Intrepid Potash: How Much Is The Water Business Worth?

Over the past 18 months, Intrepid Potash (IPI) has diversified its activities by developing a successful water sales business. In fact, the water business has become a key contributor to the company's cash flow.

It's been difficult to value the water business, though. Some analysts have shown skepticism, while others think that the business should command high multiples. The latter feel that the company is deeply undervalued as a result.I don't pretend to know the answer when it comes to valuing the water business. It's definitely a profitable diversification. I would not, however, apply high cash flow multiples, given the segment's dependency on the oil & gas industry.

Intrepid Potash's Water Sales In A Nutshell

Intrepid Potash has long operated in the Carlsbad area in New Mexico, where it mines langbeinite, sold under the Trio fertilizer brand. Intrepid Potash has significant water rights in the region, with available water volumes vastly exceeding what the company needs for its mining operations.

Since 2017, Intrepid Potash has taken advantage of soaring oil & gas activity in the local North Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the prolific Permian area, to sell some of that water to oil & gas producers. With hydraulic fracturing the technology used by such producers, their operations require large amounts of water.

(Source: corporate presentation)

In fact, Intrepid Potash's operations are located in a very promising area, where a lot of exploration and fracking has been taking place:

(Source: corporate presentation)

Thanks to its proximity to the wells, Intrepid Potash has seen a rapid rise in water sales, which at this point are reported under the Other business segment (which also includes a few minor activities):

(Source: company's 10Q)

The Sales figure actually understates the impact that water sales are having on the company's performance. That's because revenue recognition is deferred until the customer takes delivery of the water. Therefore, Intrepid Potash also communicates on the cash flow impact, and the planned amount for 2018 is in the vicinity of $30m:

We expect to receive $28 million to $35 million in cash related to water in 2018. We received $23 million of cash relating to water in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. (Source: company's 10Q)

This is very significant for a company the size of Intrepid Potash. Because of the water sales business impact on valuation, it's important to monitor all aspects, including legal considerations.

Are There Legal Risks To Intrepid Potash's Water Business?

First, one should note that the water rights were originally issued for the purpose of mining. To start selling water to frackers, Intrepid Potash had to request a change to the purpose of the water rights. From the company's latest 10Q report:

Water rights in New Mexico are subject to a stated purpose and place of use, and our water rights were originally issued for uses relating to our mining operations. To sell water under these rights for oil and gas development, we must apply for a permit from the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer ("OSE") to change the purpose and/or place of use of the underlying water rights.

So far, the OSE has provided Intrepid Potash with preliminary authorizations to conduct the water sales. Before the final permit is delivered, third parties can protest the authorizations. And they do. A hearing will take place in 2019 according to Intrepid Potash:

The OSE reviews and makes a determination as to the validity of the right and if it determines the requested change will not negatively impact other valid interests, the OSE can issue a preliminary authorization for the change. The preliminary authorization allows for water sales to begin immediately, subject to repayment if the underlying water rights were ultimately found to be invalid. Third parties may protest the preliminary authorization at minimal cost and frequently do so. Once protested, the OSE is required to hold a hearing to determine if the preliminary authorization was appropriate. Virtually all of our water sales are being made under preliminary authorizations issued by the OSE. Third parties have protested these preliminary authorizations, and we expect the OSE to hold a hearing on the protests in 2019. (Source: company's 10Q)

What should we make of this risk? The fact that Intrepid Potash obtained the preliminary authorizations suggests that the company complies will all the requirements from the OSE:

When evaluating an application for a new appropriation or to change the place and/or purpose of use of an existing water right, the State Engineer must: Determine that water is available

The appropriation will not impair existing rights

The intended use meets state water conservation efforts, and that

The intended use is not detrimental to the public welfare. (Source: New Mexico Office of the State Engineer)

Again, based on the preliminary authorizations, Intrepid Potash has met those conditions. Management is confident that the legal challenges are unfounded and will not have a material impact on the water operations:

The use of water in New Mexico can sometimes be a contentious issue and some of our rights have been protested by two irrigation groups and a stream group and some others. These protests cost nothing so far. We are working with the parties to resolve these issues and continue to believe that our legal position with respect to the validity of our water rights is solid based on supportive legal opinions, third party documents and permits and filings in the state of New Mexico. (Source: CEO Robert Jornayvaz, Q2 earnings call)

But it's worth noting that, in addition to third party protests, there are also some disagreements within New Mexico's administration:

State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn has filed a lawsuit against State Engineer Tom Blaine, claiming the state’s top water official has violated the law by allowing too much underground water to be pumped —to be used primarily in oil and natural gas drilling operations — under temporary permits. (Source: AlbuquerqueJournal)

Of course, investors need to keep a cool head and not base their decisions solely on the Risk Factors section of 10-Ks and 10-Qs. Otherwise, one would never invest in any company. The laws of New Mexico, a state that applies the Prior-appropriation water rights doctrine, should be supportive and the company's arguments seem valid.

That being said, to me, Intrepid Potash's water rights cannot be considered 100% secure at this point. Because of this, as a matter of caution, I would not bet the farm on Intrepid Potash's water division.

How Long Will The Oil & Gas Boom In The Permian Last?

Hopefully, Intrepid Potash's operations will be cleared from these legal challenges. The second question investors should then ask themselves is: What are the prospects for the water sales? Since the market is almost exclusively oil & gas companies, this depends on how long one thinks the oil boom in the Permian will last.

So far, Intrepid Potash has one big customer, with a commitment for 5 years.

This includes a prearranged water commitment of $15 million per year for five years that began in 2018. With respect to this commitment, the customer is required to pay us $15 million per year in quarterly installments even if the customer does not take the underlying water at that time. (Source: company's 10Q)

There are many factors affecting the outlook for the Permian, and I don't pretend to have the answers here. Some aspects to consider are:

Reserves: how many years in the areas served by Intrepid Potash?

Position on the cost curve. During the Q3 earnings call, Bob Jornayvaz said the following:

So if the oil and gas industry stays in the high $40s, $50s, $60 oil, our discussions with various operators giving the high commerciality of the wells that are in our neighborhood, we don't see anyone we're talking to in 2019, talking about reduced capital budgets in our neighborhoods.

The big picture for oil: Where will global consumption be in 10 years, 20 years?

It is for each investor to decide on what they think the outlook for oil is. When valuing the water business of Intrepid Potash, one should then choose a multiple commensurate with one's expectations for the local oil & gas industry.

What Would Be The Right Multiple?

In several articles about Intrepid Potash, I've seen authors applying multiples typical of water utility companies to Intrepid Potash's water division. On that basis (cash flow multiples of up to 20), they assigned a value of at least $500 million to Intrepid Potash's water business alone.

First, let's check what the cash flow multiples are for a sample of water utilities (selection courtesy of an Eric Landis article):

Ticker Company Price / Cash Flow (AWR) American States Water Co 18 (AWK) American Water Works Company Inc n/a (WTR) Aqua America Inc 15 (ARTNA) Artesian Resources Corporation 11 (CTWS) Connecticut Water Service Inc 25 (CWT) California Water Service Group 13 (MSEX) Middlesex Water Company 17 (SJW) SJW Group 15 (YORW) York Water Co 21

(Source: Eric Landis / Seeking Alpha data)

The multiples are seen to be relatively high, between 15x and 20x in general, due to the high predictability of the business. I would argue that Intrepid Potash, which depends on the oil & gas industry, doesn't provide that kind of visibility. There are no significant customers for the company's water business outside of frackers.Again, this goes down to how long one thinks the oil & gas boom in the Permian will last. 5 years? 10 years? 20 years? A multiple of 20 would require 25 to 30 years of operations for Intrepid Potash to make a decent IRR out of this business.I am personally more inclined to apply a multiple of 5x, which, based on the 2018 cash flow of about $30m, would value the water business at $150m. There could be upside of course, for instance if several new large customers were found, but I want a wide margin of safety at this point.

Takeaways

After reading this, some readers may be wondering why I am long Intrepid Potash. It's true that I do not share the enthusiasm of other authors regarding the water business, though I do assign some value to it (about $150m). The reason I am long Intrepid Potash is because I am bullish on the prospects of the legacy potash business (though there are also some risks there), and I appreciate the efforts made by the company to find profitable sources of diversification, be it the water business, or the brine and lithium prospects.

I don't pretend that my valuation of the water business is the right one. The business could be worth much more under the right conditions (or less in a worst-case scenario). I just hope that this article will provide a framework for readers to decide what their own valuation of the water business should be. I look forward to reading everyone's thoughts in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.