New Authors Weekly - 11/16/2018

Politics Wants To Get Their Vote On DSUVIA

To Approve DSUVIA and Face Political Backlash Or Deny DSUVIA and Damage their Reputation of Objectivity.

Could DSUVIA be a Scapegoat?

FDA Under Pressure.

Should Investors Worry?

What is the Value of ACRX?

After years of being a physiologist, I have developed a passion for biotech and lifesaving therapies. Now, I am a full-time biotech investor who is in search of the breakthrough therapy, device, or pharmaceutical. My trade focus is around catalysts and potential acquisitions.

September Personal Income Report: Curious, And Curiouser

This was a strange report with worrying negative trends and anomalies.

The collapse of Proprietors' Income.

Consumption, Interest Payments and Savings are going in the wrong directions.

Farmers are taking it on the chin.

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy™ - For my 12th birthday, my father bought me 10 shares of MCI right before the Ma Bell antitrust decision. Hooked ever since. I've been an analyst, mostly in tech, but I like value and secular growth generally, and sometimes I manage to not say stupid things about biotech. From 2005- 2016, I was mostly known as "That Idiot With A Target Price of $140 for AAPL". Risk Factors: I am also wrong quite a lot.

