The 'Other' A+ Companies: A Golden Ticket? - Part 2

Many investors lean on credit ratings as an important factor in their due diligence. The best credit ratings usually encompass more conservative management teams, financially strong balance sheets, careful use of leverage, and an ability to project a stable earnings profile. One aspect not usually considered in determining creditworthiness is how well management teams reward shareholders through historic consistency in per share earnings growth and dividend growth.

SPGMI Quality Rating Help Differentiate The Best From The Rest

Most investors seek out the best quality company managers, as these tend to offer the best long-term investment opportunities, and the SPGMI Quality rating allows investors a quick reference point for comparisons of different management teams. This dovetails well with the manager's ability to generate shareholder returns across its entire capital structure greater than the cost of that capital. The combination of a 10-yr history of earnings and dividend growth rating with an understanding of net ROIC adds two powerful analytical tools to stock researchers arsenal.

Part 1 of this 3-part series describes the background of the SPGMI Quality rating and its roots dating back to the late 1950s. The basic premise is the SPGMI Quality rating focuses on management's performance over the previous 10 years and develops trendline comparisons of earnings and dividend per share growth rates, adjusted for firm size and cyclicality. Of the 8-level rating schedule of A+ to B-, with B+ being considered average, there only 30 companies whose management teams have earned the classification of A+. This represents 1.5% of the 2,000 companies listed with ratings B- and higher. Only 16% of management teams earned an above average rating of A- and higher. SPGMI ratings are dynamic, changing over time. For example, a few years ago, there were over 80 companies listed as A+, and that number has shrunk to a current list of 30 firms. An article I wrote a few months ago on SPGMI ratings describes the movement of selected firms between 1989 to 1999 10-yr period and the current 2007 to 2017 period. Of the 112 companies tracked, almost 60% experienced a Quality rating drop, with the balance equally split between no change or an upgrade in Quality rating.

New Constructs is a robo-analyst research firm newly added to my online broker's research tools. From their website, it seems their reports are available from several brokers, and I would suggest it is added to your tool bag, if available. While usually preferring written commentary with my stock analysis, New Concept reports a very important and not easily found matrix - Net ROIC (return on invested capital minus weighted average cost of capital). Some investors believe managers cannot grow long-term earnings above its Net ROIC and negative Net ROIC equates to a destruction of long-term shareholder value. Through its 5-yr graph of both ROIC and WACC, New Concepts offers stock researchers another valuable tool to compare management's effectiveness.

From Part 1:

The review will include an F.A.S.T. Graph presentation, and the ROIC/WACC 5-year graph from New Constructs. The synopsis will also include industrial sector and industry. Broker consensus for timeliness and broker consensus price targets are provided by Thompson Reuters. The 2019 PEG ratio is based on 2019 estimated earnings, anticipated 5-yr earnings growth, and the share price as of Oct 30, as provided by CFRA, as is the 5-yr dividend growth rate. Net ROIC (ROIC-WACC) is an approximate for the firm's trailing 12-month, sourced from the New Constructs charts. A short commentary on the company follows each review. A word of caution with financial analysis - not all presentations use the same formula for their calculations. For example, ROIC can be listed differently on different sites based on the formula used. One site may calculate a specific firm's TTM ROIC as 8.9% while another offers 7.9%, and another calculates ROIC as 4.1%, as is the case with CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS). Maintaining consistency in resource data offsets the formula variations.

----------

The Boeing Co (BA): Industrials; Aerospace & Defense; Consensus Recommendation 2.0; Price Target $415; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.27; 5-yr Dividend Growth 23.2%; Net ROIC ~ 9.0%

Boeing relies on two large markets for the bulk of its business - defense spending and new commercial aircraft purchases. Both of these markets are providing multi-year tailwinds for BA over the next several years. Management continues to push on its supply chain management to squeeze every percentage point of profit and this effort is showing up in an increase in ROIC since its dip in 2016. In the 3rd qtr, total backlog grew to $491 billion, including more than 5,800 commercial airplanes, and represent almost 5 years of current annual revenues.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Consumer Discretionary; Home Improvement Retail; Consensus Recommendation 1.9; Price Target $208; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.53; 5-yr Dividend Growth 20.8%; Net ROIC ~ 19.0%

After the recent addition of Stanley and Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to its stable of tool brands, Home Depot is boasting it is the #1 destination for the purchase of hand tools. Stanley's product offering has expanded past its commonly recognized hammers, screwdrivers, and tape measures to include automotive tools, pressure washers, and wet/dry vacuums. On the recent conference call, management also noted they are excited about the upcoming holiday season and this year's gift center will be "the best yet". Tools, appliances, and home services are important, and profitable, departments for the retail giant. However, with the current slowdown in housing, many analysts are reducing price targets for HD shares. As shown by the ROIC and WACC chart above, not only has management generated historically high Net ROIC, their ROIC has increased from ~ 16% to ~ 26% in the past 5 years for an annual ROIC growth rate of 12% - impressive. Of the A+ companies we have covered so far, HD managers have generated the highest consistent ROIC expansion. Investors should keep an eye out for a decline in ROIC if sales growth shrinks with the ending of this phase of the housing cycle.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): Consumer Discretionary; Home Improvement Retail; Consensus Recommendation 1.9; Price Target $118; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.12; 5-yr Dividend Growth 19.7%; Net ROIC ~ 9.0%

Much like its arch-nemesis, Lowes's ROIC has been on a tear over the past few years. However, its annual ROIC expansion rate clocks in at 8.2% since the end of 2013 (vs. 12% for HD) and paused its growth in 2017 and so far in 2018. As with HD, LOW price targets have been coming down as a result of the broker's readjustment with the potential for a slowing of the housing market. Nevertheless, the economic backdrop continues to be positive for both HD and LOW with low homes-for-sale inventory levels, home price appreciation still expanding. and overall private investment in fixed residential assets still rising. Of concern is the factoid that HD generates almost 30% more revenue per square foot of retail space than LOW - $417 in 2017 for HD vs. $319 for LOW.

The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW): Materials; Specialty Chemicals; Consensus Recommendation 2.1; Price Target $445; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.34; 5-yr Dividend Growth 16.1%; Net ROIC ~ 3.0%

Sherwin-Williams's Net ROIC has slipped over the past few years, declining from over 12% to around 3%. However, this weakness has not shown up in a decline in its EPS growth rate - yet. Driven by merger savings and paint store expansion, coupled with share buybacks, EPS growth is expected to slow from 22%+ of the past few years to low- to mid-double digits. Rising freight and raw material costs, coupled with slowing international coatings and domestic housing markets, is causing SHW's margins to be pinched and has led to share price targets reductions at many brokers. Some analysts believe specialty coatings, SHW's strongest suit, offer better demand trends than commodity chemicals, especially as the economy enters its late stages of cyclical growth. Investors should expect SHW to continue its earnings expansion through management's acquisition strategy that has propelled the firm over the past decade.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH): Health Care; Managed Health Care; Consensus Recommendation 1.6; Price Target $305; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.19; 5-yr Dividend Growth 35.2%; Net ROIC ~ 4.3%

UnitedHealthcare is the largest managed care company in the U.S. providing health insurance and health care services to more than 140 million customers. Today's healthcare battle-cry is: "What are you doing to reduce my cost - today?", and UNH is leading the bugle corps. UNH is rolling out its "My Script Rewards" program where plan participants can "earn" up to $500 in prepaid debit cards (to use on other medical expenses) when they consult with their doctor to choose a lower-cost regimen. UNH's strength is its OptumHealth services and network of preferred providers, which is fed by its large and growing health insurance pool of customers. The Optum section of UNH provides not only doctors and medical facilities, but also data analysis and management, coupled with pharmacy benefit management and specialty pharmacy management services. Management expects OptumHealth to grow to a $100 billion business by 2025 and contribute around 40% of total revenues. Current total company revenues are cruising at around $210 billion. UNH has a strong record of successfully integrating health care providers to improve overall operating efficiency. Management's strategic moves to vertically integrate providers, such as physician groups and specialty pharmacies, are driving greater efficiency and is expected to improve margins and increase UNH's already acceptable ROIC.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP): Consumer Discretionary; Automotive Retail; Consensus Recommendation 2.2; Price Target $188; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.06; 5-yr Dividend Growth 0.0%; Net ROIC ~ -(0.5)%

Advanced Auto Parts has seen its ROIC decline over the past 5 years. This shows up in the stagnate to dropping EPS numbers from 2012 to 2017 - with the exception of a 34% jump in 2014. However, some believe the bottom could be in for AAP's poor performance, with several brokers raising their EPS estimates and price targets, with stock reports adding that the relatively inelastic demand of retail auto parts should limit the negative impact from Chinese tariffs. AAP and Walmart (WMT) are teaming up to launch a strategic partnership to create an automotive specialty store at Walmart.com. This new online presence will match AAP's expertise in aftermarket auto accessories, parts, and maintenance products with WMT's growing internet footprint. This venture is also expected to dovetail into WMT's current 2,500 Auto Care Centers.

Aqua America, Inc. (WTR): Utilities; Water Utilities; Consensus Recommendation 2.4; Price Target $38; 2019 PEG Ratio 3.61; 5-yr Dividend Growth 8.1%; Net ROIC ~ 0.0%

Three weeks ago, Aqua America announced a huge acquisition that will remake the company. Management announced it was buying People's Gas from a private equity firm. Peoples is a gas distribution company serving 1.7 million homes in PA, NY, and KY. The combined company will run utilities in 10 different states but will have its largest concentration in Pennsylvania, which will account for more than 77 percent of its total regulated rate base. The merger will bring together the second largest water and the fifth largest gas distribution companies. This is one of the few times a US major water utility has strayed from their core competency of managing water assets. Management believes earnings will be driven by its capital investments of $1.4 billion over the next three years. However, shareholders should closely monitor NET ROIC as it has moved into the negative territory recently.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD): Consumer Staples; Household Products; Consensus Recommendation 2.8; Price Target $63; 2019 PEG Ratio 2.11; 5-yr Dividend Growth 14.6%; Net ROIC ~ 6.5%

Church & Dwight has built a diverse portfolio of consumable consumer brands, including household names such as Arm & Hammer, Kaboom, Oxiclean, Orange Glo, Spinbrush, Waterpik, Arrid, Sterimar, Trojan, First Response, and Nair. Management continues to execute on its growth by acquisition strategy with 12 major brand acquisitions over the past 13 years. About 40% of 2017 US revenue came from Arm & Hammer and associated brands, and the firm is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. While defensive stocks, such as consumer staples, have been on a tear recently with investors flocking to the perceived safety of the sector, there are a few concerns which need to be acknowledged. Emerging market volatility, coupled with potential foreign exchange headwinds and rising input costs such as freight and raw materials, could negatively impact consumer staples firms. For CHD, shareholders need to also have confidence in Walmart and its affiliates, as these represented 23% of 2017 total revenue.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Financials; Financial Exchanges & Data; Consensus Recommendation 3.2; Price Target $216; 2019 PEG Ratio 2.12; 5-yr Dividend Growth 13.2%; Net ROIC ~ 17.5%

FactSet Research provides subscription-based financial information and analytical applications to the investment community. Global customers include portfolio and wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, and investment bankers. With a subscription service business model and a 90% retention rate, cash flows are more predictable than many firms in the financial sector. However, the barriers to entry which supports its moaty business also translates into a challenging environment to expand its client base. Recently, management announced it struck a deal with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management to be its primary market data provider. As FDS grew its business over the past few years, ROIC came down from 40% to 25%, but with a low cost of capital, Net ROIC remains very strong.

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL): Consumer Staples; Packaged Foods & Meats; Consensus Recommendation 2.9; Price Target $38; 2019 PEG Ratio 2.85; 5-yr Dividend Growth 18.0%; Net ROIC ~ 6.5%

Also riding the wave of consumer staples popularity is Hormel Foods. HRL is a leading provider of packaged meats with a substantial food service and deli counter business to complement its branded consumer and grocery products. HRL owns some of the most iconic consumer brands, such as Spam, Hormel Meats, Jennie-O, and Skippy. With about 93% of revenues generated in the US, management is looking to expand through overseas acquisitions, such as its 2017 purchase of Ceratti brands, a family owned cold cuts and meats company in Brazil. Although Hormel maintains a significant market position in niche packaged food categories, share prices seem a bit rich, trading at a PE of almost 16x vs. a peer average of 13x. Similar to its peers, the Walmart connection accounted for ~ 14% of 2017 revenues. There has been a compression of Net ROIC over the past few years and is worthy of investors to take note.

----------

The combination of the SPGMI Quality rating and an understanding of the influence of Net ROIC could aid in improving investment due diligence. While these are not strictly Golden Tickets for additions to a portfolio, incorporating them into overall stock research should help differentiate the best from the rest. Just as in Part 1, the S&P credit ratings for these Part 2 stocks are not all pristine, with five of the 10 landing in the "A" categories, three in the "BBB" categories, and two not listed. In addition, some of these firms currently generate negative TTM Net ROIC, which could be a yellow flag indicating further research is needed.

Long-term investors want to find the best quality managers, as these tend to offer better investment opportunities, and the SPGMI Quality rating allows stock researchers a quick reference point for comparisons of different management teams. This dovetails nicely with the manager's ability to generate shareholder returns across its entire capital structure greater than the cost of that capital.

As with the first ten stocks in Part 1, with the exception of Advanced Auto Parts, each of these stocks rewarded shareholders with outstanding 5-yr dividend growth. Any of these choices should make the grade for DGI strategists.

Personally, I use the SPGMI Quality rating as a handicapping agent. In other words, I expect a B+ (average) company to offer me better total return opportunities than an A+ firm to help offset the added risk of their potentially lesser traits in management effectiveness, as measured by a 10-yr history of earnings and dividend growth. While these fundamental tools are important, they should not be the end-all and be-all of your due diligence. Part 3 will review the last group of ten A+ stocks.

Author's Note: Please review the disclosures found on my profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.