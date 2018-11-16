OFS Baby Bonds: A Solid Way To Pick Up Yields Over 6%

Main Thesis

In this article we will take a look at OFS Capital Corp's (OFS) exchange traded 2025 notes 6.375% (OFSSL) and 6.5% (OFSSZ) With a rather defensive BDC investment strategy, a solid margin of interest safety, and improving loan performance, the notes are a reasonable bet to pick up a high-yield.

High Yield and Capital Growth Potential

In an effort to find a sustainable high-yield investment, I came across OFS' subordinated, unsecured 2025 notes. With both offering current yields over 6% and at least a year of call protection, either note seems like a great opportunity to pick up a short duration bond that's trading below par value.

Corporate Strategy

(Source: Latest investor presentation)

Notwithstanding the fact that the BDC sector as a whole is a rather risky proposition, OFS has chosen a rather conservative strategy compared to peer BDCs. With a focus on senior secured loans that have floating rates, OFS is positioned to capture a solid investment yield with hedges against borrower defaults. Furthermore, they have done well to diversify their portfolio to 47 companies spread out across the U.S. While the short duration floating rate loans are designed to benefit OFS when interest rates rise (given that they have 100% fixed financing costs), interest sustainability for their borrowers can become a concern if financing becomes too expensive.

(Source: Latest investor presentation)

As a means to further diversify risk, OFS management has done its job in allocating resources to 47 different portfolio companies. In turn, these underlying holdings provide OFS with broad sector exposure with business models ranging from defensive to highly cyclical. Of course, while diversification can't prevent losses, they have done their due diligence due to shareholders.

Fundamental Factors

(Source: Latest annual Report)

With OFS' well diversified portfolio and first lien loan strategy, the BDC has performed well in terms of top-line investment yields. While this takes into account earnings from private equity and PIK, the top-line yields are solid for the strategy and have grown over the years. With the favorable macroeconomic conditions we have had in that time, this can be explained by solid underwriting and rising borrowing costs.

(Source: Latest investor presentation)

While top-line investment yields have been impressive for a mostly first lien loan strategy, they have had their fair share of non-performing loans and the common stock has fallen accordingly. The firm's NAV has decreased over the past several quarters in spite of NPL percentage declining. Although they have had an impressive total return on their investments, this could be an indication of firm divesting losing assets in the past several quarters. On the whole, NPL rates are still low but debt investors should closely monitor their default rates as we move closer to the end of the business cycle.

(Source: Latest investor presentation)

In addition to solid underwriting to mitigate default risk, managing funding costs is key to the BDC business. Unlike banks that have access to cheap capital via low cost time deposits, these lenders must look to the SBA and capital markets to get funding.

In the case of OFS, they have done a good job of managing their interest expense. The majority of their financing is due between 2024-2025 and an effective average rate of 3.43% is a reasonable hurdle rate. The baby bonds are more expensive at 6.38% but is only a small portion of their net borrowings. Net of defaults and funding costs, their loans have been profitable thus far. All things considered, their hurdle rate seems reasonable but their success really depends on prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

Sustainability of Interest Payments

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest annual report and quarterly report)

An analysis of the firm's financial statements yields some very encouraging results for debt investors. In addition to consistent YoY profits, they have a reasonable margin of interest safety with only a modest use of leverage. It should be noted, however, that these results look rosy in hindsight and that one must be comfortable with the OFS' investment strategy and the future macroeconomic outlook to invest in their debt.

As they do employ a strategy that falls on the conservative side of the BDC spectrum, their well diversified portfolio should insulate them from devastating losses in the event of a recession. Furthermore, a consistently positive book value indicates that they shouldn't have trouble repaying principal when the notes mature. However, BDC loans have a very thin secondary market and it may become difficult to unload assets if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

Conclusion

In summation, a potentially great buying opportunity has opened up with OFS' baby bonds. With a comfortable margin of interest safety and a relatively defensive investment strategy, high-yield fixed income investors should consider the short duration notes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.