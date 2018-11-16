Swire Properties: Safe Haven Dividend Play

Share price is still trading at a significant discount to its NAV compared to historical averages.

As Hong Kong property prices log back-to-back monthly losses from August highs, home buyers have turned cautious as banks raised the prime rate for the first time in more than a decade in September. Home prices in Hong Kong are one of the least affordable on Earth and a correction seemed overdue. While I do expect residential properties to face headwinds in 2019, Hong Kong office space is likely to remain resilient and Swire Properties (OTCPK:SWPFF) (1972 HK) is landlord to several key office parks.

Source: Company

Defensive Property Portfolio

About 94% of the gross asset value come from rent generating investment properties, leaving only 2% of the GAV as development properties that could be subject to prevailing market prices at sale. Hotels make up about 4% of the GAV and are usually situated near their other office properties to increase synergy.

The great thing about the portfolio is that it is weighted heavily towards office space (55%+) and is considered to have significantly less beta to the broader HK property market compared to residential.

Swire Properties – NAV Breakdown Value (HK$m) Value/share (HK$) % of GAV Investment Property HK Office 155,530 26.58 50% HK Retail 55,750 9.53 18% HK Residential 11,600 1.98 4% China Office 15,460 2.64 5% China Retail 51,850 8.86 17% China Residential 204 0.03 0% US IP 4,680 0.80 1% 295,074 50.42 94% Development Property Portfolio 5,280 0.90 2% HK Hotels 6,566 1.12 2% China Hotels 3,670 0.63 1% US Hotels 3,470 0.59 1% Gross Asset Value 314,060 53.66 100% Net Debt -18,895 -3.23 Net Asset Value 295,165 50.45

Source: Company Filings, Himalayas Research estimates

Source: Company Filings

Highly Visible Office Rental Income with Growth

For new office properties, One Taikoo Place is currently 90% pre-leased at HK$50-70 per ft2 and is estimated to bring in $661m in rent for 2019. Similarly, South Island Place is 20% pre-leased and Swire is in talks with a key tenant to bring occupancy up to 50%; assuming HK$30 per ft2 and 50% occupancy, estimated rent for 2019 would be $69m. For both properties, their total additional contribution to the firm's 2019 office rental income would be $730m conservatively (12% of 2018E office rent) or $771m if South Island Place reaches 80% occupancy in its first year.

Investment Properties Under Development

Source: Company Filings

Existing Properties Occupancy, Reversion and Latest Rentals

Source: Company Filings

Rental growth for its existing office space is also strong, particularly for Pacific Place which is located in Admiralty (near Central) where vacancy is near zero as the appetite of Chinese financial firms trying to establish a foothold in Hong Kong has been insatiable in the recent years. However, I do expect rental reversions to moderate in 2019 as Chinese firms curb expansion.

Note: Reversion is the percentage change in rent on lease renewals, entry into new leases and rent reviews.

One Island East, Source: HKTDC

Pacific Place 1, 2 and 3 HK$/ft2 Rental Reversion

Recent reversion of 25% is likely to moderate in 2019 as Chinese expansion in HK CBD cools. But high growth is a bonus at this point in the cycle.

Pacific Place, Source: Marketing-Interactive

Source: Company Filings

Source: Company Filings

About 20% of the tenancy expires each year, allowing rental income to be very sticky.

Underlying office trends in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Island price and rental income growth is generally higher than in Kowloon as supply is extremely limited on the Island and office space is coveted among Chinese firms expanding into HK.

Source: Centaline

Source: Centaline

Virtually all Swire's properties are situated on the island which is considered to be prime. East Kowloon (Kowloon Bay, Kwun Tong) has seen overwhelming supply and it's keeping a lid on prices there.

Source: Centaline

Source: Centaline

Retail Sales Growth Robust

In Hong Kong, retail malls are extremely high grossing and Swire positions its malls near its other properties such as office and homes. This creates synergy and a "small town" effect. The Mall, Pacific Place should start slowing in terms of retail sales growth as it is correlated to PP1 and 2. I see a potential moderation.

Source: Company Filings

Revenue Breakdown - Good, Steady Rental Income Growth

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2014-18 CAGR 2019E 2020E Property Investment 10,689 10,857 10,902 11,380 12,214 2.7% 13,100 14,000 Property Trading 3,842 4,463 4,760 5,833 950 670 550 Hotels 1,089 1,127 1,130 1,345 1,438 5.7% 1,510 1,590 Total Revenue 15,620 16,447 16,792 18,558 14,579 15,280 16,140

Source: Company Filings, Himalayas Research estimates

Swire Properties - Strong Financial Position

18-Jun 17-Dec 16-Dec HK$m HK$m HK$m Total equity (incl. MI) 277,061 259,378 227,225 Net debt 30,862 35,347 35,377 Net gearing ratio 11.10% 13.60% 15.60% Underlying interest 14.1x 10.7x 8.9x Underlying cash interest cover 11.2x 7.5x 6.3x

Source: Company Filings

Expected Share Return and Dividend

I apply a NAV discount of 30% (slightly above historical average to capture high income visibility) to 50.45 NAV per share. We get HK$35.3 price target vs. closing price of HK$29 (expected return: 22%) Forward dividend yield is 3% or HK$0.9/share.

Source: Himalayas Research estimates

Risks

Slower than expected rental growth for its prime offices and retail properties.

Lower tourist arrivals and spending (mainly from China) causing retail sales to drop.

Weaker broad economic growth and Hong Kong becomes less appealing as a financial capital will dampen demand for its offices.

