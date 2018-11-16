Synthorx Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO

THOR is still at the preclinical stage and expects to initiate Phase 1 trials for its lead candidate in early 2019.

The company is advancing a pipeline of protein-altered therapeutics for solid tumors and other diseases.

Synthorx aims to sell $100 million of its common stock in an IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

Synthorx (THOR) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders.

THOR is still pre-Phase 1 trial stage, so presents an ultra-high-risk profile for investors.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO.

Company and Technology

La Jolla, California,-based Synthorx was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders through the use of protein therapeutics derived from its proprietary platform.

Management is headed by President, Director and CEO Laura Shawver, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at Cleave Biosciences.

Synthorx has developed a platform that expands the genetic code by adding a new DNA base pair and is designed to create optimized biologics (Synthorins). It promises to improve the efficacy and safety of currently existing therapies due to the ability to drive the site-specific incorporation of multiple synthetic amino acids into proteins.

The Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology adds a new DNA base pair (X-Y) to the two naturally occurring base pairs (A-T and G-C). This X-Y base pair can be replicated, maintained, transcribed and translated into a Synthorin using Synthorx’s proprietary strain of E. coli, a bacterium commonly used to manufacture therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead drug candidate, THOR-707, is a variant of IL-2 designed to kill tumor cells by increasing CD8+ T and natural killer [NK] cells without causing vascular leak syndrome [VLS] observed with approved recombinant IL-2 (aldesleukin).

Synthorx plans to file an IND application for THOR-707 in Q2 2019 and thereafter initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Source: Synthorx

Investors in Synthorx included Correlation Ventures, RA Capital Management, Osage University Partners, Avalon Ventures, Medicxi Ventures, and OrbiMed, among others. Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market and Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global solid tumor therapeutic market is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 15% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing incidence of cancer in aging populations.

Major competitors that provide or are developing solid tumor therapeutics include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Amgen (AMGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Baxter International (BAX)

Biogen (BIIB)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Financial Performance

THOR’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its treatment candidate pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Synthorx S-1

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $20.6 million in cash and $26.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

THOR intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options. The final figure may differ.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund development of THOR-707 through dose escalation and expansion trials as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. to fund development of our IL-2 AI Synthorin, including completion of IND enabling studies and the initiation of a single ascending dose study; to fund development of our IL-10 Synthorin into preclinical development and first-in-human clinical trials; the remaining proceeds to fund our development of our IL-15 Synthorin, as well as advancing our earlier stage undisclosed cytokine programs and other general corporate purposes, which may include the hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI, and H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.