Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Triple-Digit Draw Next Week

Price volatility expected to remain elevated as bullish weather hammers storage revisions lower. End of November continues to look supportive for heating demand.

For the week ending 11/16, we currently have a forecast of -105 Bcf.

EIA reported a storage build of 39 Bcf for the week ending November 9. This compares to the +25 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +33 Bcf. The +39 Bcf was higher than the five-year average of +19 Bcf and 57 Bcf higher than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

We have April 2019 storage at 950 Bcf.

Triple-Digit Draw Thanks to Cold Blast

Winter is here? That's what it feels like looking at the storage draws for the week ending 11/16. HDDs were materially higher throughout this week, leading total US gas demand to surge higher.

Source: HFI Research

Not only are we seeing heating demand move materially higher y-o-y, industrial demand and LNG exports also are surprising to the upside. LNG exports hit a record ~4.7 Bcf/d today based on preliminary figures. Over the coming 12 months, US LNG exports are set to keep moving higher as new export capacity comes online. LNG exports could reach more than 9+ Bcf/d by this time next year, providing a healthy dose of tailwind for overall demand.

On the supply side, we expect lower 48 production to flatline into year-end maintaining around ~87 Bcf/d. The big growth in production is behind us for this year and we won't see production perk up until Q2 2019. This means that if the weather outlook remains bullish, natural gas storage could have more downside, leading to even higher price volatility over the weekend.

This week, we have seen the results of bullish weather projections followed by a bearish one. The surge on Tuesday was likely also coupled with a potential fund blow-up, but we do not have any clarity on that for the time being. Nonetheless, readers and traders should be watching the ECMWF-EPS updates like a hawk at 3:00 AM EST and 3:00 PM EST as the "king euro" is the weather model all traders trade on.

How does the latest 15-day look like then on the king euro?

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

The trend appears to be biased to a colder than normal November finish.

As a result, we currently have no active position on going into the weekend.

