Buy Emerson Electric Now And Cash In Later

With my lexical analysis algorithm, I take a closer look at flagged sentiment statements within the earnings call.

Emerson Electric is looking increasingly healthy in regard to its debt, dividend, and profits.

With a number of M&A under its belt, Emerson Electric is poised to see its earnings rise in the coming years.

Emerson Electric (EMR) is a jack-of-all-trades engineering company and has managed to carve out a handful of profitable niches, specifically in the automotive and climate control industries. The company recently reported strong earnings, and like the company's dividend as well as stock price, guidance keeps moving on upward. But while guidance itself is highly managed to make investor and analyst outlooks less unwieldy, the earnings call itself is much more organic, as it is mostly unscripted; studies on these calls have shown many methods by which to judge management's true sentiment, which itself is highly correlated to stock price in the coming quarter.

Today, I will run my sentiment analysis on the most recent EMR earnings call. First, however, let us take a look at some performance details, as I have yet to post my breakdown of this company here on Seeking Alpha. I will dispatch with fluff and only post the more interesting of the fundamental data.

Within its industry, EMR is an outperformer in many respects:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

It has made gains of 11.2% over the past year compared to 5.9% of the electrical industry. In addition, it offers a higher, more stable growing dividend than most of the industry.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The dividend is indeed stable, with the payout at roughly 50% of earnings:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

With debt (red) and earnings (green) diverging, EMR's dividend is looking increasingly safer, allowing a stronger ability for the company to raise dividends aggressively (i.e., unlike what we have recently seen from the company's miniscule dividend raises):

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Things are looking pretty good for this company, and my model gives EMR a price target of $78 by December. However, let's see if management's sentiment syncs with my outlook. I am using code I built myself for this process; a quick description:

We perform lexical analysis on the earnings call transcript (thank you, Seeking Alpha) to arrive at a sentiment score for the current quarter. My code includes all the recent research regarding earnings call language and future stock price (Google Alerts tell me when to update my code). The sentiment score is a weighting of positive-to-negative statements. Most earnings calls are slightly positive (i.e., the "average" earnings call has a positive bias). Most important are sentiment comparisons, such as QoQ, YoY, or stock-to-industry sentiment scores, as this implies progress.

We will be looking at QoQ sentiment here, as I am most interested in whether sentiment matches my short-term model (i.e., discovering evidence to support/dismiss the $75 target price). I've run my algorithm on EMR's earnings transcripts to find a sentiment increase of 226% this quarter. Let's grab a few of the statements flagged by my algorithm to see why this quarter is marked as having bullish sentiment:

I feel better about the margins, incremental margins this year than I did last year and that's how I feel at this point in time."

This is more appropriate as a YoY statement than a QoQ statement, but I thought I would include it for the fact that most EMR investors are of slower investment styles.

EPS growth was strong and benefited from core operating leverage as well as the lower U.S. corporate tax rate due to tax reform."

Three pieces of bullish sentiment in a single sentence has implications of the macro environment in which EMR can grow.

And we have made continued excellent progress on the free cash flow, the cash dividends ratio, this year, we have got it down to 54% and the OCE is totally focused on getting that number under 50% in 2019, which is basically 18 months ahead of what Frank and I presented over the last couple of years since the repositioning effort in 2016."

Goal-focused language is correlated with excess stock gains. In addition, this statement shows the company to be well ahead of schedule in meeting its goals.

We will slow down the capital spending this year, it'd be more in the $650 million range as we tie and digest what we spent last year in sort of the incremental work that we want to spend this year."

Another goal-focused statement, this time one that supports the issues of the dividend becoming increasingly safe; less capex means more free cash for dividend increases and debt reduction.

For the sake of balance, here are a few choice phrases flagged as bearish:

The strength of the dollar against most major currencies drives the foreign currency translation headwind next year."

Tangentially, I have a theory about where the dollar is headed, and - if correct - it would alleviate this headwind for EMR.

All acquisitions, V&C will hurt the margin, because they are coming up, but they are not at 18%, 19% margin yet obviously AVENTICS, Tools & Test and Paradigm were all margin hurting at this point and will be for several years."

Clearly, this is a short-term hit with long-term benefits. Depending on your investment horizon, this could be either good or bad.

I want to make sure if investors understand, there are concerns that I would have would be in Asia, would be around China."

Concerns about growth in one of the fastest-growing areas.

In conclusion, we see Emerson at a pivot point. The company is switching from a buying spree to a more conservative fiscal plan in which debt falls while earnings from M&A assets start to grow. From a fundamental perspective, the company is in healthy standing, while still offering investors both growth and stable dividends. The recent earnings call shows management sentiment rising, and this typically correlates to excess returns over the next quarter.

