that, I'll turn the call over to Heath Sampson.

Heath Sampson

Thanks, Ryan, and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us on short notice for the special call. Today is truly a transformative day for both our Company and our shareholders. Yesterday, after the close of market, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire ADA Carbon Solutions or Carbon Solutions, a North American leader in Powdered Activated Carbon or PAC.

With this acquisition, we are leveraging our long-standing market leadership in the North American mercury control market to refined coal as well as our historical platform in the broader emissions control industry. This transformative acquisition will create a market leader with complementary products and teams serving common customer base for both and well into the future. I'd like to thank all of our current employees for their hard work and also welcome the Carbon Solutions group that will be joining our team.

Before diving into more detail on this acquisition, I'd like to provide an update on refined coal and our capital allocation program.

Let's start on Slide 3. I'd like to provide a quick update on our Refined Coal business. As we reiterated over the last few quarters, we are continuing to feel strong tailwinds surrounding ours and Tinuum's efforts to close additional facilities. These tailwinds are the result of IRS credit clarification last year and increasing clarity on certain provisions within the tax bill, which has helped tax equity investors better understand the true impact of tax reform on their businesses.

As an update from our recent call, as of October 31, 2018, and inclusive of 19 refined coal facilities invested with third party investors, we now expect net RC cash flows to range between $225 million and $250 million to ADES through the end of 2021.

To maximize this refined coal opportunity and secure additional investors for the remaining unit, Tinuum has proactively installed 4 facilitates in preparation for investment. We have active ongoing conversations with potential tax equity investors for several facilities, and we should finalize those – if we should finalize those deals, they have the potential to add an additional 12 million in annual tons for Tinuum.

As a reminder, Tinuum's currently investor tonnage is approximately 60 million, this could increase Tinuum's invested tonnage by 20%. And each of these facilities could individually add between $5 million and $7 million of incremental annual cash flows to ADES. This has been our number one priority, and our commitment to leasing the idle unit is unaffected by our decision to move forward with the Carbon Solutions transaction. It is critical that investors understand that this acquisition is truly additive to our Refined Coal business.

Also remember that the Refined Coal business is run by an experienced independent management team with significant involvement from its owner including us for oversight and strategic guidance. This structure allows us to continue to execute in refined coal while devoting the resources necessary to win with Carbon Solutions.

Moving on to Slide 4. Let's review our capital allocation approach, which also remains unchanged by today's news. Since the start of our capital allocation program in the second quarter of 2017, we have paid or declared $36 million in dividends and repurchased $28 million in common stock. This provided a cumulative return of approximately $2.88 per share to shareholders.

Creating and distributing value to our shareholders is front of mind in everything we do, and we will continue to operate with that mindset going forward. That commitment was evidenced again this morning with our additional announcement that a new $20 million share repurchase plan was approved by our Board of Directors. So again, our dividend will remain $1 per share annually and we will continue to be opportunistic with our share repurchase programs as we move forward.

Let's continue on Slide 6. So, I can walk you through the details of the Carbon Solutions transaction. Carbon Solutions is the leading vertically integrated provider of PAC with a 45% share of the North American mercury control market, which is comprised of coal utilities and industrial companies. Carbon Solutions has invested nearly $400 million in its state of the art facilities and platform, facilitating their market-leading status, industry-leading R&D team and coveted position of being the industry's most reliable lowest cost provider.

It's also important for our investors to understand that ADES was in fact a founding investor and owner of Carbon Solutions until 2011. This provides us with unmatched insight into their match customers, product platforms and operations. Our investors know we've been an active player in the mercury control market with our technology that Tinuum uses to serve Refined Coal segment. Further, we have installed over one-third of the Powdered Activated Carbon equipment injection system in North America, and we have our niche and proved product and associated strong patent portfolio as well.

The combination of these items makes us uniquely positioned and the ideal owner that can most effectively leverage these assets to drive long term value. We will be acquiring Carbon Solutions for total consideration of $75 million before any deal and financing fee. The deal will be funded by a senior secured term loan or $70 million and the assumption of $10 million in equipment capital leases. The term loan is secured by ADES assets as well as cash flows from Tinuum and Carbon Solutions, and has an attractive coupon, no call protection and a three year tenure. So, we have ample cash flow to payout more quickly. The purchase price represents an adjusted even a multiple of roughly 4.2 times. But we believe that typical assets within the recurring chemical space gently trade at much higher levels.

An example of this is the recent Kuraray and Calgon transaction which was executed at approximately 16 times. However, we have been fortunate to pursue and complete this transaction during a significant market reset, which has allowed us to purchase the asset at a very favorable price. I want to be clear, although the price may appear distressed, these assets are not. Rather the seller was motivated to move the asset and we were able to complete this transaction at the right time. And these assets are in fact the best in the business and we'll talk more about that in a few minutes.

The deal is subject to standard and customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of 2018. It's also worth noting that we engaged a highly competitive process with multiple funding sources to finance this acquisition. Ultimately, we were thrilled to have received such an attractive financing with no dilution to our shareholders and to have obtained this financing from of financing from Apollo, one of our largest and longest standing shareholders. We feel very fortunate that we have such a confident shareholder committed to this deal and are grateful for their participation.

We expect 2018 pro forma adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $73 million and $18 million, respectively, inclusive of recently signed long-term customer contracts and tangible operating synergies. We have a clear line of sight into the SG&A base operating synergies and we expect them to range between $2 million to $3 million on an annual run rate basis and to be implemented by the middle of 2019.

Although we underwrote this asset to the current product offerings in mercury control, we also have the option to grow to adjacent non-coal fired power market, and the great news is this plant has the capacity to grow and benefit from contribution margins greater than 65%.

Let's turn to Slide 7, and provide a bit more detail on the Carbon Solutions company overview. Again, Carbon Solutions is a mercury control PAC leader and as you can see on this slide, the company is truly vertically integrated from mining to manufacturing to distribution. This allows the company to be the lowest cost producer of mercury capture in the industry. The company's assets are truly best in class.

Given the critical nature of Carbon Solutions products to its customers, its revenue streams are recurring in nature secured by multi-year requirement based contracts with blue chip utilities. In fact, Carbon Solutions has a consistent track record of renewing its customer base lending security to our financial projections. Carbon Solutions headquarters are located in Littleton, Colorado just a few miles away from our headquarters. The team there mostly consists of sales, R&D and administrative personnel.

And looking deeper at these assets, you'll see that Carbon Solutions owns the Five Forks lignite mine in Louisiana. The operations of that mine are subcontracted through a premier mining company North American Coal. It's Five Forks lignite mine is a 5,000 acre mile just 25 miles from its flagship plant, allowing it for a secure, low cost supply of high quality lignite. Further the lignite is also so abundant it provides us a stable supply of materials for the next 20 years with ability to expand leases another 20 years.

Moving on to the flagship operations, the Red River Plant. You can see that it is highly automated, non-union and impressively efficient operation. The plant offers over 6,000 points of automation and is uniquely designed so that it is able to sell excess power back to the grid.

Lastly, what the company produces in the southeast, it leverages the nationwide hub and spoke network at a strategically located distribution center with convenient access to rail line. This enables efficient just in time national distribution.

Slide 8 shows just how pronounced the cost advantage of using this unique, vertically integrated platform. Compared to two other primary competitors, who along with Carbon Solutions have an approximate 90% share of the PAC mercury control market today our costs are at least 15% to 20% lower than each of them based upon current utilization levels.

Additionally, the flagship plant is not currently near full utilization level, and as we drive utilization closer to the industry average of 85%, we expect it's already pronounced cost advantage to compound even further. Not only does this free capacity provide for deeper cost advantages, it also allows us ample flexibility to grow organically in the current market, but also provides an option to enter adjacent markets which we will discuss in greater detail later.

As we evaluated this market, we also wanted to make sure that we had solid downside protection if the pricing recovery flattened out. That's why this cost advantages is so critical, and as we believe that in any future market disruption, Carbon Solutions cost advantage would allow it to both maintain and even grow market share.

In addition to the cost advantage, coal-fired power and industrial are going to need mercury control for many years to come. Said another way, we believe the downside is protected. Not only that, but the available capacity offered to us provide significant upside potential that we have clear line of sight to, based upon understanding the customer base and product offerings. This will come in the form of incremental share gains within mercury control PAC as well as adjacent market opportunity.

Upon deal close, we will continue to aim to increase plant utilization rates closer to the industry average of 85% to fully capture the cost advantages available to us.

Slide 9 is a good overview of the activated carbon market within mercury control and the pathway to continued organic growth. Mercury control PAC is a subset of the broader North American activated carbon market, which is roughly 750 million pounds and growing at a rate of 3% annually. You can find helpful information on the broader activated carbon market located in the appendix of today's presentation. For now, let's focus on the mercury control consumables market which exclusive of refined coal is around $200 million to $250 million annually.

PAC is the dominant solution within the consumables market and the lead offering for mercury control emission treatment. This chart on the right hand of this slide puts into perspective the leading market position Carbon Solutions has in this space. Carbon Solutions holds the largest share. We expect to build on this share to leveraging Carbon Solutions lowest cost model, leading R&D team and capitalizing on the ability to provide multiple products for customers to achieve compliance with mercury regulation.

The ability to now pay our offering with Carbon Solutions, which will give us a total of three leading mercury control products, provides us an undisputed competitive advantage in this market. The mercury control market is highly fragmented where large competitors have either switched their focus or permanently shuttered capacity. This shifting landscape was discussed on previous earnings call last year and it has left Carbon Solutions as a market leader giving us low cost focused assets.

With the past market supply rationalizing and competitor shifting their focus to other adjacent industry, the Carbon Solutions is well positioned to compete and continue its operating momentum. I'd also like to remind everyone, as we discussed last week on our third quarter earnings call, there is a pending revisions to existing math legislation by the current administration. We are aware of the EPA's proposed rule changes to mercury emissions standards. However, the administration is yet to issue a formal response to these proposals. Consensus among interested parties, believe it will come out before the end of the year, but it maybe later.

First, we are confident that any proposed change to existing math does not impact refined coal. Additionally, we have concluded with the help of multiple parties that it is unlikely that there will be a negative change to the mercury control requirements that are in place today. Power utilities and of course environmental groups, all want the rules to stay in place. Additionally, 75% of Carbon Solutions contracts would not be impacted by a change to the federal rule, mainly because of the state regulations that will remain in place.

In summary, returning to the product offerings, Carbon Solutions has established itself as the premier offering. When coupled with favorable supply and demand dynamic, as well as being the lowest cost producer, Carbon Solutions will continue to win in this market.

Continuing on the Slide 10, you'll see two strong organic opportunities we believe can capitalize on mercury control. First, with carbon solution we will be able to better transition our utility partners refined coal volumes as the ability to generate Section 45 tax credits expire at the end of 2019 and 2021. At these refined coal units are taken out of service, their coal-fire sponsors will need products to control mercury. There are approximately 75 refined coal installations across the country, generating 175 million tons of refined coal per year that many of us will need a solution to comply with mercury regulation.

And through our ownership of Tinuum and Carbon Solutions, as well as our existing product suite, we will be well positioned to capture incremental mercury control demand at these units retire. We believe that the market opportunity related to these utilities is approximately $35 million to $45 million annually. This incremental volume will go to the bottom line giving their significant contribution margin. In other word, this market will grow when refined coal unit lose their tax eligibility and there is nobody better position to capture this incremental volume.

The second organic opportunity it starts by Carbon Solutions R&D expertise as we can leverage these talents to drive growth across premium channels. Carbon Solutions has had recent wins in premium product that allows customers to meet challenging regulations in operating condition. These solutions foster deeper, more collaborative relationships with customers that help drive customer loyalty. Ultimately, these relationships and continued R&D breakthrough will lead to product innovation that command premium margin, all while balancing Carbon Solutions market-leading position impact.

Slide 11 shows our road map for the new ADES and how we plan to leverage these assets to become the North American leader in activated carbon within multiple diversified industries both today and tomorrow. The acquisition of Carbon Solutions positions us for profitable growth due to the solidification of our new leading position in this segment, which has now exhibited stabilizing supply, demand and pricing profile. Our familiarity with Carbon Solutions business and product offering supports our immediate focus and expectation while gaining incremental share within the North American mercury control PAC market will be priority number one. We are also positioned today to achieve further penetration into the municipal water treatment market. The market is 100 million pound demand environment in the U.S. and is growing, providing an immediate addressable of adjacent market to grow within.

Carbon Solutions already competes here, though in a minimal level and it will not require any incremental plant investment to expand our presence in that market. To fully penetrate the water market, Carbon Solutions will need to source the different feedstock. However, it should be noted that any potential difference in feedstock would be supported by pricing within the water market.

Longer term, we also see a big opportunity in the broader consumer and commercial water market, estimated to be 310 million pounds per year. As everyone has seen over the years in the press, clean water is in increasingly in demand, both here and across the globe. This market commands higher margins by approximately 20% to 25% compared to mercury control and has higher growth rate.

However entering this market would take additional upgrades to the existing facility and require capital investment. As such, we would not pursue this investment without first establishing industry leading and highly profitable positions within our more ready addressable market. In addition to position ourselves as the leader of North American mercury control capture and activated carbon and pursuing adjacent market opportunity such as water, we will also evaluate international markets as mercury control regulations outside the U.S. mature. The broader water market and international opportunities have higher growth rate and higher margin.

Nothing less, these are initiatives of tomorrow as we are focused immediately on organic growth within mercury removal and municipal water. Further, with the name to be conservative, it's worth noting that none of these adjacent growth opportunities were included in our base case underwriting and in terms of our pricing of this transaction.

Let's flip to Slide 12. The reality is the timing of this transaction is ideal from both an industry and a company perspective. First, we believe this industry is at a strategic inflection points. We've been a part of this specialty chemicals industry for over two years now. We indicated that ADES' chemical offering was not a viable standalone business, and subsequently we deemphasized this business at the end of last year.

As thermal coal volumes have decline, the effects ripple through the supply chain and significantly impact the volume and pricing in the mercury control PAC market. As you all know from our prior chemical discussion, the market remains dynamic. However, the past two years have seen several key developments which are supportive of a market inflection point. Thermal coal volumes have stabilized and are expected to contribute approximately 30% of the nation's power through 2030.

As we talked about earlier, we deserve large competitors either shuttering capacity or removing capacity towards adjacent activated carbon markets. We believe the natural gas has taken it share of coal volumes and that this market shift has worked its way through. This is ultimately resulted in a projection that the mercury PAC market has settled in around $160 million annual market. Capacity reductions have rationalized the market, meaning the low cost leader wins.

From ADES' respective, we are now at a point where we see an attractive opportunity to execute this transaction and drive shareholder value. We have unparalleled insight in Carbon Solutions asset and market it serves. And this acquisition positions us to be a leading competitor in the mercury capture consumables market. Carbon Solutions strong financial profile, also let us monetize the under-utilized tax assets on our balance sheet from our historical investments in refined coal.

In summary, we are buying this asset at the right time with the right tailwinds.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Greg Marken who will review the financial details of this acquisition.

Greg Marken

Thank you, Heath. Let's turn to Slide 13 and look at Carbon Solutions financial picture and 2018 estimated results. Much of Carbon Solutions revenues in the next couple of years are contractually secured as the industry operates on a two to three year requirements-based contracts structure. In addition to these requirements, Carbon Solutions has tremendous supply chain advantages through their transportation and transload facilities and high customer satisfaction. This business model drives revenue streams that have low historical turnover rates and are more recurrent in nature as Heath previously discussed.

Further, Heath mentioned these contract renewals represent blue-chip customer wins that are evidence of affirming market and technological capabilities of Carbon Solutions. During 2015 and 2016, Carbon Solutions captured a significant share of the market. In 2016, Carbon Solutions produced volumes of 105 million pounds, leading the total revenue of $80 million.

As industry conditions tightened in the 2017, as we have highlighted many times in our prior conversations, the company produced 92 million pounds, generating revenue of $69 million. This revenue contraction led to a 40% reduction in adjusted EBITDA, primarily related to pricing competition and the market recovery was not felt until late 2018 as evidenced by the aforementioned contract wins.

On a pro forma basis, we expect 2018 volumes to be up almost 20% based on actual contracted wins and renewals during the year. As a result of the four year impacts of these recent wins, our estimated 2018 performance coupled with expected synergies of $2 million to $3 million should result in an adjusted EBITDA of $80 million. We are well positioned to continue this growth momentum in 2019 due to identified contract opportunities, product combinations and capacity to win market share.

Based on the terms in the financing we received along with the strength of our balance sheet, we have the ability to continue to execute our capital allocation plans and potentially delever much faster than our three year term. We plan to delever while maintaining our commitment to distributing value to shareholders in the form of dividends as well as executing on the board approved $20 million of share repurchase authorization announced this morning.

I'll now turn the call back over to Heath.

Heath Sampson

Thanks, Greg. Slide 14 presents the pro forma business structure for ADES post-closing of the transaction. We will continue to capitalize on the improved refined coal market and will help Tinuum obtain third-party tax equity investors for the remaining nine refined coal facility. We also retained our emissions control platform backed by our improved asset in multiple patterns. It is important to note here that Tinuum supports our capital allocation plan through a stable and growing cash flow base, as well as the value refined coal knowledge in customers. ADES' provides our public platform, our deferred tax assets, as well as complementary emissions control products for our baseline PAC solution. And now, Carbon Solutions bring with it the flagship mercury treatment solution, a proven incapable sales and leadership team, as well as accretive revenue in EBIT to profile against which you can monetize our tax assets.

Consistent with all acquisitions, identifying the correct people in the appropriate roles is key. There is currently a great team to operate consistently and efficiently, however to grow and expand into other markets, we plan to hire an operational leader that search process has commenced. This platform we have just discussed when combined with the right people, sets the stage as the provider of choice for all mercury control need.

Let's flip to Slide 15 and review our strategic rationale for this transformative acquisition one more time before taking your questions. Number one is the importance of acquiring a market leader. Carbon Solutions is the market leader in the North American mercury control market through longer term recurring contracts that are solution based.

Second is it strategic and unique asset base. I want to make sure our investors here that we spend $75 million to acquire a vertically integrated business with the $400 million state of the art manufacturing facility. You can see why we are so excited and why this is such a transformative transaction on that fact alone. Carbon Solutions collection of assets and low cost operator status makes it truly a unique acquisition. This is an asymmetrical opportunity that has limited downside but significant upside.

Third is the fact that we believe the industry is at a strategic inflection point. We are part of this industry and we are believed we are pulling the trigger at the opportune time. Fourth, we view this platform as growth oriented asset base. We believe we are purchasing a collection of assets that will grow in the future, but we are not paying a growth multiple. We'll work to win increment share in ready-only addressable market, while evaluating adjacent growing channel.

Fifth and finally is unique strategic fit that Carbon Solutions bring. We are excited to reunite and believe that we are the natural buyer for this asset. We believe we are truly entering a new phase of our commitment to driving shareholder value.

So with that, let's open the line up for questions.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good morning, Heath and Greg. It's good to see you guys are establishing continuity beyond 2021 over here. As a standalone business Carbon Solutions, can you just at a high level give us some metrics around what the gross margins are and what the operating costs? I know you are expecting $2 million to $3 million in synergies, but if you could just give us a view of how this business functions as a standalone entity that could probably help investors to understand the scope of the opportunity to do better.

Greg Marken

This business is definitely driven by volumes. We talked many times about the contribution margins here at 65% plus as we are able to grow the volumes, that's going to become more pronounced. And that's the most exciting thing that that really drops to the bottom line in this situation.

Heath Sampson

Just to add to that, as you can see in the financial, it's around $75 million in revenue and the margin – the gross margins have been consistent right around that 20% mark. And why that's important that I said earlier as well, that revenue and related margin is really supported by contracts that are two to three year. And those contracts are really sticky with the customer base. And this business as they proven that they are able to renew that and gain market share. So when you have that business model these recurring contracts, the capacity that Greg talked about, and the operating leverage we believe these are strong financial we can allow us to really capitalizing and growing them.

Amit Dayal

And in that context, do you have any immediate opportunities to drive revenue growth or will that take 12 to 24 months to materialize?

Heath Sampson

It's a big part of acquiring this business was their ability to build new products. And specifically recently, a big part is what, what has grown that company and it's really helped us to grow probably in the 2019 is the new products that they just developed and receive. So they have been grabbing market share, couple that with the new products they will continue to grow. In addition to what I also said, this is the number one provider and they have the highest customer satisfaction. When the refined coal business begins to roll off, the market will just get bigger. So this organic growth which is naturally go into that that refined coal market as it rolls off. So that's a different way. It position well to grow yesterday and position well to grow today.

Amit Dayal

Do you have any regulatory approval with respect to clear the transaction?

Heath Sampson

No. There is no regulatory approvals or any type of shareholder consent. We are just set to get this closed as fast as possible.

Amit Dayal

And just maybe one last one for me. Just let me confirm that Carbon Solutions does not have any debt on its books? And the only debt you guys are acquiring in this transaction will be towards financing the deal?

Heath Sampson

That's correct. When we do bye the company, the debt will be paid off. And then the financing that we talked about will be newly put in place. The capital leases, they have capital leases like Greg said as well about $10 million that will come over and those capital leases are primarily equipment that are used in the mining and manufacturing process.

Amit Dayal

And you can prepay that debt if you choose to do so, right?

Heath Sampson

Yeah, that's a big part. You know as we talked about, we ran a process and we were fortunate to get really attractive pricing and even more fortunate to have one of our larger shareholders participate in that. And the big part of how we selected the lender was to – want to ensure that the cost was correct, but also allowed us flexibility to do what we want to do with our cash flow. As you said before, we're committed to our dividend program. We're also committed to buying back stock. So, that was a big part of why we selected, who we selected, so it allows us to do that. And then, like we've also said, have the option to pay down the three-year tenure faster.

Our next question comes from the line of Shantanu Agrawal from BlackRock. Your line is open.

Shantanu Agrawal

That's a trifecta of good news; very positive update on Refined Coal, great to see the $20 million buyback and the acquisition looks like it did pick up for you guys, that fits well in the business. I just had a couple of questions on all of these pieces, if you would humor me first on refined coal. Are the economics of the new tonnage, as you guys are in active discussions on materially the same or different versus the old tonnage or the existing tonnage?

Heath Sampson

The economics on the – in the business ADA Carbon business, so the economic on…

Shantanu Agrawal

No, no. Just focus on the refined coal business, you disclosed being in active conversation on 7 million or so tons. Are the economics or is the pricing on that materially different?

Heath Sampson

No, you know the market since the – since tax reform and really since the IRS clarity, the market has improved. So, the economics that we have received in the past or economics that we are receiving today based on that. So, we should have – we should be able to drive that strong cash flow as each of the 12 million tons closes.

Shantanu Agrawal

So, when you think about cash flow awareness, the tonnage can be up 20%, that means cash flows could be up roughly 20% as well, so I could take the $240 million-ish of existing cash flows on the RC business, gross that up by 20%, which would take it up to around $290 million or so, so close to $300 million. So, firstly is that the right math and was that part of the math and deciding to launch a new share buyback?

Heath Sampson

Yeah, so you are doing the math correctly. You have to think about when those come on. But like we've said, we aren't stalling facilities and we are in active discussions. So, it's the right math to do. You are correct. If that volumes comes on, that is the math, which is a big part of what we are happy to make this acquisition and definitely why we are in the process of buying back stock. Based on where we are today, we really look forward to buying back stock and that's why the Board approved and we launched the buyback program today.

Shantanu Agrawal

And staying on refined coal, still for a second, is there still any – you referred to this earlier, so there is no more uncertainty in terms of IRS tax clarity and is there any industry effort to extend the tax credit beyond 2021, I recall last year there was a bit of an effort to do so. Is there any color there? And if it was extended would that apply to majority of the existing and future tonnage?

Heath Sampson

Yeah. So, there is an industry effort and a heavy effort by us and the Tinuum leadership team to obtain an extension. And that effort is happening right now. We have various advisors that are helping us do that and the rational, the articulation of why we think this market and we deserve that tax extension is actually making sense to many of people on the Hill. So, we are continuing to push on that like anything in Washington today, very, very difficult to predict. But the effort is there, the team is on it and we'll hopefully be able to get that.

And to answer your question around what it does for the industry, it's transformational if something like that happened. It would just extend our current cash flows that we have and any future cash flows that we have for that specific time period. In addition that extension is, if we were completely sold out, just gives us more time to sell that out. So again, though we can't predict what the likelihood is, it makes sense to have the effort on it like we do today because it's just – it would just do wonders for our cash flow.

Shantanu Agrawal

So, you take the $240 million, you gross it up by 20%, if you can close those facilities which you are installing today, that you have some line of sight onto, use your words on past calls, you are in active discussions et cetera, you take the $240 million, you gross it up by 20% can get you somewhere between $275 million to $300 million rough math. And then if you get the tax credit that $300 would potentially grow further.

Heath Sampson

Yeah, it would grow further because it would be extended by those applicable years, absolutely correct. It's the right way to think about it Shantanu.

Shantanu Agrawal

And just switching to the acquisition really quickly, I heard correct you guys bought the asset for around 4x EBITDA and $18 million of kind of projected EBITDA, and I think you laid out a path for significant EBITDA growth, EBITDA potentially doubling or tripling if I just did some back of the envelope math. So, first did I hear that correctly and two, what exactly is that path or bridge to doubling or tripling EBITDA in this acquisition?

Heath Sampson

So that math that you just did, and like I said previously can be achieved within the current markets we have. We underwrote this asset based on our understanding and belief of what the mercury control market is and where the current capacity of this plant is. It provides the opportunity to grow into that. And then like, many, many fracturing companies and this one is no different, when you cover that fixed cost, any additional contracts received or revenue received comes on at a very high contribution rate. So, that is absolutely the number one priority and can be achieved within this current market of mercury control, so organically grow and it will go straight to the bottom-line and that EBITDA will grow similar to the math that you did now for us.

Shantanu Agrawal

So, why would the seller sell the business so cheaper? They're selling for $75 million which on your number is 4x EBITDA, you think that could drop to 1x or 2x EBITDA over the next – some period of time and they built the asset for $400 million, like how does that make sense? Why would the seller sell the asset so cheap? What's the bridge on that?

Heath Sampson

So, it's fortunate for us that the timing is right. Just to add clarity of what's happening in the marketplace, we talked about this a little bit. There was an inflection point. When you think about the – there was an oversupply, overcapacity built in this marketplace and that changed dramatically when the coal-fired power was switching to gas. So that, that happened and has changed – that's happened couple of year ago and has completely changed the market dynamic. So, that coupled with the previous owner of this has had the asset for many years and they were in a position to need to sell this asset, so you put that together, but allowing us to at the bottom of the market of this kind of changing supply dynamic, coupled with the company needing to be sold. We are able to pick-up the asset for very fair price.

In addition, we have good line of sight and this market has bottomed out. We've been in the market place for a long-time. We understand coal fired power, so our unique ability to see that, maybe other people didn't understand that and were maybe still fearful that the pricing compression or capacity supply and demand imbalance was still going to be in place. We just don't think that's the case. And it's actually when you look at this, we've been involved in this process for a long time. The recovery has happened. You see it in the numbers you see it in the contracts. So, we're fortunate to be in the right place. The seller needed to sell, and we're taking advantage of this market dynamic inflection point.

Shantanu Agrawal

So, you are right on, you guys are the low cost producer and you guys can take volumes or some of the refined coal volumes would transition. What's that incremental margin like for every dollar of revenue, you pick up how much of that would drop to the bottom line?

Heath Sampson

So, right now it's approximately 65% contribution margin based on the blended products today. So, a great opportunity for every dollar for that $0.65 would go to the bottom-line.

Shantanu Agrawal

Thank you.

Heath Sampson

Great. Well, thanks again to everyone who was able to join us really this morning. We look forward to updating everyone again on the fourth quarter earnings call. Have a great day.

