Canopy Growth Vs. Aurora Cannabis: Which Is The Better Buy?

Both have their merits and could fare well in the global cannabis market.

Note: Both Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth file in Canadian dollars. Therefore, all dollar figures herein are in Canadian dollars. I refer to quarters herein by their month, since Canopy Growth and Aurora are on different fiscal years.

(Author based on company filings, pro forma production is based on MedReleaf's cannabis sales in their last reported quarter)

Summary

Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) are two of the three largest cannabis companies in Canada. Both reported earnings this week, with Canopy Growth reporting a 10% sequential drop in revenue and Aurora reporting a 55% sequential increase in revenue, aided by the integration of MedReleaf. Pro forma and excluding other acquisitions, Aurora's revenue increased by 3% QoQ.

In this article, I compare Canopy Growth and Aurora to each other and sometimes to other "Big Five" peers. Each comparison is based on similar operating metrics that are reported quarterly by each of Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis, including revenue, cannabis harvested, cannabis sold, and active patients. I also compare each company based on their trailing enterprise value-to-trailing revenue, enterprise value-to-trailing cannabis sales, and enterprise value-to-run-rate cannabis production.

Each company excels in different metrics. This quarter, Aurora took the lead in revenue and cannabis sales over Canopy Growth, although it was already ahead in both metrics when MedReleaf's results are included. Aurora also trades at a lower enterprise value than Canopy Growth (~$9 billion versus ~$14 billion).

Meanwhile, Canopy Growth has the edge in active patients (although I question the value of that metric) and more importantly, in cannabis production. Indeed, last quarter, Canopy Growth grew three times as much as either Aurora Cannabis or Tilray (TLRY). Given widespread shortages of legal cannabis in Canada - stores are having to scramble for solutions in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Alberta based on shortages - having more production today could directly lead to higher sales next quarter.

Overall, I like both companies. Neither is close to profitable - and their operating costs are a bit alarming - but they are well positioned to be the top two Canadian cannabis companies. As other markets move to legalize cannabis, both Aurora and Canopy Growth are likely to move into those markets and benefit from the global liberalization of cannabis laws.

Revenue

(Author based on company filings, "Aurora Pro Forma" includes MedReleaf's reported revenue for all quarters)

In the quarter ending September 30, 2018 (Aurora's Q1/FY19 and Canopy Growth's Q2/FY19), Aurora Cannabis recorded higher revenue than Canopy Growth as Aurora Cannabis rose to $29.7 million in revenue while Canopy Growth revenue fell to $23.3 million.

Q4/FY18 Q1/FY19 QoQ Pro forma revenue $33.1M $35.8M 8% Aurora & MedReleaf-only $33.1M $34.2M 3% Aurora (IFRS-reported) $19.1M $29.7M 55% MedReleaf $14.0M $4.5M Agropro, Borela, Anandia $1.6M

(Aurora Q1/19 MD&A)

Aurora's revenue lead here should not come as a surprise. Aurora completed their purchase of MedReleaf during the September 30th quarter, with MedReleaf results included in Aurora's result beginning on July 25th. Because of that acquisition, Aurora has higher revenue than Canopy Growth.

As shown above, Aurora's pro forma revenue for Q1/FY19 includes $4.5 million in MedReleaf revenue from prior to July 25, 2018, and $1.6 million in revenue from Aurora's purchases of Agropro UAB and Borela UAB (European hemp companies) in September and Anandia Laboratories Inc. (a Canadian cannabis-focused science company) in August.

Without gains from acquisitions, Aurora's revenue rose 3% QoQ in the September quarter, while Canopy Growth's revenue fell 10% QoQ. Frankly, both results are disappointing although can be explained by management's focus on the October 17th legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada. I discussed Aurora Cannabis' earnings results in more depth in "Aurora Cannabis: Outlook Headed Into Legalization" for The Growth Operation members.

(Author based on company filings, based on September quarter for each except Aphria, which filed results for August)

For comparison, Aphria (APHA) and Cronos (CRON) both reported 11% QoQ revenue increases in the third calendar quarter of 2018 (although Aphria's quarter ends on August 31). Tilray matched Aurora's 3% QoQ revenue gain in their Q3/18, although I have elsewhere warned that Tilray is a disaster waiting to happen.

Cannabis Harvested Per Quarter

(Author based on company filings)

Despite the acquisition of MedReleaf, Canopy Growth strengthened its cannabis production lead over Aurora during the September quarter. During the quarter, Canopy Growth produces a remarkable 15,127 kg of cannabis - over 10,000 kg more than Aurora.

Cannabis Harvested Most Recent Reported Quarter Quarter ending Canopy Growth 15,127 kg 9/30/18 Aurora 4,996 kg 9/30/18 Tilray 5,032 kg 9/30/18 Cronos 1,145 kg 6/30/18

(Author based on company filings)

Canopy Growth's lead in cannabis harvesting this quarter is massive, tripling its nearest competitor. Interestingly, that nearest competitor is no longer Aurora, despite Aurora's acquisition of MedReleaf: Tilray surpassed Aurora's production this quarter as their cannabis production increased from 1,461 kg last quarter to 5,032 kg this quarter.

(Author based on data from Ontario Cannabis Stores)

Canopy Growth's edge in cannabis harvesting could potentially give them an edge in cannabis sales in the recreational era.

Thus far, however, data from Ontario Cannabis Store suggests that Aurora has a very strong market share (~one-quarter) while Canopy Growth is disappointingly in sixth among licensed producers. I wrote about that sales data last week in "The Top Cannabis Brands In Canada - An Analysis Of Sales Data." Aurora referenced similar statistics in their earnings press release.

Cannabis Sales Per Quarter

(Author based on company filings, MedReleaf data unavailable after March due to Aurora's acquisition)

In addition to generating more revenue than Canopy Growth in the September quarter, Aurora also sold more cannabis than Canopy Growth in the quarter.

During the September quarter, Canopy Growth's cannabis sales dropped to a disappointing 2,197 kg - lower than any of the previous three quarters and down 18% QoQ. In the same quarter, Aurora's cannabis sales increased 65% QoQ, thanks to the addition of MedReleaf results.

To better illustrate past performance, I also graphed MedReleaf and Aurora results together above, where MedReleaf results were available. This data is incomplete because Aurora did not report pro-forma cannabis sales in the June or September quarters.

As shown, the combination of Aurora and MedReleaf were already neck and neck with Canopy Growth last year before taking an ~250 kg lead two quarters ago. That lead continues today, even with only ~two-thirds of MedReleaf's quarter included.

Aurora Cannabis has a strong lead over Canopy Growth in medical cannabis sales.

Active Registered Patients

(Author based on company filings)

Aurora still has fewer active registered medical cannabis patients than Canopy Growth, despite selling more cannabis and generating more revenue after the addition of MedReleaf. This is a bit curious, although I don't consider this metric particularly important. Given Aurora's higher medical sales, their customers are either more active or order more cannabis than Canopy Growth's customers.

Note that Aurora's 24,000-plus patient growth during the March quarter was not organic. Aurora's patient count increased due to the integration of CanniMed's 21,370 registered patients, a $1 billion deal announced in January and completed in May 2018.

Enterprise Value to Trailing Cannabis Sales

(Author's estimates based on filings from Canopy Growth, Aurora, and MedReleaf)

Over the past four quarters, Canopy Growth has sold 9,741 kg of cannabis and Aurora has sold 6,808 kg of cannabis. However, given that those figures do not include MedReleaf sales prior to July 25, 2018, I have adjusted Aurora's cannabis sales upward to 11,312 kg based on MedReleaf's sales in March:

Cannabis sold 12/17 3/18 6/18 9/18 Canopy Growth 2,330 kg 2,529 kg 2,685 kg 2,197 kg Aurora 1,162 kg 1,353 kg 1,617 kg 2,676 kg MedReleaf 1,263 kg 1,425 kg 1,425 kg* 387 kg* Aurora Pro-Forma 2,425 kg 2,778 kg 3,042 kg* 3,063 kg*

(Author's estimates denoted with an asterisk - based on MedReleaf's sales in the March quarter and pro-rated for the July 1-25 portion of the September quarter)

For trailing medical cannabis sales - which may not be representative of future recreational sales - Aurora is a better value than Canopy Growth: Aurora costs only $0.77 of enterprise value for every gram of cannabis they have sold (pro forma) in the past year while Canopy Growth costs $1.40/gram.

Enterprise Value to Trailing Revenue

(Author's estimates based on filings from Canopy Growth, Aurora, and MedReleaf)

Both Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth trade at extremely high EV/sales ratios. However, the key product for each company (recreational cannabis) was not even legal at any point during the trailing year, so the ratios may be misleading.

That said, Aurora Cannabis is cheaper than Canopy Growth on a trailing basis, even without adding in past quarters of MedReleaf revenue. When past MedReleaf revenue is included in Aurora's trailing revenue, Aurora is less than half as costly as Canopy Growth.

In both cases, though, Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth are not valuable because of their existing Canadian medical cannabis revenue, but rather their global potential. Canopy Growth estimates that the global cannabis market could be worth more than $200 billion by 2032 - even a small piece of that enormous market could enable both Aurora and Canopy Growth to provide good value for their shareholders.

Enterprise Value to Run-Rate Cannabis Production

(Author based on company filings, pro forma production is based on MedReleaf's cannabis sales in their last reported quarter)

While Aurora is cheaper than Canopy Growth based on past sales, Canopy Growth is cheaper than Aurora based on their current production rate.

During the last quarter, Canopy Growth produced over three times as much cannabis as Aurora. Because Aurora's results exclude 25 days of MedReleaf's quarter, I have adjusted Aurora's run-rate production up slightly to account for that gap. Here, I have adjusted Aurora's production based on MedReleaf's last known quarter of cannabis sales. (I'm using sales rather the production because MedReleaf did not report its cannabis production.) Even with that adjustment, Aurora is still costlier than Canopy Growth: Aurora costs $403/gram of current run-rate production while Canopy Growth costs $225/gram.

Given current production capacity, Canopy Growth is a better value than Aurora. Looking forward, both companies plan to aggressively expand production in the coming quarters:

"In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the company harvested 15,217 kilograms with close to 2 million square feet a greenhouse in BC, Quebec and Ontario licensed recently, including 1.1 million square feet licensed in early October to bring our total license platform to 4.3 million square feet. We expect the amount of cannabis harvested to increase in the coming quarters." Tim Saunders, Canopy Growth CFO, Q2/FY19 CC "Currently based on rooms and production, the company is running at an annualized run rate of approximately 70,000 kg and anticipate getting to approximately 150,000 kg per year annual run rate around the end of this year 2018. On deck are the Sky Class facilities Nordic 2 in Denmark and in Aurora Sun in Medicine Hat Alberta. Construction of Sun is underway with first planting expected in 2019 bringing our total funding capacity to over 500,000 kg annually." Cam Battley, Aurora CCO, Q1/FY19 CC

Based on their production plans, I expect Canopy Growth to continue to produce more cannabis than Aurora for the next year.

(Aurora Q1/FY19 MD&A)

During the back half of 2019 (1H/FY2020), Aurora will complete large facilities in Medicine Hat, Canada (Aurora Sun), and Odense, Denmark (Aurora Nordic 2), that will bring them closer to parity with Canopy Growth. Even with those facilities, Aurora will not have 4.3 million ft2 of production capacity - they will have ~3.6 million ft2.

Takeaways

CGC data by YCharts

In my view, both Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis are attractive - but speculative - plays in global cannabis. Shares in both companies have declined over the past week, but are up over longer periods:

Price Changes 5-days 3-months 1-year Canopy Growth -17% +43% +124% Aurora Cannabis -12% +59% +29%

(Author based on data from YCharts and Yahoo Finance)

In the coming quarters, I expect to see strong sales growth from both companies as recreational cannabis is legalized. From my own research and Aurora's comments, they appear to have a great foothold in Ontario - the most populous province in Canada. If they can maintain their early market share, Aurora will generate strong recreational cannabis revenue.

Similarly, Canopy Growth's production ramp has been amazing - tripling the production of competitors like Aurora and Tilray. Given widespread cannabis shortages in Canada, that high production is likely to lead to higher revenue than Canopy Growth's peers. On Yahoo Finance, analysts expect Canopy Growth to generate $88 million in revenue next quarter, while Aurora Cannabis is pegged for $93 million in revenue. Analysts estimate in such a greenfield space are prone to large error though, as Canopy Growth (unfortunately) proved this week.

I encourage investors to be cautious when considering cannabis investments. Shares in both Canopy Growth and Aurora - as well as their peers - are going to be extremely volatile. The cannabis market is commonly up or down 5%-10% in any given day. Further, both Canopy Growth and Aurora are valued based on their long-term global potential, rather than only their Canadian revenue. Neither company is going to turn into a mature blue-chip stock any time soon - this is not the proper market for a conservative dividend-seeking investor. Investments in cannabis should be sized appropriately given their volatility and based on your own risk tolerances: Invest small enough amounts that you can stomach potentially large swings.

However, given the size of the global cannabis market and both Aurora and Canopy Growth's positioning in those markets, I like both companies. Both offer aspects that are attractive over the other - Aurora costs a bit less (lower enterprise value) and is generating more revenue and sales, while Canopy Growth has higher cannabis production which could lead to higher revenue in the coming quarters.

Happy investing!

Members of The Growth Operation, my cannabis newsletter community, receive: Daily run-downs of breaking cannabis news - including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers.

- including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers. Exclusive access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies.

access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies. Access to my Model Cannabis Portfolio and my current portfolio .

and my . Access all my past Seeking Alpha articles - even back-articles that are no longer free.

- even back-articles that are no longer free. Free trials are available all of November.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, APHA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.