Cisco Systems: FQ1 Results Support Hearty Yield

My previous article outlined my more bullish view on Cisco Systems (CSCO) due to a change of heart on the prospects of the stock. The shift to higher margin, recurring software revenues were becoming too could to ignore. Ultimately though, the massive share buybacks provided too much downside protection to pass up the more positive view.

Image Source: Cisco System Instagram

Noticeable Yield Shift

My last article was written on September 20, just a few weeks prior to the bear market in tech stocks. The analysis further discussed switching out of NetApp (NTAP) and into Cisco Systems due to the net payout yield support of the latter.

Based on initial trading action, the theory is paying off big time that the cheaper Cisco Systems repurchasing shares at a fast clip was a better investment than NetApp that was pulling back on buybacks after a major rally in the stock. The performance is all relative with Cisco down 5% in the period, but the S&P 500 is down a larger 8% and NetApp has now plunged nearly 21%.

CSCO data by YCharts

The net payout yield concept measures the capital returns of a company by combining the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield. The market weakness pushed the yields of both stocks up prior to these quarterly reports with Cisco Systems hitting an incredibly large 12% yield. NetApp was actually back up to a respectable 6% yield.

CSCO Net Common Payout Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The capital returns in the quarter didn't provide the expected indication as to why Cisco Systems had better stock support during the market collapse since the start of October. The networking giant returned $6.5 billion to shareholders in FQ1'19. The important number is that Cisco repurchased 109 million shares for $5.0 billion at an average price of $46.01. The dividend yield was up at 2.9%.

NetApp returned $663 million to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. The company spent $561 million on stock buybacks while offering a 2.1% dividend yield.

The key metric here is that NetApp has a market value of $20.2 billion providing a quarterly stock buyback yield of about 2.8%. Cisco Systems has a market cap of $206.3 billion and had a quarterly stock buyback yield of 2.4%.

Since both companies spent more or stock buybacks this quarter than the prior-year period, the associated net payout yields will rise from the above levels with Cisco reaching 13%. The clear indication here is that the yield is a lagging signal and not necessarily and in period boost to an individual stock.

NetApp appears more willing to return capital at these higher stock prices, but the consistent spending by Cisco Systems provided investors with more confidence they were buying shares alongside the company into weakness. In addition, the company has an additional net cash balance of over $17 billion to continue repurchasing shares at a fast clip.

Sound Fundamentals

Despite the market weakness, the fundamentals remain strong for Cisco Systems. In fact, FQ1 revenues smashed estimates by $240 million and reached the highest growth rate in years at 7.9%.

Ironically, the company didn't highlight the shift to the recurring revenue in the quarterly materials as product revenue growth outstripped service revenue growth at only 3%. My previous article highlighted how the shift wasn't actually a huge driver for the stock as the move wasn't going that fast. Nonetheless, the market will like the 18% growth in applications and the 11% growth in security.

The more important story is the ability to grow margins along with the revenue growth. On that front, gross margins were up to 63.8% in the quarter, up slightly from 63.7% last year. Throw in slower operating expense growth and Cisco Systems had a very strong quarter.

One can't really argue with large stock buybacks when the company is generating accelerating revenue growth and beating EPS estimates. All while, the stock is still cheaper than NetApp highlighting the recommendation to switch out of NetApp and into Cisco Systems.

CSCO PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cisco Systems is performing better than expected. The networking giant is generating improving results while the large capital returns will reward shareholders this year. The recent stock weakness is an opportunity.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.