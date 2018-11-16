SunOpta: Past Its Expiry Date

They have substantial debt and don't benefit from the double-digit growth in the organic foods market due to the high incremental investment and low margins.

There is evidence of weak executive alignment with shareholder interests demonstrated by massive below-the-line write-downs on acquisitions and product lines, possibly fuelled by very poor executive compensation schemes.

The rest of their business operates in a market subject to significant margin pressures and little room to differentiate, which bodes badly for baked-in expectations of improving profitability.

A little less than 40% of their business is in procurement and processing of organic commodities for retailers and manufacturers, and it may be subject to disruption due to consolidation.

SunOpta Inc (STKL) is a Brampton-based ingredient procurement and consumer products company with its chief exposures being to organic food demand and organic commodity prices. For the last two fiscal years, it's been unprofitable, producing losses on the bottom line as well as in operating income with revenue that has been shaky and in somewhat of a decline. For the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, with the intervention of Oaktree Capital Management, a punctuated increase in operating margin was achieved by cutting SG&A costs, bringing it just barely into the green.

This barely positive operating margin was maintained in the latest quarter as well, but the stock saw a substantial downward drop due to missed revenue and margin targets. Some might think that the sustained operating profitability is a ray of hope for the company and the recent drop a buying opportunity, especially since demand growth in organic food products is projected to continue.

However, given the prospects and structure of the business, coupled with management interests that are misaligned with shareholders', expectations for this stock still have plenty of room to be revised downwards with little potential benefit from a revenue growth stimulus.

Risks To Their Global Ingredients Business

Fewer organic brands are independently owned, and with the consolidation of organic brands into larger conglomerates, the economies of vertically integrating by conducting procurement in-house will become more evident. Not only do conglomerates have more bargaining power when buying organic commodities, but time efficiencies can also be achieved.

According to research done by Michigan State University, this consolidation has historically happened in step with the growing demand for organic food products, and given the substantial projected growth, these consolidation trends are likely to continue. The mounting benefits of integrating procurement as organic brands become increasingly controlled by conglomerates will mean that procurement services provided by companies like SunOpta are likely to command smaller margins and receive less business.

Beyond the secular developments in the organic food space, there are other reasons why integration of procurement functions may occur. One chief reason is that many of SunOpta's customers in Global Ingredients are also competitors in Consumer Products. According to SunOpta's most recent 10-K, the vertical integration of the procurement function is a source of competitive advantage in Consumer Products.

If this is indeed true, then the many companies that compete against SunOpta in consumer products, including Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), WhiteWave Foods (NYSE:WWAV), and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY), may also opt for vertically integrating their consumer products business with procurement functions to compete more effectively.

Competition In Consumer Products

SunOpta's consumer products business has always been subject to intense competitive pressures that are likely to continue to mount. Firstly, it is relatively easy for conglomerates that already provide non-organic consumer products to launch organic consumer product lines. These low barriers to entry have already been taken advantage of by heavyweights like Kraft Heinz with the launch of Springboard Brands and General Mills with its already extensive list of organic brands. There are plenty of other companies that may choose to move into organic foods to try to profit from the positive secular projections, which would further intensify rivalry for shelf space.

Additionally, the distributors of organic consumer products, which include Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Starbucks (SBUX) and Walmart (WMT) have immense bargaining power. In the case of SunOpta, they cumulatively account for 25% of consolidated revenue (2017 10-K/A), and this revenue is never generated on long-term contracts, but on repeated one-time purchase agreements.

The importance of these retailer distribution channels for SunOpta likely puts significant downward pressure on the negotiable wholesale price of their products, and as more brands are launched in the organic consumer products space, retailer bargaining power will only increase.

Furthermore, competing for shelf space, and then competing for consumer attention while on the same shelf as dozens of similar products makes it hard to produce results that will convince these retailers to restock your product. It will get worse when new competitor brands are launched, as SunOpta's products will have to produce better results with greater consistency in order not to lose business.

Questions About Governance

Concerns about executive activities stem firstly from SunOpta's acquisition history. It should be said that the acquisitions that SunOpta has carried out have destroyed immense amounts of shareholder value. According to the most recent 10-K and STKL's price data, the cumulative purchasing price of acquisitions since 2010 has been in excess of $500 million, resulting in an increase in market capitalization of only about $100 million. These acquisitions were carried out in the context of executive compensation schemes (2017 Proxy Statement) that reward reckless acquisition despite value destruction.

The non-GAAP metric used to determine remuneration can be inflated by acquisition accounting that moves costs to the balance sheet. At the same time, the metric is not penalized by substantial write-downs and costs generated from conducting acquisitions (including asset, inventory and goodwill impairment) which amounted to being almost 10% of revenue in 2017 (latest 10-K). The non-GAAP remuneration metrics also don't take into account other costs that are related to quotidian operations like downtime costs and plant expansion/startup costs, insulating executive compensation from the real economic earnings of the business.

The extent of incurring below-the-line write-downs (for which executives don't suffer) doesn't end at acquisitions, and in the case of SunOpta's decision to write-off their resealable pouch and nutrition bar businesses, the operating margin ended up not declining as much as it should have. According to the latest 10-K, the resealable pouch and nutrition bar product line has been unprofitable since it was first launched, generating losses every year of about $2 million.

When SunOpta exited this business, there were massive write-downs of receivables and inventory generating a $20 million loss. The receivables write-down in the last year indicates that unrecoverable receivables remained on the books until they were all written-off below-the-line upon exit. By standard accounting practices, these below-the-line write-offs ended up having no effect on operating margin and hence executive compensation, even when the unrecoverables may have been generated by past operating mistakes in designing customer credit policies.

They still have the liability of promised lease payments for the decommissioned San Bernardino facility which produced these discontinued products, and this is in addition to other off-balance operating leases that amount to a notable liability of $71 million.

Valuation

To understand the structural problems with SunOpta, we should begin by trying to value the company by an expectations-based DCF approach. Starting with the CAPM parameters, we use a risk-free rate which is the yield of 10-year US treasury bonds, a market premium which is an implied figure and a beta based on a 5-year trailing average from Reuters.

Risk-Free Rate 0.03147 Market Premium 0.055 Beta 1.13

The cost of debt is a weighted average of the yield on STKL's debt with tax deductibility accounted for on the basis of an effective tax rate of 26% (provided by the 10-K/A). Given the weights of debt and equity, this yields the following WACC:

Cost of Debt 0.05106 Debt Weight 0.4845361 Cost of Equity 0.09362 Equity Weight 0.5154639 Tax Rate 0.26 WACC 0.0665656

The incremental fixed and working capital rates are based on historical averages of the consumer food staples industry from Mauboussin and Rappaport's book Expectations Investing. These values are from the 90s, but since historical data for STKL would not be representative given shaky revenues, and no more appropriate data could be found, we use these as an approximation, hoping that changes over the last 30 years haven't made them too inaccurate.

Incremental Fixed Capital Rate 0.24 Working Capital Investment Rate 0.02

The model is based on growth starting from the TTM revenue figure updated with the most recent 10-Q:

Last Year's Sales $1,232,726

The model will also employ a horizon value that assumes growth in perpetuity at the current US inflation rate of 2.3%. Since SunOpta isn't a very heavily covered stock, we will have to generously use the long-term organic food growth forecasts as a proxy for expected revenue growth. Given the optimism of BMO Capital Markets and a high Tip Ranks price target, we can assume that a 7.7% growth rate could very well be expected by analysts. We will also assume that the cash tax rate is the same as the effective accounting-based tax rate. This is to simplify the model and avoid having to account for changes in tax assets and liabilities.

Additionally, we account for their non-operating assets of cash and cash equivalents (totaling $1.85 million) as well as essential liabilities such as issued debt, bank indebtedness and off-balance sheet liabilities (totaling $542 million).

What the model tells us is that the company's ability to generate shareholder value depends on the input for operating margin. The current quarterly operating margin is not high enough for the business to generate value, which indicates that the market expects a higher operating margin than 1%. If we assume that the market expects a growth appreciation period (a.k.a the competitive advantage period) of 5 years, which is what is typically employed in analyst models, then to justify the current market value of STKL, the market must be expecting an operating margin just above 3.5%.

Why Sales Aren't A Direct Driver Of Value

The model's sensitivity to changes in operating margin demonstrates that the structure of the business impairs its ability to generate shareholder value from a growth in sales, which is the main selling point of assets that are positively exposed to vigorous growth in organic food demand. The reason this is the case for SunOpta is that it has a very narrow spread between its operating margin and the threshold margin.

Threshold margin takes into account cost of capital, capital intensity and profitability of a company to determine the minimum operating margin necessary for incremental revenue to generate shareholder value. The narrow spread in SunOpta's case is due to the fact that its procurement, processing and consumer products operations are all very capital intensive while the company's operations are barely profitable.

The overwhelmingly powerful driver of value in SunOpta's case is its operating margin, because improvements in the operating margin mean that the business is returning at a rate higher than the threshold margin, i.e the return on capital becomes greater than the cost of capital. As operating margin improves, the incremental benefit from additional sales also improves, unlocking the firm's ability to generate value from projected organic food demand. So investors' determinations about the prospects of SunOpta's margins should be critical to the investment decision, specifically whether or not margins will end up exceeding 3.5% from 1%.

To add nuance, we should be aware that sales can also drive SunOpta's value, albeit indirectly, through greater utilization rates which would improve efficiency and profitability, widening the spread between the operating and threshold margin. Nonetheless, the marginal value added from improvements in profitability are still much higher than that of sales.

Conclusion

Given the fact that SunOpta's capacity to generate value rests chiefly on its prospects of improving operating margins, and the prospects of improving margins are hampered by competitive and disruptive forces, a bearish stance, even after this latest dip, is not insensible. With the additional concerns regarding management's compensation scheme, an investment may actually be ill-advised, and executive missteps in trying to improve the operating situation might be reasonable to expect given that they aren't strongly disincentivized.

All in all, given SunOpta's current situation, an improvement in the operating situation such that margins increase from 1% to something greater than 3.5% might not happen. However, anyone thinking about shorting the company should realize that SunOpta could become rapidly more valuable even with small improvements to operating performance. Unless you are confident that the headwinds discussed materialise relatively soon and with force, it would be wiser to give this stock a wide berth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in STKL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.