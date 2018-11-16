Looking For Safe Dividend Income? Consider Verizon

Written by Nate Parsh for Sure Dividend

The markets have been prone to some volatile swings in recent weeks. Some investors start to become skittish when they see their investment gain 2% one day only to lose 3% the next day. This rollercoaster ride can affect an investor’s ability to make rational decisions when it comes to their portfolios.

However, income and dividend growth investors should be primarily concerned with a company’s ability to pay and raise its dividends over long periods of time. Keeping this front and center helps investors shrug off sudden short term moves. Dividends help smooth out the emotional impact of day-to-day fluctuations of the market. In fact, when share prices decrease, the reinvestment of dividends purchases more shares, which in turn creates more future income.

Telecom giant Verizon (VZ) is a prime example of a dividend stock that offers shelter during the storms. Verizon appears to be an undervalued stock, and has a safe 4%+ dividend yield.

Company Background & Financials

Verizon covers nearly three hundred million people in the United States, making it the largest wireless carrier in the country. The company covers 98% of the U.S. Besides wireless services, Verizon also provides broadband and cable services. Wireless services account for approximately three-fourths of the company’s revenues. Verizon generated $126 billion in sales in 2017 and has a current market capitalization of more than $243 billion.

Verizon released third-quarter financial results on October 23.

Source: Verizon’s Third Quarter Earnings Result, page 3.

Verizon’s adjusted earnings-per-share came in at $1.22. This was $0.03 ahead of the average analysts’ estimate and a 24% increase from the third quarter of 2017. The company generated $32.6 billion in revenue, a 2.8% gain from the same time period of the previous year. This was also $110 million above what the market expected.

Verizon saw a net increase of 295K monthly phone subscribers, including 500K smart phone adds. Analysts expected 161K net monthly subscriber adds. Unsubsidized phone plans grew to 83% from 78% last year. Roughly half of phone base plans contained a device payment plan. Wireless sales improved 6.5% while wireline revenues decreased 3.8%. The primary reason for the wireline decrease was a net loss of 63K Fios video customers, though Fios internet had a net add of 54K.

Verizon had a churn rate of just 0.80%. This marks the sixth quarter in a row of a churn rate of 0.80% or below. Among its customers, Verizon is often considered to have the best wireless network, and these low churn rates help illustrate that fact. The company has guided towards an EPS midpoint of $4.35 for 2018.

Dividend History and Valuation

While Verizon showed impressive earnings results and solid sales growth, it is the stock’s dividend and valuation that I am most interested in. Verizon has increased its dividend for the past fourteen years. The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 2.8% over the past three years.

By an average of 2.9% over the past five years.

By an average of 3.5% over the past ten years.

Verizon increased its dividend by 2.1% for the payment made to shareholders on November 1. There is no doubt that these average increases are very much on the low side, but the stock’s current yield of 4.1% is very attractive. The current yield is more than double that of the S&P 500 (1.92%) and easily tops that of the 10-Year Treasury Bond (3.19%). According to Value Line, Version’s average yield over the past five years is 4.5%. While the current yield is slightly below the historical average, it is still rather generous.

Verizon paid out $2.35 in dividends this year, which, if the company achieves its earnings guidance, would equate to a payout ratio of 54.3% for 2018. This is well below the company’s average ten-year average payout ratio of 70.7%.

For dividend investors, cash flow is king as this is how dividends are paid for.

Source: Verizon’s Third Quarter Earnings Result, page 8.

Verizon has seen a nearly 60% increase in cash flow from operation year to date. After factoring in capital expenditures, the company has generated almost three times as much in free cash flow in 2018 as it did in 2017. In the first nine months of year, Verizon paid out more in dividends then it had in free cash flow. This year, only about half of the company’s free cash flow has been consumed by dividends. Granted, some of this increase (~$4 billion for all of 2018) has been attributed to tax reform passed at the end of the year. Even so, this level of cash generation leaves Verizon plenty of room to increase its dividend even in the event of a prolong recession.

Another reason I find shares of Verizon to be attractive is the stock’s low valuation. Based on the current share price (~$59) and the company’s guidance for EPS for 2018 ($4.35), Verizon’s stock has a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.6. This is after the stock has increased 11.5% in value since the beginning of 2018. Value Line says that the stock traded with an average P/E of 14 from 2008 through 2017 while the S&P 500 has a P/E of 22.3. Compared to not only its own history but to that of the broad market, Verizon’s stock appears to be undervalued.

Conclusion

With uncertainty in the market, finding companies offering generous dividends can help calm investors’ nerves. If prices are falling, the dividends can add even more shares to a portfolio. Verizon’s quarterly results were impressive, as the company added a good deal more wireless subscribers than expected. The company has also produced very healthy levels of free cash flow this year. With a high yield, impressive cash flow and low valuation, Verizon shares are attractive. Investors looking for safe and reliable income should consider owning shares of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.